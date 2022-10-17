Review: Courtney Pine and Zoe Rahman at the Howard Assembly Room

Arriving at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds, I was immediately struck by the intimacy of the place. A relatively small space that, but for the original roof, had been completely modernised; this venue was the perfect setting for one of the best concerts I’ve been to all year, and I’ve been lucky enough to see some crackers this summer.

Courtney Pine is one of the leading faces in British jazz, and has been for decades. He has pushed the boundaries of the genre in this country, and has established himself as a fantastic collaborator, fusing reggae, hip-hop, and rap into his music and displaying his virtuosity at every turn. This time, he linked up with Zoe Rahman, a fantastic jazz pianist and composer, with whom he had already released Song (The Ballad Book) in 2015, an album of jazz standards reimagined for piano and bass clarinet. They played songs from this album, and from Pine’s upcoming release Spirituality. Pine, usually a saxophonist, was playing the bass clarinet, an instrument so large it reached from his mouth down to his ankles before turning upward again.

Zoe Rahman (left) and Courtney Pine (right). Photo credit to Courtney Pine at http://courtney-pine.com/

He was performing as part of the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Out of Many Festival, celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence. Up there with his long dreadlocks tied back and hanging down to his waist, Pine proudly stated: ‘Jamaica is in the house tonight!’ Pine and Rahman barrelled through each tune at times with a delicate touch and at others with powerful blasts. Pine, a master of his instrument, pushing it out both ends of its upper and lower tonal limits, seems to have such an enormous lung capacity that he could blow up a bouncy castle in one, long breath. His improvisations were spectacular. Rahman, positioned slightly beside him on stage but never in the periphery, was masterful. Occasionally, Pine would stand in the shadows, silent to one side, allowing Rahman to improvise with the full attention of the audience. Or, he would sail beneath her playing at the bottom of his own instrument’s register, boosting Rahman’s playing with a deep, powerful accompaniment. In Pine’s words, she is ‘the master of the 89 keys’ (the joke being that there are only 88 on a pianoforte).

This was a wonderful evening of jazz, the finest around. Pine was in fine spirits throughout, bantering with the audience and sharing his thoughts. He and Rahman were joined halfway through by a string quartet that was at no point incongruous with the material, demonstrating his mastery as a composer and arranger, as well as a performer. At the end of the performance, the woman sitting next to me, who had the brilliant green, yellow, and black of the Jamaican flag on her lock screen, turned to me with a smile and expressed her pure joy at the evening’s performance. ‘It felt like home,’ she said.

Written by Jared White