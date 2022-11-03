Afro-futurism with Ben Ibebe at the Art of Protest Gallery: Part I, The Review

Held at York’s Art of Protest Gallery, this solo exhibition ‘Afro-futurism’ by the inspiring artist Ben Ibebe is now open to the public from the 28th October, and will be displayed for two weeks. The bold, vibrant depictions of life in Ben Ibebe’s paintings, inspired by his Nigerian roots, convey movement, energy, and depth. Two of our writers here at the Yorker visited the exhibition – here is what they thought:

Hannah Shakespeare –

After studying visual arts at the University of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State, Nigeria, Ben Ibebe has gone on to hold solo exhibitions and have his artwork bought by collectors globally, including in the US and UK. Craig Humble, Director of the Art of Protest Gallery, said ‘We are excited to welcome Ben to the gallery, especially with it being our first exhibition with the artist in residence. We would encourage anyone to come down to the gallery to meet Ben and experience his artwork in person. The striking images of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage colliding with a globalised art world is breaking new ground in process and colour management.’ Ibebe will be setting up a temporary studio in the gallery, and will be working there for the first 8 days of the exhibition.

These oil paintings employ an impasto technique, with the thick paint applied giving the artwork almost a three dimensional appearance. Ibebe uses a palette knife to lay down the paint on the canvas, with this organised chaos of visible brush strokes mirroring the bursting life depicted in the artwork. The paintings have a vibrant, vivid quality, with their subject matter varying from the living to the inanimate, but always focussing on the form of packed urban architecture and its inhabitants, painting a picture of the romance and bustle of the artist’s home.

Afro Girl – Blue by Ben Ibebe. Photo Credit: Hannah Shakespeare Aseobi 1 & 4 by Ben Ibebe. Photo Credit: Hannah Shakespeare

Ben Ibebe said ‘The African woman is strong, beautiful and flowery. They live in a male-dominated society, based on local cultural tradition with few rights and are at the receiving end of man’s activities and yet strive so hard to eke out and sustain a living. So, I celebrate them by weaving my composition around them most times in their hours of needs, joy, pain and other human activities. Recently, my fixation is on the effect of Western Attitudes, Globalisation, Human trafficking and Technology on the African woman.’

Ibebe’s ‘Afro-futurism’ exhibition bridges abstraction and reality in the way he portrays his subject matter, and the series of paintings explores subject matter ranging from urban landscapes, to the female form. In many of these highly figurative paintings, women are central to the design, with the focal points enhanced by his dramatic use of colour. With fierce colours, and a physical, sculptural quality to the thickness of the paint, the paintings have an immersive quality, with this texture of the paintings both eye-catching and reminiscent of the chaotic architecture of these dense cityscapes, busy urban roads and traditional markets.

Lucy Wiggins –

Ben Ibebe’s paintings struck me as truly unique and astounding works. Looking closer at them you are exposed to the fragility of these paintings, described as ‘half painting, half sculpture’, and to the beauty and individuality of each stroke and face he has created. Ibebe depicts African women in this society often in movement, and this combined with the vivid colours and texture of the impasto style, makes it feel as if they could be lifted from the painting, life moving in front of you. Despite the vivacity of these pictures, it was interesting to hear his intent, in part, was to show the strife African women face in everyday life, from tribal conflicts to deep societal problems.

Viewing Ibebe’s works from the side, the viewer begins to grasp the immense labour which goes into each work, which he describes as coming from his own heart, head and visions of African life. Ibebe works on multiple pieces at a time, waiting for others’ layers to dry, or to find out if it isn’t ‘right’, and will revisit each piece again – perhaps even years later – until he is satisfied. The contrast of the modern subject of his paintings and the use of traditional mosaic styles enhances this conflict of modern and traditional, fragility and solidity, ‘abstract and figurative’.

Close up revealing the textures of Ibebe’s work. Photo Credit: Lucy Wiggins Afro Girl by Ben Ibebe. Photo Credit: Lucy Wiggins

One beauty of these works to me was this recalibration of perspective it offered, as if this was essential to see them most completely. Each picture appears to contain multiple pictures within it, parts of it changing as you shift your perspective. These works portray ordinary images of modern life, whilst revealing the immense beauty within these images. The intimacy of the community is contrasted by the sheer scale and boldness, portraying the organised chaos of everyday life in African society. The portrait ‘Afro girl’ was particularly striking: It exemplified this tension between modernity and traditional African culture and identity as her identity wasn’t lost to the influence of technology, showing how both the modern and the traditional can exist symbiotically, ensuring continuity but also progress.

Through these different perspectives as a result of Ibebe’s impasto technique, I felt that, from my own perspective, these scenes seemed less distant. After the initial boldness and scale, you can see the complexities of the style and the scenes of everyday life, containing individuals and changing identities. The exhibition left me feeling inspired by Ibebe’s talent, grateful to be offered a glimpse into his vision of modern life in African culture.