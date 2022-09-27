Noughts & Crosses at York Theatre Royal

Bright, loud and unapologetic yet also sombre and touching, Pilot Theatre’s

production of Noughts and Crosses was a near perfect adaptation of the novel

and an unforgettable demonstration of this story’s relevance to the world both

past and present. In her insightful welcome to the program, director Esther

Richardson recalls Malorie Blackman telling her that her wish is for Noughts and

Crosses to become less and not more relevant. Every second of the play crackles

with this and urgency and importance, fuelling it towards its poignant conclusion.

The Company of Noughts and Crosses. Photo by Robert Day.

Noughts and Crosses is a play based upon the novel by Malorie Blackman. The novel is set in an alternative society, in which the dark skinned ruling class known as Crosses, clash with the “colourless” underclass known as Noughts. Despite this dynamic, teenagers Sephy (a Cross) – played by Effie Ansah – and Callum (a Nought) – played by James Arden – fall in love. As time progresses, their relationship becomes entangled in the inescapable politics of the world around them and they are forced to confront the injustice that surrounds them.

When I arrived at the Theatre Royal that evening, I couldn’t help but overhear people’s conversations as we filed in to take our seats. What surprised me was that some people seemed to be long-time fans of the book series, whereas others had little to no idea of what to expect from the story. Despite this, the audience response seemed universal. We all chuckled fondly at Callum and Sephy’s teenage awkwardness, gasped when the plot took turns and at times, the tension in the room was almost tangible. I think that this truly sums up the universality of the play’s depiction of the story: whether you came in knowing the story or not, everyone felt truly gripped.

Effie Ansah as Sephy, and James Arden as Callum. Photo by Robert Day.

I think part of the reason for this was the immersive nature of the set. The set consisted of an abstract, three walled grid which could be used to represent any location necessary. These grids could become translucent, if necessary, in order to portray a shielded proximity between characters. They were also used as projection point for screens, owing to the crucial role of media in the plot.

This role of media meant that the play was not unrecognisable from our own world. We saw excerpts from news programmes and clips of protests, which tethered the play to a recognisable sense of modernity. Alongside this, the passion and talent of the cast was incredible. I particularly remember a scene in which Callum and Sephy argue about the nature of activism. Sephy has devoted time to reading and educating herself on the issues that Noughts face at the hands of Crosses. Callum, on the other hand, believes that a more direct approach is what is needed to dismantle structures that are rooted in discrimination. Effie Ansah and James Arden’s portrayal of the scene stresses the prevalence of this dilemma and firmly asserts that the play is something to learn from.



Company of Noughts and Crosses. Photo by Robert Day.

I would highly recommend experiencing this for yourself. Pilot Theatre is touring with

Noughts and Crosses until 2023, and dates can be found on their website.

Written by Lily Mason