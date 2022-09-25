Andrea Arnold’s Hardship and Hope

When confronted with a coming-of-age film, the audience observes the euphoric highs amongst the crushing lows of adolescence, evoking cries of laughter and longing from those of any age.

However, Andrea Arnold’s documentary style depictions of her characters’ developments are subtle and subdued, conveying the alienating confusion of the transition into adulthood through quiet explorations into the lives of seemingly ordinary individuals. Though shot and set miles apart, Fish Tank (2009) and American Honey (2016) introduce a more intimate twist to this genre, reflecting surprising similarities between their very personal experiences.

As the film’s title suggests, Fish Tank immediately immerses the audience in a claustrophobic atmosphere, reflective of the apparent inescapability of Mia’s (Katie Jarvis) current life. The fifteen-year-old protagonist is one of many teenagers living in this Essex neighbourhood, searching for an exit from the maze of imposing high-rise buildings. A solitary character, she seeks comfort in dance. It is in these scenes, where she is lost in the rhythm of the beat, that Arnold creates hope and safety for Mia. However, this peace is interrupted by the arrival of her mum’s boyfriend Conor, putting a disturbing spin on the boy-meets-girl trope.

The introduction of this potential father-figure brings thoughts of safety and protection. However, the maturity she perceives him to possess also creates the thrill of a forbidden infatuation. It is this relationship that launches Mia’s transition into womanhood, temporarily abandoning her deep-rooted love of dance for the newness of sexual attraction. However, this interest spawns into obsession, as the threat of abandonment evokes fear surrounding her seemingly headstrong character, reminding us that she still possesses the innocence of childhood. The upsetting way in which her character loses this innocence eventually encourages her to seek more for herself, and she becomes more aware of reality, awoken to harsh lessons and hidden dangers.

Though far from the confined community which Mia is part of, American Honey echoes these feelings of isolation against a similar economic backdrop. The film follows the self-discovery of Star (Sasha Lane), an eighteen-year-old who flees her life in Oklahoma to embark upon a trip across the States with a group of like-minded young people, led by the charming, free-spirited Jake. Similarly to Mia, Star is forced to act well beyond her years: for unmentioned reasons, she finds herself caring for two young kids with an absent mother. Star adopts this role, rifling through rubbish heaps with them to find food to keep them fed. However, her protective presence in their home wilts under the oppressive shadow of the children’s abusive father, portraying her as a vulnerable child once again. Jake’s group provides an opportunity of freedom for Star, but also safety, as we see connections form between her and her new-found friends. Unusually, our protagonist finds solace and support in these new companions, not her family.

Alongside the trust and tension of new friendships, Arnold again recognises the relatability of first love in adolescence, and soon enough, Star falls for Jake. Jealousy jolts the young protagonist into temporary recollections of solitude and sadness, with songs played through the van’s speakers echoing her fluctuating moods. This provides the score for the movie, creating intimacy and understanding between the audience and the characters, emphasising the importance of the present moment as they each grow gradually throughout this journey: across the States and into adulthood.

Arnold effectively captures the isolation of girlhood through the characters of Mia and Star, creating compellingly personal and unforgettably emotional depictions of the evolution from teenage girl to young woman. The muted, grey backdrop of Fish Tank indicates a mundane regularity to Mia’s life, and is only disrupted occasionally, signifying a consequential alteration to her character development. Alternatively, the cinematography of American Honey is flooded consistently by almost overpowering neon beams and mismatched patchworks of colour, as Star remains unrooted to any one place, lost in big cities’ bright lights. Arnold concludes both films with a glimpse of change, with Mia finally making movement from her stagnant life and Star slowing to stillness. Though on their own personal paths, it is reassuring to see hope, for both the characters and perhaps for ourselves.

Written by Scarlett Stubbings