2022 in Review: Best of Music

Looking back on the previous year leaves us revisiting the media we consumed over its duration, with 2022 providing a wealth of music to delve into.

As the years amidst the thick of the pandemic demonstrated, our listening habits turned to a focus on interiority and self-reflection. Now it seems 2022’s projects returned louder than ever. Pop music, now leaning into new influences, preached self-expression and individual identity – a fitting message to mark our re-entrance into the world.

2022 also welcomed new genres and artists into the sphere of popular listening, as well as the return of many beloved musicians, who’s much anticipated releases both fulfilled and exceeded our expectations.

Pop Reigns Supreme

Many of popular music’s most esteemed artists returned with new music this year, such as big-wigs Charli XCX and Taylor Swift, the latter of which broke records and stormed the charts with Midnights. Both this album, and XCX’s Crash, mark a departure from their 2020 releases that delved into niche and different sounds for both artists respectively. Instead, these albums both serve as a welcome return to a conventional pop sound, but one that doesn’t do a disservice to the music. Featuring collaborations with other artists on both records, Swift and XCX produced some of the best pop songs of the year that will remain landmark achievements in their vast discographies.

Both these albums also demonstrate straying from the more interior narratives of their pandemic predecessors, sometimes forsaking intense poetry in favour of catchy hooks and melodies. A record that is able to blend these two concepts seamlessly, is Carly Rae Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time. As the title suggests, Jepsen’s signature pop production is combined with confronting her faults amidst forced isolation.

Another stand out pop record is Muna’s self-titled album, one of my favourites from the year. Now adopted under Phoebe Bridgers’ record-label, Saddest-Factory Records, the band appears both refreshingly self-aware and self-critical on Muna as they explore questions of seclusion, sexuality, and girlhood amidst some stunning production. The tracks range from country ballads like, ‘Kind of Girl’, to anthems like ‘What I Want’, in which lead singer Katie Gavin, expresses a specific desire to ‘dance in the middle of a gay bar’. A desire surely felt and shared all across the world.





Muna. Picture credit: Dead Oceans

Indie’s Comeback

Amongst many favourite Indie artists to release music in 2022, is the cult-favourite band Alvvays with Blue Rev. It’s an irresistibly gorgeous record full of witty lyrics, bounding melodies and synths that are almost dizzying. Some highlights include the tracks ‘Belinda Says’ and ‘After The Earthquake’, both perfect introductions to the band’s sound that will leave you wanting to revisit the rest of their discography.

Beloved 00’s band Yeah Yeah Yeahs solidified their legacy in alternative music with Cool It Down, an album that demands attention and leaves you gripped from the first explosive chorus to the fading of the final synth. Its lead single featured a collaboration with fellow cult-favourite artist Perfume Genius, who also released a great record this year. Primarily known for beautifully shimmery pop albums, in 2022’s Ugly Season, Mike Hadreas goes experimental, inviting the listener into the inner world of his conflicts. Caught between confrontations of chronic illness, queerness and holding onto heartbreak, the listener is placed within the turbulent mind of Hadreas and leaving you at the mercy of whatever lies in the next track

Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Picture credit: NME

Ventures into Latin

Some of the most critically acclaimed albums this year originated from Latin artists, most notably Rosalía and Natalia Lafourcade. The former released MOTOMAMI at the beginning of the year, and it continues to blow me away every time I listen to it. From abrupt jazz breakdowns to the Disney-esque ballads, Rosalía’s genius truly knows no bounds, as she redefines her beloved genre of flamenco music and seamlessly blends it with every other corner of music on the planet.

Lafourcade. Picture credit: RYM

Lafourcade’s De Todas las Flores, appearing on the surface gentler and more sombre in the face of MOTOMAMI’s vast sound, presents one of the most subtly beautiful records of the year without fail. From lamenting with a broken heart to the rebirth of the artist herself, Lafourcade’s album is gracefully transformative and one that will captivate you entirely.

