The Walk-In (2022)

‘The Walk-In’ Image credit: IMDb

A chilling portrayal of the neo-Nazism that’s all around us.

Based on a true story, ITV’s The Walk-In will leave you haunted after every episode. It is a chilling portrayal of the fascism that underlies our society today.

Stephen Graham gives a stellar performance yet again as Matthew Collins, an unsung hero of our time who foiled a double murder by a neo-Nazi group.

The first episode opens with Zack Davies’ gruesome attack on Sikh dentist Sarandev Bhambra which took place in 2015. This sets the tone for the show: uncomfortable.

We are then introduced to Collins, who lectures on the rise of fascism, before divulging that he himself used to be part of a neo-Nazi group. He now runs the group ‘Hope Not Hate’. The group Collins is keeping his eye on, the ‘National Action’ (NA), is attempting to break away from the hooliganism of the past, and adopt a more disciplined, concentrated approach to targeting recruits. Robbie Mullen (Andrew Ellis), is one such recruit. He is unhappy with his job, does not have a partner, and seems to simply fester at his mother’s house, resenting the Islamic community in Bradford.

Robbie’s case, unfortunately, is all too familiar. He represents the average Joe, looking for someone to blame other than himself for the hardships in his life. Jeff Pope, the creator of the show, has made this the central focus of the show; we all know that fascism is on the rise, it can be seen in Germany and Italy alike, but what Pope focuses on is how easy it is to fall into the mindset. It is in the tropes found on the internet that Robbie finds solace, which isolates him from his family and colleagues.

After seeing the violence used, and being repulsed by it, Robbie works with Collins, being a ‘walk-in’, someone on the inside who will feed information to him, helping to foil future attacks.

Pope recognises the catalyst that Brexit was; separating people into two groups, providing the perfect conditions for mob mentality. He divulges how lost people are the ultimate victims for angry fascists, giving them a community in which they feel they belong. What viewers walk away with is a stifling sense of the extent to which fascism penetrates the world we live in; it’s on our streets, in our pubs and shops, and in the cases of Germany and Italy, is only going to worsen.

You can watch The Walk-In for free on ITV.

Written by Eliza Gill