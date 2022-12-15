‘Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth’ (2022)

Like most women, I found the footage shocking, but not surprising. Channel 4’s new investigative documentary should be shown in schools across the country. It serves as a disturbing lesson about life that we have come to view as normal, exposing our accepted culture of sexual harassment.

Journalist Ellie Flynn bravely goes undercover as a ‘drunk’ girl, in both Liverpool, and then again in London. Her crew follows her as she stumbles through the streets alone – but she’s not alone for long. Not even fifteen minutes into the stint in Liverpool, Flynn is approached by a man who bombards her with questions, disregarding her slurred responses. The stint takes a turn for the worse as she gets up to leave, and the man swiftly follows.

The documentary cuts to Flynn setting up a dating profile online. Seconds after she goes live, she is inundated with explicit messages from men over twice her age. As most women who have used dating sites will know, it isn’t long before she starts receiving explicit photographs too. Flynn phones the men who sent her the explicit photos, confronting them. Unsurprisingly, they can’t answer when she asks why they sent them. “I didn’t think”, is the main excuse, among other, more explicit ones. Each excuse is as empty as the last. Flynn concludes that they don’t understand how we see the world (in a vastly more threatening way than they do).

Flynn also speaks to a focus group of schoolgirls, asking them if they have experienced assault or harassment – all but one had. Disturbingly, the girls believe it is their uniform – which designates them as underage – that garners unwanted attention. To anyone, this is a sickening thought. Flynn provokes the audience into questioning things which have become normalised, like ‘adult’ schoolgirl costumes.

We are then taken back to the Liverpool stint, and we see the shocking outcome. Body and hidden camera footage make it impossible not to feel a fraction of the fear Flynn herself must have felt. The man, even though given no encouragement to do so, follows Flynn back in to her hotel room, where she questions him as to why he would not leave her alone. His answers are weak. It is hard not to watch with a churning stomach. To make things worse, he asks for a kiss after Flynn has to ask him repeatedly to leave. The stint is repeated in London, with similarly eye-opening outcomes.

The documentary is successful in opening the audience’s eyes to the everyday horrors of womanhood. Flynn concludes that there is a male entitlement that followed her through the streets. Ultimately, Flynn asserts, men don’t see the world how women do – in an overtly threatening way. From ages as young as ten we are conditioned to be on high alert, and if not (as the documentary exposes) we are vulnerable to assault and harassment And ‘not thinking’ is not a good enough excuse.

Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth is available to watch for free on Channel4.

