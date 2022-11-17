Fictionalising Reality: Questioning the Ethics of Biopics

Looking at recent film trends, it’s safe to say we’ve entered into the ‘age of the biopic’. With the category for best feature film each year seeming to consist more and more of tellings of real stories of real people, it’s interesting to look into where exactly Hollywood is determining the line between reality and fiction when it comes to these projects and whether or not this is fundamentally okay and ethical.

Some big examples of biopics in last few years include Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Rocketman (2019), Elvis (2022) and Blonde (2022). The key factor that links most of these titles is obviously that the main focus of the film is on a famous figure that has since passed away. On the one hand, we could consider a biopic the highest of compliments, allowing an artist to have their legacy immortalised on film. On the other hand, these people aren’t here to give either their consent or their opinion on these projects. While in cases like Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddie Mercury’s closest family and friends were all there to make sure his image and character in the film was reflected in a way he himself would’ve liked. There are other cases such as Blonde where Marilyn Monroe’s sole purpose in the film seems to be to show the ticking time bomb of depression until suicide. What sort of a legacy is that? No less one that tarnishes everything she worked to portray in her life. It’s this that is so vital in considering the ethics of the biopic: does Hollywood value entertainment over respect?

A biopic, while rooted in reality has to be entertaining enough to have an audience sit and enjoy it for over 90 to 120 minutes and leave an impact. This usually involves blowing things out of proportion or just cutting things out altogether. When this is in reference to the depiction of someone’s real life, someone that a lot of the time isn’t there to state whether or not they agree with these edits, can we really consider this ethical?

Biopics are undoubtedly seen by Hollywood producers as dollar signs and to actors and actresses as a shoe-in for an Oscar. Since 2000, 11 of the Oscars for best actor have gone to famous people playing other famous people: Jamie Foxx in Ray, Philip Seymour Hoffman in Capote, Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln, Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything, Gary Oldman in The Darkest Hour and, of course, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody. In the same 22 years, 10 of the best actress Oscars have also been for performances in dramas which revolve around real lives, including Charlize Theron in Monster, Reese Witherspoon in Walk the Line, Helen Mirren in The Queen, Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady and Renée Zellweger in Judy. It is undeniable that the formula of a biopic makes it great Oscar-bait, but does that further muddle the ethics of it? Is it that actors, producers and directors are almost forgetting the real people behind these projects and just seeing them for the benefits that can be reaped?

When creating a biopic, as the BBC stated there is a fine line between quality and camp. When a film leans too far into one or the other, it is not only putting the film’s success in jeopardy but the legacy of the real person that film is based off of. Now there are times where leaning further into the camp aspect can benefit, Rocketman for example rooted itself in the absurdity and campiness off Elton John’s stage persona and image which is all about bright colours, glitter and incomparable showmanship. Of course Elton John himself was there to give his thoughts and opinions on the shoot henceforth creating a film in his image with his own guidance, what many biopics don’t have the chance to. On the other side of leaning heavily into campiness, we have Elvis (2022).

When I first heard the film would be directed by Baz Luhrmann, I knew it would be slightly brechtian and highly extravagant, look at Moulin Rouge for an example of his works. What I didn’t expect, was to hear Doja Cat playing in the background while Austin Butler’s Elvis strolled down the street in the 1950s setting. Now, I understand this to be a modern interpretation of his music playing homage to the late singer, but it certainly suspends disbelief and takes away from the realism of the story, fictionalising the film to a point where it would be far too easy to forget the subjects of the film were or are real people . The only way I can really describe it is that, for the film, Elvis’ life was hugely ‘hollywoodified’, as in, made for entertainment rather than accurate retelling. Of course there are many positive qualities of the film, Butler’s performance primarily, but from the lens of the ethics of a biopic, sure it was a good film, but was it While it worked for John, the fact that so much artistic liberty was taken without the consent of the artist the film was about (for obvious reasons) feels slightly immoral to an extent.

Something about using real people’s lives to be made into consumer material for mass audiences at the frequency it’s done so now, feels lazy. Have we really run out of so many original scripts that we’ve turned to fictionalising real events at the stake of real peoples legacies?

I feel there is a certain touch you must have when converting real, passed people’s entire lives into mere hours for mass consumption. Something that is sometimes successful but otherwise not and holds a significant amount of ethical risk. There is certainly a difference when chronicling historical figures and events from centuries ago versus a musician from less than half a century ago. The key thing to remember when making these fiIms that constantly seems to be forgotten is that we must focus on the real person behind the story. It’s worth being more introspective to retain the humanity in these people. Is it time we let people make their own legacy rather than the one Hollywood decides for them?

Written by Lilly Turley