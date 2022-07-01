A New Phenomenon in The Familiar Urban- Portico by Steve Messam

A large-scale artwork on the front of the York Art Gallery catches the attention of locals and tourists. Steve Messam’s art installation changes the familiar urban landscape and invites viewers to contemplate the piece’s meaning.

As part of the Aesthetica Art Prize 2022, hosted by York Art Gallery, environmental artist Steve Messam presents the latest of his signature installations. Messam, based in County Durham, usually works with a scale that is; according to him ‘bigger than a house’.

The artist contemplated the importance of his artwork when he commented:

“Portico changes the way people look at York Art Gallery, temporarily transforming the front of the building and the way people use the space. You can see it from the city walls, the open top buses and you can come sit and have your lunch outside and enjoy it too. I love how many people have been stopping to take photos already.”

Portico by Steve Messam

Courtesy of York Museums Trust.

Messam’s ephemeral site-specific installations have been displayed in the Lake District (PaperBridge, 2015), in the North Pennines Landscape (Hush, 2019), and recently in a comprehensive exhibition called ‘These Passing Things’ at Studley Royal water garden. The bright, bold-coloured pieces explore and uncover the layers of narrative within the rural and in the case of Portico, the urban landscape.

Hosted by the York Art Gallery, The Aesthetica Art Prize is a selection of the most striking artworks made by the next generation of creators. The art prize was introduced in 2007, five years after the launch of the Aesthetica Magazine. It supports up-and-coming artists working with various media and touching on the most relevant topics of our time.

The show at the York Art Gallery includes 20 artists from various origins, such as Argentina, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US.

Cherie Federico, Curator and Director of the Aesthetica Art Prize, said: “As a curator, installing Steve Messam’s Portico is truly inspirational. The marriage between the historic and contemporary creates a feeling of surprise, awe, and contemplation. You start to look at the building with fresh eyes and the gallery is transformed. Portico is a surprise and makes you feel good. The bold colour and spikes ignite the imagination.”

Morgan Feely, Senior Curator at York Art Gallery, said; “It’s a pleasure to host the Aesthetica Art Prize 2022 at York Art Gallery. I hope people will be inspired by the transformation of the exterior of the gallery and come in to see the full stunning exhibition, which is free to see. This year’s Aesthetica Art Prize runs alongside our exhibition ‘Body Vessel Clay: Black Women, Ceramics & Contemporary Art’. Together, these show our commitment to celebrating new art at York Art Gallery.”

The artwork was installed on 24 June and will be exhibited until 18 September.

A time-lapse video of the artwork being installed is available to watch here.

The Aesthetica Art Prize show comes alongside Body Vessel Clay at York Art Gallery from Friday 24 June until Sunday 18 September 2022. The exhibition is free, along with York Art Gallery’s permanent collections.

York Art Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm.

Written by Fruzsina Vida