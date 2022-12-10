Uncomfortable Truths for all the Family in ‘Good Luck to you, Leo Grande’ (2022)

It might seem strange to call a self-proclaimed ‘sex comedy drama’ something for all the family. I don’t mean to say it is a film that should be seen together instead of something like Paddington, but that it is a film that fathers and sons should be watching as well as mothers and daughters. It is a film sadly I think mainly the people who may need to see it and be informed by will not watch, or merely leave what they have seen and heard in the cinema.

Emma Thompson’s ‘Nancy’ is a widowed, retired teacher, unfulfilled and looking for ‘one last go’ at finding pleasure, though only perhaps a little more than middle aged. The film confronts the topic of age and sex masterfully, the comedy surrounding Nancy’s decision a reminder of our own subconscious prejudices around the topic, and the gulf between Nancy and Leo in age and therefore mindset ever present. ‘Leo Grande’ is a sex worker, played by Daryl McCormack, who Nancy hires to achieve her sexual ‘objectives’, a particularly funny and at the same time tragic scene being her reading these out as a list. But of course, this ‘relationship’ grows into something not just that of a business exchange, and that is where the story really begins.

Going into the film after having listened to the cast discuss it and hearing reactions to it, I thought I would come out of it feeling a sense of catharsis. But I left with a real feeling of discomfort, feeling it ends on a note of dissonance, wondering why this has been sold as a comedy. Maybe it has to be or else it simply would be too tragic a story, a woman’s story that is very much a reality for many. The comedy in the film at times left me conflicted. The discussion of sex, particularly with the factor of age, shouldn’t be awkward or funny. It seemed to reemphasise this repression in our society which still exists. Much like shows like Heartstopper (2022) and Sex Education (2019), though they are beautiful for their positivity around sex, at times after watching them, I felt upset that this kind of discussion has only recently erupted. Shows like those and representation like that was not there when I was in secondary school. Before the film, I listened to Emma Thompson discussing it on Deborah France’s White’s podcast The Guilty Feminist. Thompson disliked the use of ‘brave’ to describe her taking on this role, as it shouldn’t be such a shocking and unique film, she shouldn’t be seen as ‘brave’ to take it on.

There were a lot of scenes that were hard to watch in the film, one being Nancy listing what she dislikes about her own body, something a woman almost can’t not see herself in, even in today’s world. There was a recurring theme in the film of disappointment; Nancy had always been disappointed by her husband (shown in a very moving monologue as she recalls her sex life with her husband, how she has accepted unfulfillment all her life), she expects Leo to be disappointed by her, and she finds her children disappointing. To me these moments of vulnerability were far more shocking than the nude scenes. But also the total emphasis on consent and ‘mutual pleasure’ made the film feel very warm, shown in the intimacy of the shots of their physical relationship, equal in it’s capturing of both characters. The intimacy of the film created by it’s almost one-room setting, and the relaxed, jaunty music that creeps in at times almost to provide pauses to breathe gives it something of the feel of a play, one focussing on this relationship. Both characters are shown to be complete, complicated people, not just archetypes or tropes.

The film raises plenty of important issues, Nancy’s questions about the morality of Leo’s work almost a voice for the audience, is it in any way demeaning or degrading? Though Leo proclaims to be completely ‘proud’ of who he is there always seems underneath to be the slight defensive tone in this, he also is faced with disappointment, his mother’s. The almost forced confession of this relationship is another moment I thought was subtly one of the most significant, alongside the theme of parental disappointment the film comes back to again and again. However what stuck with me most were the questions around Nancy’s own morality. Her and Leo’s relationship is complicated, and at times she seems to be not dissimilar from the mother Leo is estranged from. But for me the most shocking realisation of her character was in her relationship with a former pupil, and when it is revealed she would shame girls for their skirt length in school. The dialogue and her confidence still in what she is saying is quite chilling, calling the men in this situation like ‘lambs to the slaughter’, as not all men are ‘nice’ like Leo, able to ‘control’ themselves. The familiarity of this dialogue makes her character all the more real, we all know or have known women with attitudes like this, which are not purely the fault of these women.

Nancy is not always likeable, perhaps not always a good mother, but surely that is the point. We are made to question our own feelings on this, our own expectations. Why is a woman who seems at times simply tired with the responsibilities of motherhood unlikeable? Just because she admits her true feelings, at one point calling her son ‘boring’, or at another not wanting to pick up the phone to her daughter whilst with Leo, does that make her a bad person? Surely the fact she is dislikeable should not be the focus, but what has led up to this, what she has internalised and has made her so angry, almost bitter, should be. The constant tension of Nancy and Leo’s relationship is maintained until the end, they part ways, we leave them both smiling to themselves. I was left wondering what is still hidden under their smiles? Both Thompson and McCormack hide a multitude of feelings in them. What are their thoughts now, have they changed each other, and who had used who, or was this just an exchange? Much like in the film, the business was over, but the questions it left me with had only just begun.

