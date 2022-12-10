Is ‘The Boys’ Comic series really worth reading?

Having recently finished its third series, the streaming phenomenon The Boys (first debuting on Amazon Prime in 2019) is an explosively refreshing superhero saga of corruption, abuse of power, capitalism, and milk. The Boys is an intelligent and gripping satire of the seemingly omnipresent superhero genre of today, a concept that found its origin in a comic book series of the same name. As a dedicated viewer of the show desperate for more content to consume while waiting for the fourth series, I decided to have a look at the source material – armed with the mantra ‘the book is always better than the film’. The most important (and only) lesson I’ve learnt from this journey is that I never want to hear that nonsense again.

The Boys #65 – ‘Over The Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men, Conclusion’. Picture credit: Darick Robertson (Dynamite Entertainment)

Published by Dynamite Entertainment, Garth Ennis’ original version running from 2006-2012 has the same general premises as its television counterpart. It follows a CIA black ops group known as ‘the Boys’, depicted on the left, a ragtag squad that monitors and (regularly) massacres amoral superheroes. The Boys’ plot begins with the awkward and naïve Wee Hughie being recruited to the group after a traumatic encounter with a superhero.

In general Hughie is an engaging protagonist and as the newbie to the team he acts as an effective window into Ennis’ twisted world from the public perspective that’s endeared to superheroes. His emotional and honest reactions to the barbarity he witnesses add a much-needed spice of humanity to ground the comic’s flippant depiction of violence and gore.

However, it is within the rest of the Boys that the core issue with the comic is found: a lack of substance. Hughie’s colleagues include Mother’s Milk, The Frenchman, The Female, and their cockney leader Billy Butcher. These members lack any real depth and are only given minimal characterisation throughout the series. It isn’t until #35 that these characters begin to receive even a short account of their backstories, The Frenchman and The Female each receiving a measly one issue each to explain who they are (Mother’s Milk faring only slightly better with a whole two issues). Regarding The Frenchman specifically, his only visible character traits are insanity and speaking French. The Female is treated even more poorly, speaking literally only four words in the entire seventy issues she appears in! Neither character are given any proper development and their role can be summed up entirely by their names; they’re simply tokens. Mother’s Milk again fares slightly better, but he still feels like a shell of a character. Billy Butcher enjoys the most in-depth characterisation of the four, he’s abrasive, sharp, manipulative, and brutal, often encouraging the reader to doubt who’s the real perverted one in the Boys’ anti-superhero crusade. But despite this he suffers from a similar issue as The Frenchman; his thick cockney dialect isn’t a substitute for richer exploration beyond these basic traits.

The Boys #4 ‘Cherry, Part Two’. Picture credit: Darick Robertson (Dynamite Entertainment)

The driving antagonist force against the Boys is of course the depraved superheroes, many of whom are direct parodies of (mainly) Marvel and DC characters. The comic’s main villains are ‘The Seven’, depicted above, who represent DC’s Justice League, its leader The Homelander a caricature of Superman. The Homelander himself has a fair amount of complexity (as you’d hope for the main antagonist): he’s incredibly narcissistic, infantile, and psychopathic stemming from a life of almost complete omnipotence. The remaining characters of The Seven do not enjoy the same complexity, often serving as mere props to showcase the instability of The Homelander and remaining largely inactive in the plot until the series’ latter half, at which point they simply serve as cannon fodder to the Boys.

This remains a problem for the remainder of The Boys’ villains, with Ennis apparently only capable of writing a villain who is a raging incompetent psychopath or otherwise a racist raging incompetent psychopath. When he strays from doing either, the remaining superheroes only appear to fill space. I understand that Ennis is attempting to comment on the blandness and disposability of many superheroes, but that doesn’t justify most of the comic’s focus feeling like filler.

In terms of its plot for much of the comic the story seems to lack any real direction. This is fine at the beginning of the story, the Boys’ small scale run-ins with Teenage Kix and Tek-Knight (a blend of Iron Man and Batman) are an elegant way of easing the reader into how the team operate and what these ‘superheroes’ are truly like behind the scenes. But once these initial arcs are over, we get it. Ennis has quickly introduced his story’s themes allowing him to build off these foundations and take his story in whatever direction he chooses. However, the narrative simply continues exactly as it was, slowly ploughing a pointless journey to Russia, revisiting Teenage Kix, and so on and so on. Each arc is the same, superheroes introduced, given minimal development (if even that), and then swiftly wiped out by the seemingly unstoppable Boys. Stormfront is the most egregious example of this – a literal Nazi superhero (parodying Thor) dramatically built up to rival The Homelander in his strength and villainy, is again quickly overpowered by the Boys and that’s that. He’s a disappointing blip in what would be a major arc in any other story. This arc cycle is simple, repetitive, and exhausting.

The Boys #40 ‘The Innocents, Part One’. Picture credit: Darick Robertson (Dynamite Entertainment)

My personal favourite arc is ‘The Innocents’ involving ‘Super Duper’ – a superhero team evoking the cartoon camp of DC’s Super Friends TV show – who are a hopelessly inept group of innocent teenagers that entirely depart from Ennis’ tired archetypal ‘heroes’. For these, and only these, five issues Ennis finally breaks through the cage of his own angst and briefly tells a story that isn’t reliant on shock value. While the antagonist of this arc, Malchemical, still conforms to the tropes of Ennis’ cliched superheroes, the threat he poses to the endearing and earnest heroes of Super Duper finally introduces some sense of tension to the narrative that is never found when the Boys are threatened. I genuinely wanted Super Duper to survive the arc, and for once Ennis’ recycled villain was truly effective.

Ultimately the one key silver lining throughout the comic is undoubtably the artwork of Darick Robertson. Whilst somewhat choppy at first, Robertson’s art only improves as the comic progresses and was instrumental in helping me actually want to finish it. In general, however, The Boys is at its best outside of the main comics, be it the mini-series – ‘Highland Laddie’, ‘Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker’, and ‘Herogasm’ (let your imagination run wild) – or the Amazon show itself. I get the comics. I get that it’s meant to be violent and self-indulgent for the sake of it. I get how most of the characters are deliberately shallow (be it for commentary or comedic value). I get that it’s desperately attempting to be provocative and shocking to the reader. And I absolutely accept Ennis fully succeeds in all these goals. It’s just unfortunate that his goals are everything that is wrong with The Boys.

Written by Darcy McBrinn