Owt Slammed: Review of Say Owt at the Crescent

Its T-shirts off for Say Owt Slam. ‘I say Owt, you say Slam’. We kick off the spoken word competition after half-body nudity and a trip to the toilet, while audience members were randomly chosen to form the judgement panel. If you aren’t a judge, you can easily scribble down scores on a notebook or in your phone. Although watching Harry and Stu pressure the judges for scores was all part of the evening’s entertainment. And it was one full of vigour. Together, slammers and audiences celebrated 8 years of Owt Slam – run by Henry Raby, Stu Freestone, Hannah Davies, and Dave Jarman.

Interviewing Harry, he said that his best reward, so far, has been ‘when you get someone that genuinely goes, “I didn’t expect to have fun tonight or […] I didn’t know poetry could be fun or lively or exciting.”‘ And so, if you’re not a spoken-word aficionado, slam poetry really can be for you, even if it’s just for the night.

As per Say Owt rules, poets only have 3 minutes to move the judges. Every poet of the evening was of high calibre, shooting audience members down with precision and style. Setting the standard with a political pre-slam poem was Harry, delivering us his ire in the line, ‘the PMs pronouns are the only thing changing’. I gave this 7.8 points. And for Stu’s poem on being a condom-aholic (addicted to seasonings), this had a much-deserved 9 points. Depending on how many points slammers receive from judges, they could move on to the second round where they perform a new poem. Whoever gets the highest figures then, also gets the chance to take off… or rather, they get crowned slam-champion and deliver another poem.

Say Owt Slam performers. Photo credit: Henry Raby.

For poets thinking about performing, Harry advises that you ‘go along as an audience [member, and] just enjoy being on that side of the stage, go along and just be curious. And also like if it’s about getting gigs, the poetry scene took a knock over the last few years, but every city has something. Jump on the train and go to Leeds, go to Manchester and like just see what’s going on […] go see what the different tones are, its different every night people run it.’

The magic of Owt Slam was the liveliness and diversity of content. We had poets performing about sex and Dungeons and Dragons, there always being a Janice in the office, and referencing cult classics like Heathers, with ‘lick it up’. There were trigger warnings for sexual assault victims and for Tory audience members. There was a poet dressed in orange sequins presenting her manifesto for gender equality: ‘tackle the orgasm gap!’ And in punk spirit, we also had a mic drop from Owt Slam’s winner in the first round. Later they left us with fuzziness, with a poem on partners showering and the final line, ‘god, I’d walk the plank for you’ – cleverly manoeuvring us, the audience, through every emotion.

The talent didn’t end there. Joining us from Bristol, gifted spoken-word poet Malaika Kegode performed poems from her collection Thalassic, effortlessly. Her poetry zeroes in on not only the bad, but on the good too, focusing comedically on life’s inconveniences of terrible cinema goers. Malaika’s ‘Kebab Man’ charts the process of kebab eating and ends with the person cannibalising their entire body. While Malaika’s poetry is light-hearted, it was also serious. In delivering a piece on a partner who’d passed away, she reminded audiences that ‘people can still live on if you write about them.’

Malaika Kegode. Photo credit: Henry Raby.

Owt Slam set the stage for beautifully told stories. In an increasingly digitised world, Harry Raby states that ‘we’ll never lose liveness because […] we’re all storytellers like sitting around the fire telling, sharing something and that’s really important and that will never go.’ In short fragments of time, Owt Slam gave the space for poets to be storytellers. And in those minutes, whether comedic or cynical, we, the audience, felt everything.

Written by Sophie Apps