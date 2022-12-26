Review: The Adventures of Old Granny Goose at The Grand Opera House

The much loved Berwick Kaler is back again at the Grand Opera House with a rib-tickling new pantomime, The Adventures of Old Granny Goose. Tickets are on sale until the 8th of January, so don’t miss out!

The Golden Goose and cast. Picture credit: Grand Opera House

Set in the fantastical village of Acomb and based loosely around the classic tale of the goose who lays a golden egg, this pantomime brings fun for all ages, with your iconic cast of dame, villain, girl and funny man – all the most important elements of a hilarious pantomime. Our dame Old Granny Goose, played by Berwick Kaler himself, spreads love and laughter amongst the ‘bairns and babbies’ in the audience, running through multiple skits including the notorious ‘oh no there isn’t/oh yes there is’ – a pantomime wouldn’t be the same without! – and the appearance of a ventriloquist doll at one point. I will leave you to decide if Old Granny goose is a worthy ventriloquist or not…

Granny Goose the Ventriloquist. Picture Credit: Grand Opera House

Meanwhile a demon plans to steal the goose and its precious golden egg, the Tim Curry style villain played by David Leonard. With a phone at the end of his tail, and several showy dance numbers, this demon was popular with the crowd (despite the litany of booing, but how else are you supposed to congratulate a dastardly demon upon the stage?).

The Darstadly Demon. Picture Credit: Grand Opera House.

Our girl turned fairy is played by none other than Suzy Cooper, who ultimately holds the plot together with her singing, dancing, and romantic rendezvous with one of the villagers. Come along to find out whether or not she manages to defeat the demon (who also tries to win her heart) with the help of the villagers and Old Granny Goose.

Of course, the costumes were spectacular, Old Granny Goose sporting a new stylish get-up in every scene, our resident fairy glitterying across the stage, and the demon showing off his horns and moves at every opportunity. Quick changes amongst the entire cast were very impressive, and the villagers (played by both adults and children) put on a great show with many a song and dance. By the end of the performance, the whole audience were on their feet joining in – it is an experience you will not forget, or who needs a plot when instead you could spend 2 hours laughing away.

One of the many musical numbers to grace the stage. Picture credit: Grand Opera House.

To book your tickets for this fun adventure, matinee or evening, head to their website.

Written by Jessie Burchett