Sin at York Art Gallery

The Oxford Dictionary defines sin as ‘an immoral act considered to be a transgression against divine law’ or ‘an act regarded as a serious or regrettable fault, offence, or omission’. The Sin exhibition at York Art Gallery, organised by the National Gallery, London, does well to explore the boundaries of sin as a concept beyond the seven deadly sins commonly known as pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. The art chosen for this exhibition carefully explores artists’ interaction with the subject from ancient times to the modern day, inviting the viewer to consider their own perspective on the meaning of sin in their personal lives and the world around them.

The Penitent Magdalene, after Anthony von Dyke. Property of York Art Gallery.

One theme that makes itself apparent throughout the exhibition is the role of women, and the female body, as an embodiment of both condemnation and redemption. We start our exploration with the iconic Mary Magdalene, brought to life with oil on canvas repenting. Glistening eyes cast upwards, hands clasped in prayer, skull and holy book in the foreground – it is obvious that the artist (unknown) is conveying a woman begging for forgiveness. Mary Magdalene is a figure who is often associated with sin and repentance, a former prostitute who became a disciple of Christ. An interesting observation of Mary is her representation beyond the obvious symbols of penitence. Her soft, pale skin, long wavy hair, and cherry red lips are emblematic of classical beauty. Perhaps this is a reflection of her sins as a prostitute, however the (both partially and fully) nude female body appears multiple times in this exhibition. Venus and Cupid, Roman mythological figures, appear nude in a 1529 piece by Lucas Cranach the Elder, symbolising ‘brief and fleeting pleasure’ met with ‘sadness and…pain’. Venus appears again with her Satellites in an 1835 piece by or after William Etty, the alluring goddess depicted alongside multiple nude female figures, shameless in their ‘indecency’. Such a connection between female bodies and lustful sins is notable, especially considering that the artists in control of these images were all men. Does the sin lie with the women depicted, or the men depicting?

Venus and her Satellites, by or after William Etty (1835). Property of York Art Gallery.

The wider sins of society – laziness, war, and gambling to name a few – appear throughout the exhibition. The Effects of Intemperance, 1663-65, by Jan Steen, depicts a woman drunkenly asleep whilst her children cause trouble and a man (presumably the father) entertains a young woman in the background. The satirical depiction is similar to those by Hogarth, who frequently drew the depraved state of Londoners under the influence of gin and snuff. These images go to show that intoxication has existed throughout the centuries, and was considered by the church, or the government, a gateway to sinful behaviour. Such behaviour could arguably form, not from alcohol alone, but from the many expectations past and present society puts on ordinary people with minimal outside help, and the desire to escape. If you had six children and an absent husband in the 17th century, sleep was likely a rare commodity.

Think of a door (temptation/redemption), by Zara Worth.

The exhibition draws to a close with a piece specifically designed for the exhibition, Think of a door (temptation/redemption) by Zara Worth, giant luminescent phones creating a portal to a screen of abstract shapes, which upon closer inspection reflect other paintings throughout the exhibition, an amalgamation of sins. The beautiful colours draw the visitor in, an invitation to step into a world of sin (or from the other side, an means to escape it). In the modern day, do our phones make us more sinful? The opportunity to deluge in the depravity of mankind is at your fingertips everyday, however the sins of the past and present (and future) coexist as one. The concept of sin has occupied the minds of many artists throughout time, a reflection on the human desire to do what is right. The ultimate question is:

What does sin mean to you?

Written by Jessie Burchett