Tár: A Woman Pushed from Grace

Tár: a Tale of Corruption, or a Woman pushed from Grace

Tár will disappoint you if you are expecting a superficial psychological drama, with a gruesome or shockingly dramatic final act. As I left Picturehouse, I overheard two people who seemed to have experienced this exact disappointment. But it is not a boring film. It cannot be, as it is a tale of corruption in its purest form. Blanchett is, I think surprisingly, compelling as Lydia Tár, a world renowned female conductor struggling as her career is accelerating. I mention her gender as to me that underpinned the whole film. Blanchett’s performance alone is remarkable. She transforms into this character so fully you become in awe of her, as if Tár is a real celebrity. A scene of her brushing her teeth becomes insightful and gripping – as if we are being given access to the inaccessible. Tár’s appearance is striking, and reminded me of the androgyny and enigma of Bowie. At times a cigarette trousered, ‘Let’s Dance’ Bowie, at others the thin white duke, phantom like.

The film centres around Lydia Tár, an extraordinary artist at the height of her career. Yet her career, and in turn her personal life, are threatened, as her past, and arguably her own behaviour, start to taint her success. The story is a morality tale – except there is no clear sense of morality. Morality and truth in the film are fluid. Everybody has complex motives and no character is straightforward, most importantly Lydia. Often the camera focusses on just her eyes reflected in her rear-view mirror, searching, or fixated. And oblivious to the ending of the film, I wondered whether they were the eyes of a killer, or a genius.

Image credit: Slate

The film surprised me in the way it is ultimately a subtle critique of the culture we are living in now, of cancel culture in a ‘post-me too’ society. There was comedy in this to be had. When an older man involved in Lydia’s work skirts around the subject of working in a ‘post me too’ world, Tár asks him incredulously yet bluntly if he has just equated ‘sexual impropriety’ with ‘denazification’. The discussions implied to be to be going on under the surface of the dialogue in this film are fascinating, and perhaps it would have been interesting for them to be explored more explicitly. There are moments where the mystery aspect is slightly jarring. A version of the classic ‘don’t go down the cellar’ scene is perhaps too obvious. But it works – leaving you on the edge of your seat.

In one of my favourite scenes, in which Lydia is teaching a class of first class students, we see a young, non-white man dismiss Bach due to the composer’s problematic character, he’s not really ‘into’ Bach, but because of this, not his music. And after a great exchange almost embodying the stalemate society often seems to be in, the boy storms out, and calls her a ‘bitch’, contradicting himself with the misogynistic undertones of this insult. Yet the conflict here is gripping. Again, the question is raised can we separate the art from the artist? Can the work live on after the author and particularly the times of the author are dead? And ultimately in making a case for Bach, Tár is making a case for herself, though she might not realise it yet.

The film highlights the conflict between Lydia’s personal life and her work, her morality and her power. At one point she jokes about life only being lived at ‘the podium’, and it was interesting to consider how much she had sacrificed, of herself or of her own morality, in gaining her success. Her wife suggests that all her relationships, except that with her daughter, are transactional, and Tár remarks how cruel this is. Yet Blanchett’s unfeeling portrayal makes you suspect she is right. Yet this is how the world works, so is it truly her fault? Or is she merely exploiting a system which has exploited her? Is she truly unfeeling, or just not fulfilling the expectations we have of feeling, female qualities? I found the religious references Lydia made worked very well. She almost uses this to excuse her actions, only God can judge us, to be successful in this industry one must ‘obliterate’ oneself in front of ‘the public and God’. She rejects the importance of ‘ego’ and ‘identity’, though both of these are why her career unravels the way it does. She is uncertain of her identity, almost trying to make herself believe she does not need one, only her work. And her ego makes her believe she is untouchable. It is the timeless idea of hubris, and like Macbeth, Lydia Tár certainly has ghosts interrupting her feast.

Image credit: WBUR

Tár as a character is an enigma. At one point she reminds a child bullying her daughter that ‘God watches us all’. And at times it felt as if she felt she was God, always watching. Tár is often in the centre of the frame, filmed from below, towering over the orchestra. Yet at times it showed the various men involved in her work blurred but apparent behind her, which seems not just coincidental. Likewise, when talking to Lydia a man working with her kneels before her on the steps to the side rather than sits next to her in the audience, which is a small detail that is very telling.

Though Tár is mesmerising because of these issues it raises through Blanchett’s phenomenal poker face, it is also ultimately is a thriller. The film at times reminded me of Black Swan (2010), with the ambiguity and immorality at its heart, stemming from this need for perfection. Yet it also seemed reminiscent of the Safdie brothers Uncut Gems (2019), in the slow build of tension, but clearly hinting at an end that may not be pleasant.

The issue of powerful women being disliked seemed part of Lydia’s characterisation. It is tempting to think of her as inspiring purely as she stands and moves so boldly and firmly in a man’s world. Yet the fact we are given reason to dislike her as she has in some ways abused her power, but almost forget this, interested me. It seems to be a comment fitting of the films protest against cancel culture, that we ignore the immoral acts she has done and focus on her success purely due to her gender, provoking the thought that perhaps the inverse of this is also an argument against cancel culture. Do we focus on only whether people are now ‘good’ or ‘bad’, or do we find reasons to make them ‘good’ or ‘bad’ based on their identity? And if we ourselves are flawed, on what basis are we judging them?

The way these issues are touched on, hinted at, yet hardly ever explicitly defended or discussed is masterful. This is balanced perfectly alongside the more obvious moments of tension where she is literally in dark spaces, fearful. It is worth mentioning that the score and musical performances, particularly the moderation and effect of it, are amazing. The music is equal to Tár in it’s subtle domination.

By creating such a beautiful film, a musical work of art as well as a cinematic one, it feels as if the snobbery of art is being questioned, whilst paradoxically highlighting its true worth, as Tár’s conducting is depicted so powerfully, Blanchett’s movements perfectly calculated. Even when she is merely discussing how she works, showing how the musicians cannot ‘start’ without her.

But the inversion of this corruption, a successful, powerful woman who has abused her power, is so intriguing. And perhaps the most terrifying aspect of the film. The fact that Tár is up for Oscars is undoubtedly deserved. But there does seem to be a horrible irony in it, that this film in part about corruption will be applauded by those who still sit comfortably on a pedestal built out of it. And I am sure most will not have their story end like Lydia Tár’s. The slow crescendo of the last act is genius, with a resolution and a final shot that will take your breath away.

Written by Lucy Wiggins