Why you should read Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

In a period suffocated by the sheer abundance of new literature on the market, it is often hard to find a compelling, and, most importantly, original style to indulge in. In Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends the writing style is unique, complicated, and intensely modern – a perfect read for this new year.

Normal People TV Series. Picture credit: Movies Rankings

The novel is written in first person, narrated through main character Frances’ inner monologue. In contrast, Normal People, also by Sally Rooney, is in third person omniscient narration. In this novel the two main protagonists alternate external perspectives, creating the sense that neither is more important than the other. Conversations With Friends is completely different, Frances is the focal character, and we see everything from her restricted vantage point. Similarly to Normal People, Rooney’s debut is set in modern Dublin, exploring the life of aspiring writer and disconcerted student Frances, her friendships, encounters, and subsequent affair with allusive actor Nick Conway. Though this may seem like a spoiler, it is important to note that despite the linearity of plot in the novel, the focus rarely shifts towards it. Plot in Sally Rooney’s novels is almost unimportant, key aspects of ‘plot’ are delivered in the same signature mundane, literal prose. It is almost ineffectual to know the entirety of the book before reading it, the experience is in the originality of Rooney’s style, compelling in its seeming simplicity.

Conversations with Friends TV Series. Picture credit: TV Line

As much as modern fiction, especially young adult fiction, is exceedingly popular with the rise of online literary discussion on platforms such as TikTok; many of these newer novels lack a fundamental uniqueness. As engaging as Madeline Miller or Coleen Hoover’s books are, they are perhaps ‘throw-away’, rarely will their entirety fixate in your mind, or profoundly affect your thoughts. In Rooney’s style, every word is thought out, the descriptions are vivid, but simple, you can picture what is being said and know it is exactly what Rooney is too, picturing. This writing style works in tandem with the structure of the novel, for example, a dramatic scene such as the one involving Frances on page 22 or 224 – the relevance of including such scenes is not altogether clear. Not until you dissect the book as an accumulation of its parts, rather than of linear meaning. Most novels follow a linear structure, dramatic scenes add suspense creating a build-up of tension for the final climactic scene, the scenes within that are filler, revealing important details or moving the novel along. Rooney doesn’t follow this classic structure, it is hard to pin down that one climactic scene, or suspense builders, this makes it a complete contrast to most books of the modern age. Dramatic scenes in Conversations With Friends are strange and off putting, adding to the mundanity of the lives we are reading about. In a normal person’s life, something dramatic is not necessarily a build up to something crucial and underlining, it is the same in Rooney’s world. In the end the sense of experience is felt when reading. It is welded to you in intangible thoughts, perhaps feeding into your own mundane life. I would predict, if you read it, that when you wash the dishes, you can imagine it being some important scene in a Rooney novel – it seems there is not implicit meaning, yet maybe there is.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte. Picture credit: Penguin Classics

Everyone loves a hero character, a protagonist that is relatable yet extraordinary: think Katniss Everdeen, Harry Potter, Jane Eyre. These characters are fun to read, yes, it’s why they sell, but why not try something a little bit different? Conversations With Friends is told through Frances, she is an odd protagonist, there is a sense she is unqualified for the role, seemingly reflected in Frances’ own self thoughts. She is deeply normal yet concerningly abnormal simultaneously. As a reader it is hard to decide whether you are supportive of Frances or indifferent, or even contemptuous of her. Her dichotomy of character is deliberate, Rooney is trying something not entirely new, but also not entirely established – an unlikeable protagonist. Though this is an unusual choice, breaking the boundaries of the classic novel structure, it works in a book such as Conversations With Friends. It is hard to passively read the novel, you must think about where you stand, who you judge and when. In some ways the character of Frances is the ultimate aspiration; she is a writer, a person who can write and perform poetry with no embarrassment at being neither white haired or qualified by any Pulitzer Prize. She is a self-proclaimed poet, and this is delivered as an occupational title such as ‘nurse’ or ‘teacher’, despite her poetic qualifications being not too dissimilar to claiming to be a doctor, when your degrees include multiple rewatches of Grey’s Anatomy. If Frances is supposed to embody some unattainable literary being, it is hard to be envious of her. She is far from perfect, a protagonist you will shake your head at and rewrite disparaging lines for. Yet she is also someone to marvel at. Perhaps a simple conundrum is being displayed by Rooney- that the unattainable is not desirable. With the not so hidden threads of capitalism narrative, it is not doubtful that Rooney intends to comment on the impossibility of societal standards of perfection, and what they may look like if truly attainable. This way, Rooney plays with the idea of a protagonist as a person who is mutable, much like a real, normal person is.

Conservations with Friends TV show. Picture Credit: National World

Though it contrasts to the books it stands next to on the shelves, Conversations With Friends is nothing if not modern and fresh. Rooney’s distinctive style focuses on the beauty of simplicity; the soap suds running down a China plate, the blade of a knife. This makes the simple intensely interesting in a way not seen with the ‘fluff’ of an exaggerated metaphor. And with a BBC adaptation of the novel available to watch after, now is the perfect time to read something different.

Written by Ella Raw