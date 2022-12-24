Why you should read Wuthering Heights this Christmas

Emily Bronte. Picture Credit: A Poem for Everyday

Often, Wuthering Heights finds itself lumped in with the prim-excess romance classics of its time. Although these are rightly adored, Emily Brontë’s first and only novel is somewhat different. Set in the Yorkshire moors, where the Brontë sisters spent most of their lives, the novel transgresses the romantic and gothic genres spanning the 19th century with a discernibly unique narration and dark plot. With this in mind, it is a perfect read for the winter months, especially with the recent release of biopic Emily, dramatising the unconventional life of the writer, Emily Brontë.

Normal People (2020), TV mini-series. Picture Credit: IMDB

Perhaps what sets Wuthering Heights apart from other ‘classics’ is its non-linearity. Non-linear storytelling is an increasingly popular style for modern writers from early 20th century Virginia Woolf to 21st century Sally Rooney; the merging of past and present with narration to tell an in-actuality linear story. Emily Brontë does this with her narration also, the novel beginning with Lockwood’s present day narration as he stays at Thrushcross Grange, Wuthering Heights’ neighbour. Lockwood’s narration feeds into a new narrative perspective when maid Nelly Dean recounts, to him, the past of the Wuthering Heights inhibitors. With the aim of not spoiling too much: Nelly Dean’s narration depicts the lives of Catherine Earnshaw and her adopted brother Heathcliff, who is implicitly depicted as of black or Indian descent, and racially targeted, hardening the character into the novel’s antagonist. Thrushcross Grange houses the Linton’s, brother and sister, and the relationship(s) between the two families and their later generation is largely explored in the novel’s plot. Nelly Dean is maid to Catherine senior and junior, and seemingly ever present in all characters’ lives, enough to narrate in vividity. Brontë’s narrative style plays on the popular omniscient narration used by Austen prior.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte. Picture Credit: Wordery

But Brontë, the ever experimental, uses a first person narration disguised as omniscience. Perhaps there is something also to be said about the decision to narrate through the mouth of maidservant Nelly Dean – she remains invisible furniture to her mistresses, allowing her to ‘know all’. Creating an unusually immersive read despite being a character’s perspective.

As cold weather affirms its presence over the next few months, Wuthering Heights’ wild winds and lonely moorland setting reflect the harsh external world and its contemplative nature – this gothic genre is made for winter reading. Unlike her contemporaries Brontë chooses her dreary northern surroundings as home for her novel, a return to nature and its literary quality. Thus combatting the suburban, peaceful idleness of earlier southern based novels, and the thick gloom of industrialised London gothics published later in the century. Wuthering Heights is both gothic and romantic, though rather not romantic in the Austen sense, but in nature’s redemptive quality of reflecting human emotions. This romantic literary style is paired with gothic themes and dark scenes, creating the unique Emily Brontë style, so fresh to the period.

Scene from Bridgerton, season two. Picture Credit: Netflix

Rather than a classy, dare it be said, boring love story of upper-class courtship, Wuthering Heights explores love as dangerous physically, with the ability to bind two people in immeasurable connection. ‘Soulmates’, ‘twin flames’- these are tropes found in modern day reader’s amazon search bar. Emily Brontë provides a chilling account of this popular trope; one only has to read Catherine’s language in chapter 9 (Wordsworth Classics), where she talks in earnest of her love for a certain character in the novel. The romance aspect retains some of the period drama longing of its earlier contemporaries, merged with Brontë’s fresh, deeper, more intimate, understanding of love akin to modern romantic novels such as the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn. This style of romance has proven popular, especially with the Bridgerton Netflix series earning enormous acclaim, so why not read the original spearhead?

Wuthering Heights (2011). Picture Credit: Hollywood.com

With reading also becoming increasingly popular due to TikTok or ‘BookTok’, where books are shared and discussed in a more inclusive way, classics are being read more as a result. However, they still seem to retain their status as boring and inaccessible. Though these assertions are predominately true of some 18th century novels, written when the modern English novel was just being invented, following classics of the 19th century including Wuthering Heights, are far from boring or difficult to read. Wuthering Heights’ writing is refreshing compared to a Georgian three-page long description of a chair; Emily Brontë’s metaphors and imagery fluidly tumble through the narration of engaging Nelly Dean. Lockwood’s arguably duller interjections of present day narration serve only to add structure to the novel, a break from the chaos of Nelly’s story. Wuthering Heights is only 245 pages long (Wordsworth Classics), fairly short for an English classic. Brontë’s mastery is clear upon completion as the sheer amount of plot that has taken place becomes evident. Even the 2011 Andrea Arnold adaptation chose to cover only half of the story. Wuthering Heights’ simple but loaded nature makes it an enjoyable ‘classics’ read, not too difficult or unnecessarily long, but gripping till the end.

Emily (2022). PIcture Credit: IMDB

Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights perhaps transcends the classics genre, remaining a modern story loved by many, as Brontë is herself. This Winter, her biopic film Emily by Frances O’Connor is still in cinemas, depicting her life before she wrote her novel, perfect to watch alongside reading the book itself.

Written by Ella Raw