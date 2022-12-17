All New Adventure’s of Peter Pan at York Theatre Royal

This year’s pantomime at York Theatre Royal is the one and only All New Adventures of Peter Pan, available to watch until January 2nd. Putting a spin on the original, well-loved, tale by J M Barrie, this pantomime follows the adventures of Wendy’s daughter Elizabeth Darling (Faye Campbell) who flies away with Peter Pan (Jason Battersby) having been told many stories by her mother.

(left to right) Elizabeth Darling (Faye Campbell), Peter Pan (Jason Battersby), and Tinkerbell (Maddie Moate). Picture Credit: Pamela Raith

Familiar faces appear throughout this swashbuckling ride, including fearsome Captain Hook (Paul Hawkyard) with his encourageable ability to tease the audience and magical Tinkerbell (Maddie Moate) who’s energetic mannerisms were off the page! And as for the comedy duo Mrs Smee (Robin Simpson) and Starkey (Jonny Weldon) – Wow! They were iconic, absolutely hilarious, and so incredibly quick witted, even breaking the fourth wall in its entirety to doll out both silly and seriously funny jokes. The anticipated ‘over-acting’ of Pantomime performances was perfectly balanced – they even managed to make a set design mishap turn into an hysterical moment, never leaving the audience out.

Captain Hook (Paul Hawkyard) and crew of dancing pirates. Picture Credit: Pamela Raith

This show took pantomime to new heights, the audience, both children and adults, laughing all the way, as much a part of the performance as the cast were. Not only did this pantomime bring the audience oodles of continuous giggles & laughter, it warmed their hearts from the very first moment until the curtain fell, but it also boasted some very impressive performances. Musical numbers from familiar artists such as Taylor Swift and Take That had a special lyrical twist bringing Peter Pan’s story to the forefront.

The singing ability across the board was outstanding, especially that of Campbell and Moate, hitting high notes with such ease …just wonderful! An impressive acrobatic trio also graced the stage as butlers, pirates, and mermen, to show off their skills. To say the least, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

No Pantomime is complete without a Dame: Caroline Smee (Robin Simpson). Picture Credit: Pamela Raith.

A big shout out to Mr Aldridge, a teacher sitting right at the far end of the front row, accompanied by many pupils from his school. What an incredibly good sport not only letting the cast point their jokes his way, but inviting him to conduct the audience whilst they were enthusiastically singing a rendition of Sweet Caroline! An experience the class will never let Mr Aldridge forget, I’m sure.

Written by Jessie Burchett