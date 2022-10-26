Yorexperience: SiX At the York Grand Opera House

As a self-proclaimed musical fanatic, when I heard that SiX was going on tour in ten locations in the UK, including York, it must have taken me less than six seconds to book tickets!

Having lived in York for almost three years, I am almost ashamed to admit that I had never set foot in the York Grand Opera House before. Looking pretty small and unassuming, I unfortunately always overlooked this establishment and unintentionally forgot that it is such a unique, historic, and wholesome place to visit!

Entering the theatre I was welcomed into the cosy, glowing foyer to an even more warming atmosphere, the buzz before the show definitely enhance the overall spirit between the audience members. By the time we were ushered into the Grand circle to take our seats, I was well and truly ready for a good night. As you sit down, you are enveloped by the sound of modern pop classics being played out on a lute giving a taste of the exhilarating Tudor and 21st-century mash-up that was about to begin.

Programme for SiX at The Grand Opera House. Photo credit to Author.

From the moment of curtain up to the final bows, I was astounded by the genius of Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow (the two writers of SiX). They were able to take the classic stories of the six wives of Henry VIII and turn them each into captivating, smart, and fun modern solos. The performances by each of the Queens were incomparable as each one had so much energy and personality, it is still impossible to pick my favourite queen (however, Catherine of Aragon’s voice did give me goosebumps when she hit that high C). The opening and closing songs, where the Queens all sang together as a whole, were hair-raising and the choreographed dancing was flawless.

Overall, this musical was 1 hour and 20 minutes of uninterrupted joy. From the fantastic bejewelled costumes, the stunning vocals, and the flawless live band to the witty historical puns and uplifting female empowerment, this musical really does have something for everyone! I left the Opera House grinning from ear to ear and couldn’t wait to binge-listen to the soundtrack all over again as soon as I returned home.

The 6 Queens and band onstage. Photo credit to Author.

The Grand Opera House supports charities and organisations such as Menfulness and the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity by hosting awareness campaigns and providing collections. Meaning that, whilst serving as a great place to see live entertainment at affordable prices, it is also a compassionate place that gives back to the community where it can. It is such an amazing venue to visit and, if you get the chance to see a show there, I thoroughly would recommend it.

My housemates and I are already looking for the next opportunity to see a show there again as we really had an unforgettable time!

Written by Laura Wayman