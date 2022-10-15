How the Norman Rea Gallery is Breaking the Walls of the Art Industry

Recently, I was invited to visit two of the Norman Rea gallery’s events: their pop-up sale and their Cache Money exhibition. The gallery is the first of its kind – the only student run gallery in the UK. This would be my first visit to the gallery and I intentionally left my research to a minimum. It was an ethereal yet tactile and sensory experience that left me instantly marking the dates of their next events into my calendar.

The first event that I went to was the pop-up sale. I spoke with the events organiser, Amelia Stallworthy, before I went to discuss a little bit about what the event would entail. Amelia described it as a sale for student businesses, selling items from pre-loved clothing to paintings and prints. I wasn’t quite prepared for how atmospheric it would be. Everything was beautifully lit and there was a student DJ. Because of this, it felt as much as a social and networking event as it did a sale. When I wasn’t shopping, I was either chatting to the vendors or listening to the music.

I ended up walking away with a t-shirt from Nightmares York and an oil painting from Ottyallum. Later, when I wore the T-shirt out, or had guests at home, people would ask me where I got the items from, or tell me that they recognised them. Here, I realised the benefit of community and word of mouth for these sellers: the items stood out as unique, which lends itself to the social nature of the gallery’s events. This was the first time I had the opportunity to engage directly with student businesses and it was really refreshing to be able to buy from businesses with such direct insight into what appeals to students.

Pop-up shop at the Norman Rea Gallery. Photo taken by author.

Amelia kindly introduced me to a few of the business owners and I was able to learn a bit about their craft. I arranged to have a proper chat with Tash Crane of Tash’s Bags, to gain a bit more insight into the gallery, from the perspective of a business owner and a committee member. Tash makes and sells crocheted bags and actually sold out on the day.

Tash first started making her bags in 2020, as she found that the tactile experience of crochet provided a reprieve from the anxiety that we were all feeling at the time. From here, she developed her brand. At university, Tash became gallery assistant at Norman Rea and was quickly able to use her business experience and contacts in events, including the pop-up sale. Tash explained to me that the nature of online small businesses means that social media networking is something that has been hugely beneficial to her.

Tash’s bags, hand-made using recycled deadstock T-shirt material. Photo by Tash Crane.

Tash spoke very highly of the gallery. She explained that museum collections is an incredibly difficult industry to break and that it relies on personal contacts – who you know. Therefore the gallery provided students with a new way to break the industry, a way that they can design themselves. Here, Tash quoted Tracey Emin who, in the podcast Great Women Artists, says ‘if you can’t open a door, break it down’. This really illuminated how the people involved in the gallery were the next generation of art and fashion. Tash and I spoke a little about what we thought this predicted for the future of the industry. As a generation, we have an increased interest in vintage and second hand fashion. However, to break into mainstream fashion, Tash explains that you have to stick to very specific standards. It is for this reason that she believes

that many small businesses will continue to stay small, appealing to very specific niches and that being able to do this is, in itself, a huge success. The gallery, of course, creates a platform for this.

I wondered how Tash found the gallery, as both a committee member and a business owner. Rather than two specific experiences, Tash explained that it lends itself well. Before Norman Rea, Tash found that she struggled to find somewhere to sell that felt truly authentic to her as a business. This led to her keenness to organise a pop-up. Again, her networking skills allowed them to gather a huge range of student artists and business owners. The committee, as students themselves, were able to mould a market that suited both the sellers and the students combined in a fun and sociable way.

‘Air – VakPak Edition’ by Jo McGarry on display at the Cache Money exhibition. Photo taken by author.

This blend of fun and sociable with the function of displaying art was something that really came through in the next event, the Cache Money exhibition. The exhibition displayed art ranging from paintings, digital art and physical exhibitions. Again, it was beautifully lit and highly atmospheric. Everyone was greeted at the door with a free drink and the opportunity to scan a QR code and read a guide into the art that was displayed. I arrived very early, around five minutes after it opened. The exhibition was already bustling with activity and conversation. The set-up of the event meant that it was possible to silently appreciate the art or use the piece to strike up conversation.

The Cache money exhibition and the pop-up sale demonstrated the range of the gallery as a venue. However both events demonstrated a clear sense of brand. Both functioned perfectly as a sale and exhibition while providing a vibrant aesthetic and a sociable atmosphere. I am reminded of what Tash told me about the gallery providing a new way to break into the industry, with the student market and experience held firmly at the centre.

Currently, the Norman Rea Gallery are looking for a new gallery assistant. I am already excited for the next event and would urge student artists, business owners and anyone interested in the art or fashion industry to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Written by Lily Mason