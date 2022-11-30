Review: <em>‘My Policeman’</em> (2022) 

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman explores the relationship shared between police officer, Tom (Harry Styles) and museum curator, Patrick (David Dawson) during a time in which homosexuality was criminalised in Britain. However, matters are confused when Tom begins courting school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and the three become intertwined in a complex love triangle based on secrecy.

We first meet an older version of the three central characters in the 1990s. It is here that we see Patrick (Rupert Everett) has come to stay with Marion (Gina McKee) and Tom (Linus Roache) after suffering from a stroke. As soon as Patrick is brought into their home, it is abundantly clear that a period of tension has begun. While Marion insists upon nursing Patrick, Tom won’t even see him- as though they were strangers.

However, through a series of flashbacks to Brighton in the 1950s, it is confirmed that the pair are not strangers, but lovers. During these nostalgic glimpses, we witness Tom introduce Marion to Patrick- we watch as the three attend operas together, take trips together, visit the Brighton museum together and share meals together, all while Marion is oblivious to the fact that she also shares a lover with Patrick. My Policeman offers a detailed perspective of the complex relationship shared between these three people in a heavily unorthodox situation, but a situation which was not largely uncommon due to Britain’s punishment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking ten years to reach the screen, My Policeman is based on the 2012 novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts. Roberts has described the importance of bringing LGBTQ+ stories to life in a time in which they were prohibited. In fact, the sole inspiration behind her novel was the relationship between novelist E.M. Forster and police officer Bob Buckingham. Even though the pair were together for over forty years, their relationship remains relatively unknown due to homosexuality not being decriminalised until 1967- only three years before Forster passed away. While the pair were lovers, Buckingham had a wife, May. It is this love triangle which parallels the one between Tom, Patrick, and Marion in My Policeman. The three were incredibly close with May even becoming Forster’s nurse after he suffered from a series of strokes. Like Marion, May was also unaware of her husband’s affair. The fact that My Policeman mirrors this real-life event grounds the film in queer history and encourages unearthing similar hidden LGBTQ+ stories.

The blurring of 1950s Brighton with the 1990s is an incredibly poignant aspect of the film. Grandage’s depiction of the vile and inhumane treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in the 1950s is contrasted with the advancement of gay rights over the following forty years. A scene which stands out in the film is when an older Tom is distraught after seeing two gay men openly together in public- something which he was so wrongly denied. The 1950s was also the decade in which the tragedy of Alan Turing’s death occurred as a result of Britain’s criminalisation of homosexuality. This criminalisation meant that an alarming amount of queer history was concealed, which makes My Policeman an important narrative in bringing this secret history to light.

As well as the important subject matter, My Policeman’s cinematography makes this film worth the watch. Brighton’s scenery is captured in both of its extremes. Violent crashes of waves are contrasted with the brightness of the 1950s British seaside setting. The film’s colour palette also stood out to me as it centred around the visually appealing aesthetics of dark academia based around Brighton’s museum.

Harry Styles’ acting has been a subject of controversy surrounding My Policeman. While watching, it did sometimes appear like he was merely reading off an autocue instead of acting. Lines were often delivered bluntly by Styles which made it apparent that they were in fact just lines, which took me out of the film’s moment a little bit. Although, I found it easier to forget that it was the Harry Styles on screen compared to his very questionable performance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling (2022). Styles’ passionless delivery of some of the lines during emotional scenes does bring into question whether Styles was the right actor to play Tom’s character. In contrast, the performances of both Emma Corrin and David Dawson are incredibly moving, which likely makes Styles’ acting stand out like a sore thumb. Saying this, overall Styles’ acting does not alter the emotion of My Policeman. I still found it impossible not to cry during its final twenty minutes.

The differing points of view throughout the film increases My Policeman’s underlying mystery, which makes it an immersive watch. The initial narration is through Marion’s perspective and it’s not until the film switches to Patrick’s point of view that we are able to grasp the full scope of events. The only perspective which is not delved into is Tom’s, which could’ve added slightly more depth to Styles’ character. Saying this, this interesting play on narrational form creates a timeline which is gradually undeciphered.In short, it seems unfair to dismiss this film just because of Styles’ blunt acting. My Policeman is a film grounded in an important and poignant era of LGBTQ+ history. While it seemed like we were sometimes only seeing these characters on a surface level basis, this does not take away the film’s poignancy. The casting of Harry Styles to play Tom still raises issues of debate, although this fails to alter the fact that My Policeman is an enjoyable and emotional watch.

