Review: Guy Fawkes at York Theatre Royal

In secondary school I always remember being fascinated by the Gunpowder Plot, not just the famed Guy Fawkes but the other plotters, the ones behind the scenes. The ones who infamously attempted to, while hiding from the king’s authorities, dry their wet gunpowder by an open fireplace. You can guess the result. This story and the people behind it enthralled me, I wanted to hear more of their antics. What other hijinks happened behind closed doors? And for this, David Reed has delivered with his new comedy Guy Fawkes.

Starring Reed himself in the titular role, the show seamlessly blends the wit of British sitcoms such as Blackadder with a tasteful dose of absurdist humour. The drama leans heavily into the modern mythos of Guy Fawkes, ignoring his admittedly minimal role within the plot in favour of the cavalier roguish revolutionary he’s often imagined as, whose heroic demeanour acts as a great straight man to the lunacy of his co-conspirators.

Picture credit: Sam Taylor

Speaking of, his colleagues are as hilariously hopeless as I’d always envisioned. Their fearful leader Robert Catesby (Robin Simpson) is characterised as an anxiety riddled radical who bit off more than he can chew, tasked with holding his bumbling associates together against all odds (and his sanity). The figure of Kit Wright (Jamie Zubairi) also makes an appearance and injects a welcome dose of pantomime energy into the largely dry humour of the play. The most understated member of the group, Thomas Winter (Andrew Pollard) brings his own unique comedic zest to the team, a light-hearted parody of the loner with a dark past. The sole female character, Martha Percy (Cassie Vallance), brings the most range to the show, as clownish as her colleagues at first, by the second act Martha has developed an impressive depth and genuine emotion unexpected from the rest of the comedy’s tone.

Picture credit: Sam Taylor

Ultimately exemplifying this absurdity, these plotters are so inept that their antagonist is not James I who the plotters are so determined upon thwarting, but one of their own, Thomas Percy (Greg Haiste). In a performance channelling the energy of Rik Mayall, he is depicted as a rich boastful buffoon, desperate to join the history books over Fawkes, the irony of this appearance being many’s first introduction to the figure fuelling his pitiful comedy. Individually these characters would be middling, but in concoction blend together into pleasant farce.

Picture credit: Sam Taylor

With a plethora of humour prevailing the first act, it is after the intermission that I found the tale to really take shape. Set entirely within the basement of the House of Lords with the iconic backdrop of gunpowder barrels, the second act is rife with humour, as well as the surprising inclusion of drama, tension, romance, and even well-choreographed action. Overall, the show was a great night out, and just like the Guy Fawkes of 1606 would have wanted, it truly ends with a bang.

Written by Darcy McBrinn