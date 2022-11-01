Four Albums to Discover this Autumn

For many of us, a change in seasons represents change of habit. Whether it’s layering up to face the cold that now creeps into our everyday or shielding from the rain that has begun to overstay its welcome, small parts of our lives are shaped by the coming shorter days and longer nights. It also means that the sunny anthems of previous months begin to lose their brightness, and instead we turn to music that resonates with the changes we see in the world around us. Listed below are some albums to get you started.

Strange Geometry by The Clientele (2005)

Picture Credit: Bandcamp

Any record from The Clientele, somehow seems to emanate the nostalgic feeling of falling leaves, but Strange Geometry – the band’s most cohesive record, does this best. Whether it’s the bells on the opener ‘Since K Got over Me’, or the lush strings on ‘(I Can’t Seem To) Make You Mine’, the tighter production and larger arrangements expand each track to make room for singer Alasdair Maclean’s self-reflective lyrics. The ambient sounds of ‘K’ intensify to reveal echoing choirs and the sound of a growing breeze before ultimately erupting into Maclean’s descriptions of ‘the birches and the silhouettes / the haunted plain’. Furthermore, the shimmery reverb and portrayal of days where ‘the darkness comes at half-past three’ causes the album to feel inescapably nocturnal, making it the ideal choice for any autumn evening.

Ballads by John Coltrane Quartet (1963)

Picture credit: Wikipedia

Of all Coltrane’s musical ventures, nothing compares to the warm familiarity of Ballads. Originally released in 1963, the record showcases Coltrane’s immense talent as he transforms sparse arrangements with some of his most understated improvisations to date. Through tracks like ‘Say it (Over and Over Again)’ we are privy to a slower and charmingly romantic sound, especially contrasted with the percussive playing on ‘All or Nothing At All’ with his use of deeper register on the saxophone. Coltrane’s playing is equally enhanced by the quartet’s accompaniment – arrangements full of subtle piano ornamentations and gentle percussion compliment Coltrane’s playing perfectly. The album truly makes for a wonderful compilation of recordings that serve as the perfect soundtrack to any rainy afternoon spent inside.

Quiet Is The New Loud by Kings Of Convenience (2001)

Picture Credit: Discogs

Even a decade after its release, the first full-length album from Norwegian duo, Kings of Convenience, proves to be a loyal companion for autumn. The record’s folk sound came as a natural progression of the singer-songwriter sensibilities of the late 1990s, with artists like Elliot Smith and newcomers The Moldy Peaches pioneering the wave of minimalist acoustics. Moreover, the album doesn’t shy away from this, but instead leans into its own sensitivity. The use of both nylon and steel string guitars layered on top of one another creates the perfect backdrop for the band’s musings on loss, isolation from home and the comfort it once provided. Just as two partners begin to grow apart, the melodies overlap and counter one another and eventually vanishing, like ghost haunting the narrator in ‘The Weight of My Words’. However, below the surface of repetitive arpeggios and sparse percussion, lies the beauty of the album itself – with elegant twists in production almost going unnoticed. For example, the warm cello that enters towards the end of ‘I Don’t Know What I Can Save You From’ provides a whole new texture of comfort as its lyrics express the desire to console a previous partner who, in the narrator’s words has become ‘Somebody for whom I wouldn’t mind to put the kettle on.’

And Their Refinement Of The Decline by Stars Of The Lid (2007)

Picture credit: Bandcamp

The 2007 project from ambient group Stars of the Lid is a two-hour long expedition to another planet. As a listening experience, its pure escapism at its best – exemplified by the opener ‘Dungtitled (in a major)’. The track somehow replicates the feeling of a rocket launching into outer space, only to be greeted with complete and total calmness and tranquillity with its soft risings and fallings that feel surprisingly grounding. The album is no doubt best discovered with headphones to stifle the sounds of the outside world and immerse yourself in its warm drones and soundscapes. It conjures up images lost to time, like the ominous echoing French dialogue on ‘Humectez La Mouture’ and its sounds of cars passing or chairs squeaking as its synths fade in and out of oblivion – memories that begin to feel familiar but simultaneously far away. It may seem like a dense listen at first, but the beauty will surely transport you into an entirely separate world and away from the rainy mundanity of everyday life.

Written by Adele Fennessy

Listen to the entire playlist on Spotify here.