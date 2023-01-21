<em>Topgun: Maverick</em> and Hollywood’s Mission to Kill Aging and Overweight Women

After over 30 decades, Tom Cruise returns as Hollywood’s favourite, an ageless fighter pilot in Topgun: Maverick. In the opening scenes, audiences are reunited with Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitched, now head of a programme that tests high-altitude, hypersonic reconnaissance planes. Unlike his peers who have risen through the ranks, and in Maverick spirit, he avoids promotion to keep flying. The plot sees him train a group of Navel pilots, including Goose’s son, in a Topgun-style life-or-death mission. With literal highs and lows, Topgun: Maverick is a thoughtfully constructed replica of its predecessor. The film delivered to us the gravity of life and death, of sacrifice, along with meaningful friendships and moments of reprisal and regeneration.

Tom Cruise in Topgun: Maverick. Picture credit: tom’s guide

Audiences can expect to be flown into the future with a fresh crew of Navy pilots ready for action – pebble-dashed with that of the original cast. We were fortunate to see Goose become resurrected in the form of his son, Miles Teller as Rooster, who shares the same love of sunglasses and Hawaiian shirts as his dad. From the original cast, Topgun: Maverick had Maverick’s old competition “Iceman”, played by Val Kilmer, make a cameo. Despite his loss of speech due to throat cancer, Kilmer returns as Maverick’s friend, tirelessly trying to get him out of trouble. But other than a few flashbacks to the 86’ version of the film, audiences only get wind of Cruise and Kilmer and not their old co-stars Kelly McGillis or Meg Ryan.

However, Maverick did not have the narrative scope to invite female members of the original cast back. Neither McGillis nor Ryan, who respectively played Charlie, Maverick’s flight teacher and Carole Bradshaw, Rooster’s mother, made an appearance. “Those weren’t stories that we were throwing around.”, states director Kolinski. He added further, “I didn’t want every story line to always be looking backwards. It was important to introduce some new characters.” We excitingly got a new onscreen romance. Charlie was replaced by Maverick’s new love interest in the form of Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin. Only nonchalantly mentioned once in Topgun, Penny is the admiral’s daughter, now the bar owner of The Hard Deck and a single mother.

Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis in Topgun (1986). Picture credit: Metro World News

Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis now. Picture credit: Metro World News

While I can respect Kolinski for not wanting to direct a dusty pastiche of the original Topgun, bringing back McGillis and Ryan wouldn’t have caused this. In piloting new faces onto the big screen, with all the drive and rivalry of the original film, Maverick holds up as a legacy sequel from which the actresses were excluded. With such a considerable time jump from Topgun, McGillis and Ryan’s character arguably would not have kept the new film in the past. Meanwhile, adopting a somewhat similar premise –drink, train, fly, play volleyball, fly, defeat enemy– setting and recycled characters is what actually makes Topgun: Maverick into an aesthetic past. I refuse to accept that there was no place in the narrative these stars could’ve occupied without sending nostalgia figures to the maximum. No one is saying that Charlie or Bradshaw need starring roles, or that Maverick should rekindle the romance with his former partner. You cannot deny that Charlie and Maverick’s chemistry wasn’t palpable in Topgun – that “take my breath away” scene was something. It could have been a refreshing take on the original if Charlie made an appearance as Maverick’s friend. Who better to help you train Navy pilots to bomb a country’s unsanctioned uranium plant? Bringing in Bradshaw would’ve been tricky, aside from the flashbacks, so I can half-forgive Kolinski for that one. But there was a lot of scope for Charlie’s character, whether she was brought back to be a prize for Maverick’s triumph or not (which is another trope Hollywood movies seem to love).

Jennifer Connelly in Topgun: Maverick (2022). Picture Credit: Film Leather Jacket

However, McGillis believes that there’s a different reason for not being called back for Top Gun: Maverick: her age and appearance. “I’m old, and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about,” she said in a 2019 interview. McGillis also adds, “I’d much rather feel in my own skin and who I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff.” She is speaking to the entertainment industry’s prejudiced culture of excluding women because of their weight and age. Even if you once fit into Hollywood’s expectations, this is soon forgotten when you no longer do. McGillis raises an important point of how she wouldn’t fit into what the “whole scene is about”. And referring back to how Hollywood loves a trope, McGillis is not the image of a woman who could act as a trophy or prize for their male counterpart’s success. Aesthetically speaking, the woman must match his level, which Connelly, admittedly does over McGillis. Maverick participates in a narrative that reduced women to highly restrictive and objectifying roles. While Monica Barbaro’s Phoenix, like Kelly McGillis’s Charlie before her, does have an active presence in the film, she is the only woman on the base with any lines. Ultimately, Maverick had the opportunity to showcase more badass women in roles typically dominated by men.

Written by Sophie Apps