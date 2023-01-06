John Everett Millais’ Capturing of Ophelia and Her Hypnotic Beauty

Ruinously poetic. I wonder how many onlookers have gazed at the tragic beauty of Ophelia,
John Everett Millais’ Victorian masterpiece that currently hangs in the Tate Britain, and felt a
heart-stabbing recognition of the absolute magnificence that is her suffering? It is an intense
piece that reverberates haunting echoes of female pain, which is likely the reason why we
all adore the painting.
Of course the Shakespearean character has been sourced from the Elizabethan
tragedy ‘Hamlet, Prince of Denmark’. It is unsurprising that such a saddening narrative
would capture the eye of an artist, because art studies the depths of vulnerability. Millais is
the provider of the deeply private moment, agonisingly held between life and death, in
which the symbol of femininity, Ophelia, lays half-drowning in a watery grave of flowers. The
still atmosphere pervades calm, which reflects the finality of her untimely end. However,
the piece calls to question why we perceive such mysterious allure within?
Millais is not alone in his appreciation of Ophelia as an artistic subject; she also
appears in other English Pre-Raphaelite works (like that of Arthur Hughes). So why is Millais
so renowned in his interpretation as particularly poignant? In 1852, the artist wrote to
Thomas Combe, printer and arts patron, ‘Today I have purchased a really splendid lady’s
ancient dress’ referring to the embroidered garment that can be seen in the painting. That
dress would later be worn by the model of the piece, Elizabeth Siddal, whom lay tirelessly in
an oil-lamp heated bath for Millais. One day, however, after relentlessly holding her pose,
Siddall fell ill after the lamps failed. It is recounted that for the rest of her short life, Siddal
was taken by sickness, marking Ophelia as a foreboding reprimand of her life. Ultimately,
Siddal’s death was caused by an overdose, derived from an opiate linked to the poppy which
is ironically captured as a deathly reminder within the artwork, alongside other flowers. The
mythology of the painting therefore tells of women faced with tragic outcomes. Whether
you knew of Siddal’s unfortunate end or not, the layers of feminine struggle are painted into
every stroke of Millais’ brush.
I am not suggesting that enjoyers of Ophelia are all voyeurs obsessed with female
pain, I for one will always love the painting. But, like the skilfully painted weight of Ophelia’s
dress that submerges her further into the deathly water, we are pulled closer to examine
her beauty at risk of exploiting her suicide as something to regard as purely beautiful. I
suppose that can be justified by the danger of artistic visual mediums in themselves; art-
makers strive to widen the eyes of onlookers with a certain awe at their stunning creations.
It must be noted that Millais’ honouring of Ophelia’s character was very intentional. Within,
the flowers that surround her body parallel combined references to Hamlet and Victorian
connotations of plants. The chain of violets around her stark, white neck are comparable to
Ophelia’s relationship with Hamlet due to the association with early death that reveals
love’s ephemeral nature. Equally, the paradox of the fertile, natural colour palette against
the lifeless Ophelia exaggerates death of potential for her character.
I think it is important to continue to produce works of Ophelia because of her tragic
heroinism. I would particularly like to praise the modern example of Ophelia’s influence
within Kari-Lise Alexander’s work. Alexander showcases her love for the natural world and female form in all their vibrancy. As part of a series entitled ‘WAKE’, the flower-covered
women are entirely vulnerable and mesmerising below the water’s surface. The subjects are
not flooded with troubles, rather they exude pleasure in lapping up the bliss of nature. The
ethereal, siren-like quality is both provocative and pacifying.
My admiration of her work has continued since 2020, when I created this pastiche of her
work using coloured pencils:
Written by Mia Knight