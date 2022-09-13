A Night to Remember at The Barbican

Vibrant with talent and community, this charity concert was most certainly a night I’ll keep with

me for a very long time. With fantastic choice and execution of music and fabulous costume

changes, it’s appalling that I didn’t know about this fundraiser for local charities; St. Leonard’s

Hospice, Dementia Projects in York, Bereaved Children Support York and Accessible Arts & Media.

The theatre was buzzing with excitement, joy and shameless dancing, audience members –

myself included – getting up and moving along to each and every incredible cover. I was especially blow away by their performance of Kate Bush’s Babushka, an infamously impossible song to sing well and yet was executed close to perfection. Their setlist was filled with great artists and I was on the edge of my seat to find out who they were playing next. Each time, a large cheer sounded from the audience as they announced ABBA, Paul Simon, Dire Straits, Fleetwood Mac…

What initially struck me was their ability to handle devastating news for the nation. Unfortunately,

their show happened to coincide with the shocking – despite her old age – death of Queen Elizabeth II,

a day I know I found difficult to imagine happening. The host, Big Ian, came on stage, the audience

sounded with polite applause and soon, the room was loud with silence. He read out two

statements; a very official one and a personal one, which I’m sure touched many in the audience.

We all shared a minute of silence, dedicating deserved respect to our mostly beloved monarch and

thus they proceeded to open with the marvellous song by Queen The Show Must Go On, a

powerful start to a brilliant concert.

I think that is what I enjoyed most about this event: how personal it freely was. They were

obvious about how close everyone was to each other on that stage, the family they built over the

years through this show. I especially loved the tribute towards pianist George Hall, who took a song

as simple as Lean on Me and turned it into something jazzy and full of soul. As a pianist myself, I

was losing my mind. There was a great appreciation for music and a respect you don’t see too often. It

was refreshing to see the work and love these musicians have for music, all in the

name of such a genuine, warm cause. It clearly moved a lot of audience for by the end of

the concert, the theatre erupted in applause, a standing ovation. They compelled us to interact with

them – in one moment we had our phone torches on, swaying side-to-side whilst singing Your Song by Elton John, in the next everyone was standing and disco dancing to Staying Alive by the Bee Gee’s.

The visuals were gripping, with art of each act looping behind their performance. I was just

blown away by the never ending personality on that stage. It was kind. It was warm. It was gripping

and bold. It had everything a good charity concert should have and I look forward to seeing what

they do next year. Good Luck.

Written by Camille Orwin