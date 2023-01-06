John Everett Millais’ Capturing of Ophelia and Her Hypnotic Beauty

Ruinously poetic. I wonder how many onlookers have gazed at the tragic beauty of Ophelia,

John Everett Millais’ Victorian masterpiece that currently hangs in the Tate Britain, and felt a

heart-stabbing recognition of the absolute magnificence that is her suffering? It is an intense

piece that reverberates haunting echoes of female pain, which is likely the reason why we

all adore the painting.

Ophelia by Sir John Everett Milais. Photo credit: Tate

Of course the Shakespearean character has been sourced from the Elizabethan

tragedy ‘Hamlet, Prince of Denmark’. It is unsurprising that such a saddening narrative

would capture the eye of an artist, because art studies the depths of vulnerability. Millais is

the provider of the deeply private moment, agonisingly held between life and death, in

which the symbol of femininity, Ophelia, lays half-drowning in a watery grave of flowers. The

still atmosphere pervades calm, which reflects the finality of her untimely end. However,

the piece calls to question why we perceive such mysterious allure within?

Millais is not alone in his appreciation of Ophelia as an artistic subject; she also

appears in other English Pre-Raphaelite works (like that of Arthur Hughes). So why is Millais

so renowned in his interpretation as particularly poignant? In 1852, the artist wrote to

Thomas Combe, printer and arts patron, ‘Today I have purchased a really splendid lady’s

ancient dress’ referring to the embroidered garment that can be seen in the painting. That

dress would later be worn by the model of the piece, Elizabeth Siddal, whom lay tirelessly in

an oil-lamp heated bath for Millais. One day, however, after relentlessly holding her pose,

Siddall fell ill after the lamps failed. It is recounted that for the rest of her short life, Siddal

was taken by sickness, marking Ophelia as a foreboding reprimand of her life. Ultimately,

Siddal’s death was caused by an overdose, derived from an opiate linked to the poppy which

is ironically captured as a deathly reminder within the artwork, alongside other flowers. The

mythology of the painting therefore tells of women faced with tragic outcomes. Whether

you knew of Siddal’s unfortunate end or not, the layers of feminine struggle are painted into

every stroke of Millais’ brush.

I am not suggesting that enjoyers of Ophelia are all voyeurs obsessed with female

pain, I for one will always love the painting. But, like the skilfully painted weight of Ophelia’s

dress that submerges her further into the deathly water, we are pulled closer to examine

her beauty at risk of exploiting her suicide as something to regard as purely beautiful. I

suppose that can be justified by the danger of artistic visual mediums in themselves; art-

makers strive to widen the eyes of onlookers with a certain awe at their stunning creations.

It must be noted that Millais’ honouring of Ophelia’s character was very intentional. Within,

the flowers that surround her body parallel combined references to Hamlet and Victorian

connotations of plants. The chain of violets around her stark, white neck are comparable to

Ophelia’s relationship with Hamlet due to the association with early death that reveals

love’s ephemeral nature. Equally, the paradox of the fertile, natural colour palette against

the lifeless Ophelia exaggerates death of potential for her character.

Ophelia by Kari-Lise Alexander. Picture Credit: Thinkspace

I think it is important to continue to produce works of Ophelia because of her tragic

heroinism. I would particularly like to praise the modern example of Ophelia’s influence

within Kari-Lise Alexander’s work. Alexander showcases her love for the natural world and female form in all their vibrancy. As part of a series entitled ‘WAKE’, the flower-covered

women are entirely vulnerable and mesmerising below the water’s surface. The subjects are

not flooded with troubles, rather they exude pleasure in lapping up the bliss of nature. The

ethereal, siren-like quality is both provocative and pacifying.

My admiration of her work has continued since 2020, when I created this pastiche of her

work using coloured pencils:

Written by Mia Knight