Kendrick and Co.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year was Kendrick Lamar’s triumphant fifth album, Mr Morale and the Big Steppers. As Lamar discovers a new part of himself with every new addition to his discography, the balance between domesticity and fame remains at the centre of Mr Morale. Fit with choruses of timeless pianos and brass interludes, Lamar’s scattered brain is poured out for the listener, questioning his identity and legacy as one of the most prolific voices in rap music history. Mr Morale does lose its grip in places, especially with his choice of some collaborations that fail to benefit the double-album’s run-time. However, with one of the most sonically diverse and interesting records in his catalogue, the album successfully cements Lamar in stardom that he will no doubt begrudge and discuss in many projects to come.

In contrast to one of this year’s Glastonbury headliners, is artist Denzel Curry, who’s album Melt My Eyez See Your Future welcomed a breath of fresh air into the sound of South-Florida rap. The diverse array of collaborations throughout the tracks results in a variety of sounds, each bringing something new to the table. Curry brings in slowthai for ‘Zatoichi’ who fits perfectly with the sporadic percussion but never steals the spotlight, simply blending into the chorus seamlessly. Similarly, Buzzy Lee’s classic voice is the perfect accompaniment on ‘John Wayne’ and T-Pain’s entrance on ‘Troubles’ makes for one of the smoothest hooks of the year.

Denzel Curry. Picture credit: Financial Times

Baroque and Bespoke RnB

Female musicians dominated the RnB genre this year, taking on new inventive approaches to its sound. Most memorably, Beyonce’s stellar album ‘Renaissance’ occupied the top spots on critic’s end-of-year lists, and for good reason. Reclaiming a love for a neglected genres, Beyonce brings the techno and Chicago house music scene to the foreground of popular listening. The collaboration between the artist and her producers results in perfectly crafted dance-music that is made to be shared in the company of others under flashing neon lights and crowded club floors. It is an album that also graciously celebrates black, queer spaces and their contributions to dance music, without which the genre would be destitute, and dancefloors empty across the universe. Not only offering exceptional production, but its lyrics are quick-witted and rhythmic, conjuring images of ‘stilettos kicking vintage crystal off the bar’- a phrase that will be stuck in your head for days. Renaissance is not only a new dawn for RnB, but the album presents new possibilities for Beyonce’s herself as she expands her sound and harks back to those that have influenced it from the very start.

Sudan Archives. Picture Credit: YouTube

Female artists continued to pioneer new depths for RnB with Sudan Archives’ Natural Brown Prom Queen. Armed with her violin, stunning production and intimate internal monologues, Brittany Park’s avant-garde take on the genre makes for a stunning record and one of my favourites from the year.

Ones to watch

This year also resulted in exciting debuts and advancements from artists who have previously remained under the radar. Grace Ives’ returned with another inventive self-produced album, this time Janky Star, proving she is an independence force in alternative pop and dance music. Her song ‘Shelly’ landed on many year-end lists, a doting homage to the Twin Peaks’ character and wonderfully blending humour with sincerity.

Grace Ives: the FADER

2022 was also the year of Ethel Cain, who with her album Preacher’s Daughter, reinvented southern gothic narratives and subsequently redefined pop stardom in the process. She has a candid online presence as ‘mothercain’ on social media, which is starkly contrasted in the hellish depths (literally), that she explores in the album. It’s that balance between musician and artist that many find so appealing, myself included. At once she can go from her musical persona, producing blood-curdling screams on ‘Ptolemaea’ to an Instagram live, communing with fans who she has fittingly adopted as her ‘children’.

Additionally, in the UK art-pop scene arrived Jockstrap, who’s beloved album I Love You Jennifer B is one of the best debuts of the year. From reimagining the Madonna and the feminine form on ‘Greatest Hits’, to love songs set against the backdrop of London’s harsh urbanity in ‘Lancaster Court’, the duo presents a project that is constantly shifting and exceeding our expectations.

Written by Adele Fennessy