James Baldwin: More Than An ‘Angry’ Black Writer

James Baldwin is one of the United States’ finest writers, who stripped away the façade of American society and culture to reveal the harsh realities of American life. Baldwin’s novels and essays dealt with the intricacies of the Black experience in America, earning him the reputation of an angry Black writer. While he certainly used his pen to speak truth to power, he was so much more than this preconception. His novels, which do explore racial themes, also masterfully portrayed love, family, and sexuality.

James Baldwin in 1969. Sourced from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Baldwin

In 1948, Baldwin emigrated to Paris to escape American racial prejudice and lived there until 1957. The city appears frequently in his work throughout his life, and during my own time living in Paris, I enjoyed retracing his steps, taking lunch at the Café de Flore or wandering around the area of Saint-Germain-des-Prés where he lived. It was in this environment that he wrote and published his first three works: the novel Go Tell It on the Mountain (1953), a collection of essays entitled Notes of a Native Son (1955), and Giovanni’s Room (1956). Already, Baldwin had tackled his religious upbringing and partial disillusionment, presented his powerful, yet clear thoughts on race in America, and unravelled the turbulent story of a gay love affair. There was more to come.

Returning to the United States in 1957, Baldwin began to play an important role as a strong, eloquent voice of the Civil Rights Movement, appearing famously in an Oxford Union debate with William F. Buckley in 1965. In the early 1960s, he published Another Country (1962), his first novel to deal primarily and directly with racism in America. In this period he would publish other essay collections on race, including perhaps his most famous non-fiction: The Fire Next Time (1963). To return to Another Country, I would perhaps argue that, alongside his essays, this is the origin of Baldwin’s “angry” reputation. That is, to some extent, justified given the content and tone of these publications, but to condense and simplify his career to this status is unfair. Baldwin offered so much more in his work, and while the way he expresses himself on race is laced with a most understandable anger, it is the clarity of his prose that cuts through, and the thoughtful consideration and emotionality that really emphasise his ideas.

One criticism of his writing that often accompanies many conversations I have about Baldwin is the way he writes women. In his earliest work, arguably up to and including Another Country, the women in his novels exist as little more than mothers, girlfriends, or prostitutes. These characters lack nuance and motivation, and are often demonised in the moments when they present their own thoughts. Some might explain this with reference to the homosexuality of Baldwin, or his characters, which seems erroneous to me, because of the content of his later novels, which I will explain shortly. Without seeking to justify his words, I would argue that Baldwin’s female characters are a product of his time. Pick up any novel written in the 1950s by a man, and let’s see how well-written its women are.

For me, Baldwin’s best work can be found in his last three novels. Tell Me How Long the Train’s Been Gone (1968) is his best novel for themes of fraternal love and bisexuality, exploring the relationship between brothers, and the protagonist’s own conflict. If Beale Street Could Talk (1974) is arguably his most famous novel and perhaps the best place to start for readers new to Baldwin. It tells the story of Fonny, who is falsely accused of raping a white woman, and Tish, the mother of their unborn child, who seeks to win his freedom. The form of the novel is gripping, as it shifts between their troubled present and flashbacks to their love story. Here, I would argue that Tish, and her mother, Sharon, are wonderfully written women, who mark a significant growth in Baldwin’s writing from his earlier work.

Just Above My Head by James Baldwin (1979). Image sourced from Goodreads.

To finish, I would like to recommend what I consider to be Baldwin’s masterpiece, his finest novel: Just Above My Head (1979). Something of an epic, its story spanning decades and passing the 500-page mark, this novel is my favourite of all time. It explores every theme to perfection: family, addiction, race, love, homosexuality, brotherhood. It is the perfect dénouement of his writing life, bringing together every strand of his own experience and presenting them in a polished, yet somehow still raw and emotional, package. The lives and experiences of the women in this novel are explored carefully and with empathy, and it reminds us that love is more central to Baldwin’s writing than anger.

James Baldwin died in 1987, at the age of 63 in his home in the south of France. His legacy has endured both as a novelist and essayist. In 2016, Raoul Peck released I Am Not Your Negro, a documentary film that explores the history of racism in the United States through the lens of Baldwin’s words. Baldwin is not always an easy read, but he is far and away my favourite author, and I would thoroughly recommend any of his work.

Written by Jared White