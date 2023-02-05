Advice for Beginner and Amatuer Portrait Artists

An artist requires no external validation to legitimise their self-identification as one. Simply, if you create art, and do it with feeling, you are an artist. With that being said, although good art is subjective, it is often especially important to those beginning in its exploration to view their own work as accomplished. Producing art provides a retreat for the mind where it can sink into captivating focus. But, as a self-proclaimed artist myself (based on my almost ten year long interest) I can understand that an artist’s zone of creativity can easily be infiltrated by invasive self-doubt and frustration. Particularly for a portrait artist, there is a more personal and sentimental conflict facing you.

It is beatable.

Mistakes, barriers and changes to a piece are all expected. I am here to share what I have learned whilst producing portraits and readily admit that I learn every time I pick up my paper, pencil and paintbrush.

Portraiture is my favourite art form, and has been beloved since the early practices of the ancient Egyptians roughly five-thousand years ago! Those early portraits are records that document the physical appearances of the Egyptians; subsequently, portraiture transcends time.

As a first step to portraiture, it is important to seek out the individual that will become your subject. Transforming that person into art itself is the foundation of portraiture. The opportunity to reverberate the subject’s personality onto its own surface can be the most exciting element of the process. So, choose someone who shines. Your portrait has the power to wordlessly convey a wealth of glittering secrets regarding who is within your piece. Additionally, choosing someone other than yourself is helpful because self-portraits can be extremely difficult for beginners due to an inbuilt preconceived notion of self-image. When I first began with portraiture, I had a Dorian Gray self-obsession with producing several me’s. But, each of them were clouded with a distance from reality. Beginners should choose a friend as their subject, whom you can neutrally appreciate the features of. Brilliantly, there is also motivation in the gifting of your pieces to said friend. Whether the first attempts are total laughs or moving tributes, the positive outcome is doubled by your inevitable practice alongside your shared amusement. Remember, it is impossible to teleport to absolute success and a good friend would never judge you for a lack of obvious progress. Take it slow.

I personally have a particular person that I regularly rely on as the subject for my portraits; her face is carved into my mind’s eye. Due to her regular presence in my work, I have fun opportunities to experiment. She once let me hot glue her hair to a piece, and has even let me use the dreaded 0.5 lens (a universally hideous angle). All is to say, you cannot produce portraiture without first acquiring a subject.

Next, decide on the media. My favourite way to produce portraits is by painting (with both acrylic and oil paint) as well as coloured pencils. It is important to recognise what it is you enjoy about your chosen material, so that you can find something similar for experimentation and to build up a wide ranging portfolio for yourself. I enjoy the freedom of painting which led to my use of coloured pencils, because I can mimic minute brushstrokes and build layers. If that doesn’t sound like your thing, there is also a tonal pencil to graphite/ charcoal trajectory and the classic watercolour to inks swap. More on painting for the real beginners, the simple difference between acrylic and oil paint is that acrylic dries quickly which aids in vibrant layering, whereas oil paint relies on being mixed with a solvent (like Turpentine) because it repels water and is notorious for its slow drying time. Oil paint can easily become muddied when the artist mixes colours on the canvas or cardboard (it is best to avoid paper as it will absorb the paint). Simply, mix your colour on a separate palette to avoid that dirtied look. Moreover, coloured pencils can be tricky. It is one of those materials whereby the cost is equivalent to the result. Therefore, it is not a particularly beginner friendly option. Nevertheless, I cannot tell you which material to use because it is a decision that should be made solely by the artist themselves. The best way to decide, would be to ascertain what brings the most joy rather than what is traditional. It may sound obvious, but start with whatever you have access to, sit down and try. It should never feel like a chore to make art but do not expect it to be easy. If gaining access to materials is difficult, there are ways through. Drawing with pens, whatever is in reach, is likely a convenient solution. Ball point pens create magnificent texture and inky, water-based pens can be used in combination with a damp paintbrush to pull out layers of stain-like colour similar to watercolour.

In addition, there are certain rules in portraiture when colour is used to keep in mind:

The colour black should be avoided because it creates harshness on the face (unless a dramatic Chiaroscuro effect is what you desire). Instead, mix two dark colours together and if you are uncertain, a deep plum colour makes an excellent shadow shade.

In the same way, white can be distracting, and a light blue or yellow can simply be swapped when considering the whites of the eyes and highlights.

However, the best thing I can suggest in regards to colour portraits is to never assume, which can also be said for rendering proportions. We see faces every single day, and it is dangerous to stray from your reference. Exaggerated colour is far more effective than guessed colour. If you are aiming for realism within your portrait, add multiple colours when you feel unsure, and the different shades will build into the three dimensions. Colour is endlessly thrilling to the eye and therefore it is important to deliver.

Overall, art is a fun practice and does not need overcomplicating. Focus on what has inspired you, and capture it. Like the ancient Egyptians, you have the power to preserve someone’s physical presence and you should feel proud of your closeness to that practice.

Written by Mia Knight