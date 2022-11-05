Afro-futurism with Ben Ibebe at York’s Art of Protest Gallery, Part II: The Interview

Ben Ibebe, Nigeria based artist, exhibited his artwork in York’s Art of Protest Gallery for two weeks and I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to meet him. His Afrofuturist work has been travelling across the world as he’s toured in places like Germany and Canada, bringing his African influence outside of Nigeria and exposing it to the Western Gaze. The most striking thing about his work is his use of colour, oil paints and texture. The paintings are practically three dimensional with the way he layers paint upon paint, the colours so carefully placed in order to still depict vivid detail.

I had gone to this interview expecting to come out and write an article about the afrofuturist movement and its growing influence amongst music, film and most artistic mediums. I felt – and still do – that this was something important to notice and celebrate and perhaps speaking to him would grant me with some further insight into its direction. However, our conversation was fascinating for many different reasons.

Market Day by Ben Ibebe. Picture credit: Art of Protest Gallery

Firstly, I wanted to approach the interview like it was a conversation. I had read up on some interviews he had done in the past and wanted to avoid monotonous repetition on his part. I thought if the environment was comfortable and we were simply conversing, perhaps the answers I would get would allow me to write something unique.

Our conversation was wonderful and from the perspective of a musician, unexpectedly inspiring. This was a man who had created art for as long as he could remember, who had always felt the urge to create. This was something I heavily related to as a pianist. I remember myself, the moment I’d learnt I could create a sound on the piano, I was writing little melodies before I even knew how to properly play. I’m sure there are plenty of other creators and artists who feel similarly and this is why Ibebe’s insight could be useful to all of us.

One thing I mentioned when speaking to him was his inclusion of women in his art. Ibebe’s art always has women as the focus of the painting and I was curious as to what his process was in regards to that. He told me ‘[Nigeria] is a male society. I for one don’t subscribe to that thing because I believe [the reason] our society is not getting it right [is] because we have not given women … space to drive [etc]. If you don’t make the women comfortable, you’re not going to make the future of your society comfortable.’ This then further inspired him to create work that celebrates them in their most natural state. I then proceeded to ask him how he managed to avoid falling into that trap of the men he described. How did he become aware of the mistreatment of these women? He said he read. He read a lot as a child in his formative years. He didn’t grow up with television and only had books as entertainment. This self education gave him an awareness he wouldn’t have found otherwise.

Strife by Ben Ibebe. Picture Credit: Hannah Shakespeare

This fascinates me. The importance of reading is undersold, I feel, in today’s current climate. Technology is such a huge focus on how we move forward which I agree with, it is. But without literature, this artist would not have the same style, the same impact, the same sympathetic touch in his work. It feels deep, a beautiful celebration of women in all his paintings. It’s incredibly touching and yet, literature has a huge part to play in that.

Another thing I asked was how did he come up with inspiration? Did he use real women as a muse or perhaps his imagination? He told me he paints from the heart, not the mind, that he looks around his previous art works, lucky to be surrounded by them. He watches them, chooses one he feels closest to in that moment and paints with the feeling it gives him. Very quickly, the work becomes something new within itself. Taking inspiration from previous works is something I’d always felt ashamed of as a musician. I felt like I was cheating if I didn’t come up with something purely new on the spot. However, this perspective is incredibly refreshing and there is no harm in deriving from things you have previously written/composed. Regardless, it is still you.

Happy people by Ben Ibebe. Picture credit: Art of Protest Gallery

One last thing that stuck out to me was his unshaken self confidence. I asked him about critics, about self disbelief, about artists block, all the negative, terrifying things I could imagine confronting as an artist. However, he managed to earnestly pick apart every single one of them. For critics, he said he was lucky to always be well received and enthusiastically asked to come back to places to exhibit his art again. If someone is criticising him from an academic, educated perspective, he’d be so curious as to what they had to say. In fact, he wishes that they would perhaps offer something different and open a unique discussion. However, if someone is criticising him because they don’t understand, he’ll happily talk them through what his work means, attempt to explain himself and show himself to them if he thinks they’re ready to accept it. If not, he simply will not engage. I adore that. I think that displays the self respect an artist should have for their work. It’s an unbreakable approach to criticism that won’t leave you disheartened and I will certainly try to take that approach moving forward. This self respect also applies to how you manage artist’s block and self doubt. If you obtain complete trust in your work, much like Ben Ibebe, then you won’t doubt yourself. You have to believe that what you’re doing is good enough for you. The focus shouldn’t be on the audience and how they view your work. Create for yourself, satisfy your inspiration and don’t stop until you are truly happy with what you’ve done. Then, no one can touch your work. If you are satisfied, why should anybody else’s opinion matter?

I feel so grateful to have met this man. His words and view of art have shaped my own internal perception moving forward. I hope his advice helps a few of you too.

Written by Camille Orwin