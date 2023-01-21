<em>‘Emily In Paris’</em> Season Three (2022): A Review

Ever since the first season was released back in 2020, Emily in Paris has become known as one of the most popular hate-watches on Netflix. It’s no secret that the show is crammed with weak plot lines and cringe-inducing dialogue.

Yet, despite all of this, Emily in Paris somehow manages to keep its audience hooked. It’s a classic case of the hate-watch – the show you initially watch with friends to make fun of, which somehow turns into you binging an entire season alone in one day. Emily in Paris undoubtedly possessed a certain charm which made it fun to hate and practically impossible to stop watching – or at least this was true until season three.

The show’s third season certainly doesn’t start on a promising route. Prior to season three, viewers were abandoned on a tense cliffhanger which saw Emily (Lily Collins) having to choose between staying in Paris or returning to her hometown Chicago. As indicated via season three not being rebranded as ‘Emily in Chicago’, this grueling predicament is dissolved in a matter of minutes during season three’s first episode. Ultimately, this is a rather underwhelming resolution to what was showcased as Emily’s decision of a lifetime, and raises the question of why was this even a plotline in the first place?

Image Credit: WSJ

Sadly, this disappointment sets the tone for the rest of season three, which is saying a lot considering that seasons one and two didn’t exactly induce high expectations. Without revealing any spoilers, this season sees formerly likeable characters transformed into bland personalities in an attempt to advance season three’s poor plotlines. Speaking of poor plotlines, Emily’s love triangle is once again the focal point of the season. The topic of Emily being in love with French chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who is unfortunately dating Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat), has grown tiresome. With minimum effort made to alter or advance the love triangle, this plotline, which was once immersive, now seems horrendously drawn out. Audiences seemed to collectively lose interest in Emily and Gabriel’s entire ‘will-they, won’t-they’ situation as soon as Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily’s new boyfriend, was introduced way back in season two. It remains a mystery why this plotline remains so persistent in the show’s third season.

Emily in Paris has earned a reputation for its over-the-top fashion choices; Marylin Fitoussi, the show’s costume designer, absolutely does not disappoint for the show’s third season, serving some of the most questionable and dramatic looks yet. Season three’s outfits range from the epitome of French chic to the most eye-watering pattern contrasts imaginable. The complete instability of Emily’s wardrobe seemed to be the only engrossing part of season three.

Image Credit: Elite Daily

Much like Emily’s questionable outfits, the season’s finale was also a major talking point. While I will not give away season three’s dramatic ending, I will say that it definitely did not gain audiences’ approval, who compared the finale to a GCSE drama script. Season three’s cliffhanger ending failed to initiate the shock factor, leaving viewers with just one question – do we even care anymore? Watching marketing executive Emily Cooper attempt to navigate her life in Paris was once addictive escapism, especially when the first season aired amid the pandemic. However, after two years of the same recycled French clichés, Emily in Paris has turned into a mildly infuriating bore. I’m not sure how much more I can watch of Emily excelling in her job by introducing ‘incredible’ marketing ploys such as cat filters. On a brief side note, was there ever a legal case after Emily’s lack of French genuinely nearly killed a man during her brief stint in Gabriel’s restaurant?

Image Credit: Netflix With season three being released within a year of the show’s second season, the overall consensus is that Emily in Paris’ third season simply seemed rushed – an argument which is not helped by the fact that season three contains a rather unfortunate editing mishap. This continuity error surfaces in a scene when Emily is looking out of a window and sees not one but two Eiffel Towers, emphasising season three’s hurried feel. The cast and crew have reportedly already jumped into production of season four with a release date being speculated for the end of this year. Given the quality drop between season two and three, it appears that Emily in Paris is now being churned out merely for the sake of it. With viewers rapidly losing interest in the show, hopefully season four will be less of a chore to watch and will feature Emily at least learning more than two new French phrases. At least Bruno Gouery’s character, Luc, managed to save this season from being a complete disaster!

Written by Freya Keeping