<strong>The Essential ‘Frazzled English Woman’ Films to Get You Through The Winter</strong>

With the frequent blasts of icy wind and swirls of British rain, it becomes hard to romanticise these colder months once the holiday period is over. With the taking down of lights and a more concerned discussion of snow, there seems to be a lot more melancholia this side of winter.

However, I present to you the best way to romanticise this period; by rewatching the best ‘Frazzled English Woman’ films. What does this title mean? To that, I ask you to picture characters like Bridget Jones, Iris from The Holiday (2006) and basically all the women in Love Actually (2003). This trope has had a recent fashion revival, with people opting for big duffle coats, raggedy looking scarves, purposefully messy hair and flushed cheeks giving a truly ‘frazzled’ look of being conflictingly messy and put together. In honour of this fun call back to the 2000s when this trope was in its prime, I will be looking at some of the best takes on this trope to hopefully inspire you to rewatch.

Starting off with the obvious contender, the epitome and arguably, the original ‘Frazzled English Woman’, Bridget Jones. The Bridget Jones films (2001 & 2004) , inspired by the books by the author Helen Fielding and adapted by Richard Curtis, were a roaring success in the late 90s and 2000s because of the unabashed honesty around her character. It had scarcely been seen before in rom coms that the female protagonist was completely honest about the messes of her love life and insecurities, rather than being an unattainable standard of a woman that was always an obvious choice for the love interest, most of Bridget’s character revolves around her being fully unconventional. That is not to say that Renée Zellweger does not fit into very clear beauty conventions; she is slim, white, and blonde yet is chastised for her weight and looks throughout the series. Aside from this problematic element that is absolutely no aversion to 2000s media, Bridget’s struggle between love and lust, heavily inspired by the classic Pride and Prejudice is difficult not to indulge in and set an iconic staple for the archetype.

Staying with Richard Curtis theme but bringing a more festive lens, Love Actually (2003) offers us a vast array of frazzled women to liken ourselves to. In a film which displays all different views and shades of love, the female characters offer us small extractions of Bridget, but the range of characters allows an exploration of how this changes in terms of age and situation. All the romantic situations struggle with challenging prospects and are shown navigating some difficult sides of love, like the way Bridget does. Characters that I think fit this mould beautifully are Keira Knightley’s character, Juliet, with her iconic elegant, frazzled girl style and youthful naivety to her husband’s best friend being in love with her, and Emma Thompson’s heart-breaking role, Karen who goes through the pain of finding out her husband is falling out of love with her. These characters bookend the age range of the ‘Frazzled English Girl’ but still offer the reoccurring conventions of the trope. It helps that both actresses have some of the most quintessential British accents fitting them into the role perfectly. Honourable mentions in the rest of the film are Joanna Page’s character, Judy, and Laura Linney’s character, Sarah; while she isn’t British, I feel the rules can be bent slightly, it’s less about the accent and more about the lifestyle.

Another festive flick that embodies this trope indubitably is The Holiday where the two main characters exchange their houses for Christmas, one in LA and one in Surrey. Kate Winslet’s character, Iris, is another Bridget Jones type, albeit, a little bit more put together while Cameron Diaz’s character, Amanda, introduces a new sub-genre of sorts to this trope of the LA Barbie girl taking on England. We see Amanda’s slight transformation into a frazzled form of herself, bundled in jumpers in an idyllic cottage and falling in love with Jude Law; the ‘big three’ of a frazzled English woman. While Kate Winslet ditches her abrasive cold English weather for sunny LA, she still maintains her typical frazzled self. I think the slight subversion of this trope by using different locations makes for a great addition to the compilation.

Following the LA Barbie trope in The Holiday, we see an extrapolation of this in Wild Child (2008). Despite being for a younger demographic, Wild Child offers a closer look at the struggling American girl in the English climate (both literal and metaphorical). Emma Roberts’ portrayal of Poppy Moore is exquisite in showing a spoiled brattish popular girl who seemingly has no social authority in the traditional boarding school, Abbey Mount. The film follows her slow transition into a ‘Frazzled English Girl’ type, ditching her Californian amenities and falling in love with the headmistress’ heartthrob son. Wild Child is a fun story of friendship and values while having some of the best sequences of any of these films; the charity shop styling to ‘About You Now’ is a formative memory of mine, ‘Who are we?’.

As a foil to Wild Child, another teen rom com that embodies this trope is Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008), but rather than seeing a rich, popular girl, we have more of a younger Bridget Jones in the character of Georgia. We follow her awkward ventures as a 15-year-old as she tries to get her ideal boyfriend and have her first experiences of trying to reinvent herself (a seemingly common activity for these girls/women). Set in Eastbourne in the late 2000s, this film is full of doleful nostalgia and familiarity of teenage years which retains the appeal of the now fully grown frazzled audience.

The ‘Frazzled English Women’ idea is embodied by but not limited to this iconic selection of films. These stories of wistful confusion and frustration with life, men and everything in-between offer a sense of solace to an equally frazzled viewer, frazzled with the overwhelming pressure and reality of their 20s and 30s. While these films have their fair share of valid criticisms, they are comforting and familiar to us. Other honourable mentions of characters that give a similarly frazzled sense of style are Lucy from While You Were Sleeping (1995), Helen in Sliding Doors (1998) and Fiona in About a Boy (2002). I think the resurgence of this style brings out a nostalgia of these cosy films and the recognition of this in mainstream fashion allows us to fully immerse ourselves in this comfort.

Written by Georgia Davies