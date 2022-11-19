BBC Music Introducing in York & North Yorkshire: ‘How To Get Your Foot In The Door’ Industry Panel

BBC Music Introducing recently hosted an event at York St Johns University where a panel consisting of musicians and producers alike shared their personal stories and words of wisdom to young aspiring musicians. The room was filled with fresh faces eager to listen to what these artists had to say. I know I for one was grateful to be in the presence of musical success, something I’d been told repeatedly was almost impossible to achieve. It was rather inspiring and reassuring to have these talents showcase their own experiences with ‘making it’, whatever that may mean to each individual.

Personally, this was refreshing to attend. Studying music academically can occasionally be draining. It unintentionally neglects the simplicity of getting up on a stage and performing songs with standard chords and lyrics about things written thousands of times before. In this context, music does not need to be innovative and exceedingly different nor particularly clever to be rewarded. It can just be true to your own emotions and what you are desperate to express on your terms.

There was a lot to learn in this panel and if I were to sit here and transcribe every insightful thing they shared, we’d be here forever, which is why I’m attempting to focus on the point that stuck with me the most out of anything. Beyond marketing, selling yourself, gigging, networking, all the admin and rather less romantic aspect of being successful, the creativity, as singer/songwriter Twinnie insisted, is the vital piece to all of that. This included writer’s block and the creative process, as well as ways to find inspiration for new ideas and concepts. These are all useful things to explore, however even before that, creativity boils down to one thing we as a society have forgotten to cherish and indulge in.

Boredom.

There are countless articles criticising today’s younger generation for no longer being able to be bored, despite the writers themselves being victims of a short attention span. There seems to be a rather haughty attitude towards the young being absorbed by technology, this idea of human interaction dying is still prevalent despite being false. Just because our entertainment has shifted does not mean we are less capable of talking in person and exercising a rich social life. This is not what is being neglected when I think we have forgotten how to be bored.

I know that personally, I’m almost afraid to be bored. I have conditioned myself to always be on the go and always have something to do or watch or read. I have the seemingly unbreakable habit of checking my phone in hopes that something will engage my interest for longer than a minute or so. And yet, I get equally frustrated when I fail to conjure an original musical idea or lyrics that flow naturally.

One of the panellists on the board addressed this. He said that being bored is the best thing for a creative mind. Being connected to nature, yourself, and meditation all help nurture the creativity within. It’s something I hadn’t considered, that being bored was good for you rather than a hindrance. It was the first time I thought to maybe notice the internal urge to always be entertained. Perhaps I should be less ashamed and guilty when not working on a project, seeing friends etc, and learn to not feel so restless in those rare moments. Why has boredom become associated with negativity? Surely it’s when we’re at our truest and calmest. Of course, it would be the perfect breeding ground for creative melodies/ideas/phrases to come to mind. This doesn’t just apply to music but to anything. The best thing for our minds is to stop forcing constant stimulation and relax our headspace. If you’ve created before, you’ll create again. As it’s been said a thousand times, you cannot rush creativity. You have to trust it’s there. Learning to be okay with boredom, I feel, is the first real step towards that.

Written by Camille Orwin