Review: ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ (2022)

As an avid fan of the original six video YouTube series, the prospect of further Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (DHMIS) content was tantalising. When the YouTube channel unexpectedly released a teaser trailer (now removed) called “Wakey Wakey” in 2018 for the upcoming continuation of their earlier videos, I couldn’t wait to see more. Tragically this project would never come to fruition due to a long copyright deadlock. But four years after that alluring teaser, a further six episodes of DHMIS premiered on Channel 4 in September.

‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ Image credit: Channel4

Following the original six-episode structure of the initial YouTube shorts, these now twenty-minute episodes similarly explore various social concepts including work, death, and family. A blend of Sesame Street and horror, the show follows the day to day of the Red Guy, the Yellow Guy, and the Duck, in which they’re visited by a ‘teacher’, a figure who attempts to educate the trio usually through a mix of song, music, and fieldtrips – these departures from the trio’s house offering a great opportunity to showcase the show’s routinely varied and detailed set design (the third episode being a particularly outstanding example of this).

Whilst the basic concept of the show remains the same as its predecessor, one aspect that has notably shifted is the typical structure of these songs dominating the episode before steadily degenerating into shock horror. Whilst music remains a reoccurring presence, its centrality has been reduced into several sporadic parts, causing the episodes to resemble miniature musicals as opposed to singular musical numbers as before. This is a welcome change that offers significant variation throughout the episodes that the show would have desperately needed with its now increased runtime. Even this new ‘formula’ that the show begins to develop becomes mocked, with the characters routinely subverting their own tropes.

Instead of lending great weight on music as seen in the classic past structure, the show adds far greater emphasis on the characters and dialogue of the three central characters, who have now become an enthralling vehicle for quickfire dry wit and absurdist humour rather than discomfort or uneasy as they previously were. This stronger characterisation is where the show truly shines, and this can be seen to no greater extent than in the figure of the Duck. By far the most undeveloped – and compared to his colleagues largely forgotten – character of the original YouTube series the Duck is gifted the limelight of the show and doesn’t waste it for a second. Narcissistic, obnoxious, and stubborn to the point of absurdity (even within the context of a surrealist puppet show) the Duck is a rollercoaster from beginning to end and exactly how I’d always imagined his character to be if given more room to develop.

‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ Image credit: itsnicethat

In terms of the DHMIS’ technical aspects, the show is simply phenomenal. From the character design (Warren the Eagle being a beautiful standout), set design, and special effects, every stage of the production is imbued with precision and passion. Although these are aspects of the show you would expect with a higher budget and support, the scale of this improvement is above and beyond what was expected. The show’s creators – Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling, and Baker Terry – had such a vibrant care for their project that is palpable in every scene.

Barring the rare joke that doesn’t quite land, the show is outstanding from start to finish, the concluding two episodes offering a real blend of tension and comedy. The ending specifically provided a surprisingly sophisticated introspection and horror even beyond the standard of the YouTube videos past, with the show’s final moments being genuinely chilling while also utterly ridiculous after taking only one step back. Whilst certainly not for everyone (and if you go in expecting a repeat of the originals you will be disappointed), the show against all odds managed to capture the joy I always imagined the sequel series would bring, and I know I’ll be singing devoutly about shredders anytime I pass one (watch the show, you’ll get why).

Written by Darcy McBrinn