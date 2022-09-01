Building a relationship with Death

Trigger warning: discussion of suicide, death, grief

Death. It is humanity’s greatest mystery as well as most prominent fear. All we know as human beings, the most fundamental skill we can all attribute to ourselves, is existing. We exist. It comes before eating, drinking, breathing; it is the first thing to occur once conceived in our mother’s womb. Existence. Where would we be without it?

Recently, I’ve been reflecting on the way I think and act. Why am I so afraid of death? Why are my anxious thoughts so intrusive and occasionally, overbearing? I had begun to find myself going about life quite freely when all of a sudden, this dread washes over me and I am terrified. What if they die? What if I die?

Before I continue, I feel it is important to note that of course, this is all based on my own experience and the majority of those around me as well as mostly discussing western attitudes to death and our unfamiliarity with it. I am very aware that there are places around the globe that explore death very differently as well as places of war and poverty that are exposed to it at an extreme volume. The perspective presented here comes from a place of privilege.

Exposure

My first line of reasoning for this newfound fear was recent exposure to death. Recently, in the space of a couple months, I was unfortunate enough to know two people who had taken their lives. They weren’t particularly close to me. In fact, one I used to know in secondary school, the other was someone I’d see around briefly. Both were very detached to my every day life and yet, as a result, this almost crippling fear that did not really exist before had taken such a large space in my mind. After a few months of self reflection, I realised it made me feel mortal and I hated it.

Introducing Death

This is what led onto my second thought. Everyone’s first introduction to mortality is different but equally as formative. The example I’d like to explore is the recommended introduction for children which is the death of a beloved pet. I have found this introduction to be counterproductive. It promises an unchanging expiry date on life. Goldfish only have a lifespan of two years so once those two years are up, that’s it. That’s its time up. Very simple. It’s similar when a grandparent dies of old age; they’re in their 80s. It is only natural for them to die at this point in their life. Their time is up.

We are promised a lifespan, almost guaranteed that we are bound to live for x amount of years. This is why it always comes as such a shock when somebody young, somebody close to your own age dies. Every death is a shock but there is something more tragic when the age is close to your own. Why? Well, it’s the horror of the reality that you aren’t promised anything. Life does not owe you protection from death. Circumstance is scarily unpredictable and in a society where control is so highly valued, this is a nightmare. Mortality is suddenly real. It’s the end of the only thing you can do without ever having to physically try – to exist – and it could come at any moment in not only your own life, but the lives around you. The fact that this is a realisation and not something we are grown up with, I think, is what makes it so dominating. And yet, how can we imbed something as strange as death into the mentality of a child when we as adults barely understand how to do it ourselves?

Promise of the Afterlife

Lastly, I’d like to touch upon religion and mostly how my relationship with it has shaped and morphed my attitude towards death. As well as there seemingly being an incomprehensibly large amount of time ahead of me, there was this wonderful promise of life after death; the afterlife. I grew up believing that all my relatives, regardless of age, were up in heaven with Jesus, looking down at me and protecting me. It was so warm to know in my heart that if someone were to pass, they would be safe and I’d get to pass on endless messages through prayer, regardless if god replied. There was a comfort that they were still listening to me. Still seeing me. There was the comfort that one day, I would see them again when my own time had come to its end.

Now that I am older and more cynical, the afterlife is only a little more than a wonderful fantasy. Now, once somebody dies, I will permanently miss them, knowing that I will almost certainly never see them again.

This however, is a topic that deserves its own piece. Religion is such a vital key to our attitudes surrounding death however, is so personal to everyone, it is difficult to explore without being insensitive to everybody’s individual experience.

Conclusion

So what’s our solution? How do I stop being so terrified? Now that I have acknowledged this fear that comes with age and experience, how can I get passed it? I don’t know. But there is a comfort in being able to point to causes of seemingly irrational emotions and as well as this, death should not be as silent as it currently seems to be. We are so afraid to explore it. It is still seen as too heavy a discussion when it shouldn’t be. Death is just as relevant as life. Of course we cannot dwell on death for it gets in the way of life but if we can’t talk about it openly, how are we ever going to combat this fear towards it?

This is my relationship with death.

What’s yours?

Written by Camille Orwin