Wednesday (2022): A Review

Released in late November, Wednesday arrived on our screens with a bang. Despite avoiding the halloween festive period, Wednesday brings all the spooky eccentricity you would expect from the Addams family.

With a new generation of viewers since ‘The Addams Family’ (1991) and ‘Addams Family Values’ (1993), we find tv and film continually try and fail to achieve a specific goal: engaging and representing ‘Gen Z’. The show attempts to do this by making the eldest Addams child, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), the titular character as we follow her arrival at her parents alma mater ‘Nevermore Academy’, a boarding school in the town of Jericho made for ‘outcasts’. Wednesday, inheriting her mother’s psychic abilities, is soon wrapped up in solving a monster murder-mystery that is haunting Jericho. There is much animosity between the townspeople, or, ‘normies’, towards the staff and students of Nevermore. Of course, Ortega is supported by a cast of equally eccentric characters such as her infamous parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmám), her werewolf roommate Enid (Emma Myers. It isn’t a teen oriented Netflix show without our protagonist being involved in a love triangle. On the one hand we have Wednesday’s peer Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), who has the ability to bring drawings to life. On the other hand, we have Tyler Galphin (Hunter Doohan), a normie barista in the town’s coffeeshop, and son of the town’s sheriff conducting the investigation of the recent string of gruesome murders. Christina Ricci also plays a role in the series as Marilyn Thornhill, Nevermore’s first ‘normie’ teacher, playing homage to her role as Wednesday Addams in the 90s films.

Image credit: Netflix

The series became just the third Netflix show to rack up a billion hours’ worth of views within the first month; the only other shows achieving this being Stranger Things and Squid Game. It’s no wonder the show reached such a benchmark with the Hogwarts-esque boarding school setting, nostalgia, and the darkly loveable protagonist. A key aspect of the show is the incorporation of the Addams LatinX heritage and identity, a characteristic of the family that can be seen as always existing but never fully embraced to the extent it has been in Wednesday. In Charles Addams’ original 1938 New Yorker comic script, there were no cultural origins attached to the family however, at this point, the family didn’t even have names. It wasn’t until the 60s show that Addams was requested to create names for the characters, which is where we find the hispanic origins of the family. Actor John Astin chose the name ‘Gomez’ as opposed to Charles Addams’ original pitch of the name Repelli. Astin states he chose this name in order to inject the “latin-lover blood in Gomez’s veins”. At this point in the Addams history, they were dubbed “as culturally significant as the Kennedy’s”. The next time we were reintroduced to the Addams family was with Barry Sonnenfeld’s iconic 1991 film and its 1993 sequel. During these two films, Gomez was played by Puerto Rican actor Raúl Juliá with his involvement adding the latino representation to the family despite his heritage not being directly addressed in either film. The family at this point was seen to be fairly culturally ambiguous. This brings us to Wednesday which not only has Gomez portrayed by a latino actor but Wednesday and Pugsley are also given latin representation. With Zeta-Jones being a welsh actress, the Addams family is presented canonically as a mixed race family explicitly stated to be latino as opposed to culturally ambiguous. In an interview with Netflix, Ortega stated that “Wednesday is technically a Latina character and that’s never been represented. So, for me, any time that I have an opportunity to represent my community, I want that to be seen”. This representation is what makes the show such a fluid adaption into today’s media sphere where representation is more significant than ever before.

Falling perfectly into his creative tendencies, it’s a surprise this is Tim Burton’s first time working on an Addams family project. He was initially approached to direct the 1991 film but turned it down due to scheduling conflicts. Burton directed 4 out of 8 of the episodes, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall directing the remaining 4. What really makes the show a Burton-verse project, in my opinion, is the involvement of long-time collaborators with Burton: costume designer Colleen Atwood who worked on iconic films such as Edward Scissorhands (1990), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Sweeney Todd (2007), and Alice in Wonderland (2010). The other long time colleague of Burton that truly encapsulates the creepy, macabre nature of Burton projects within Wednesday is composer Danny Elfman known for providing not only his musical genius but also his singing voice for the characters of Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Victor in Corpse Bride (2005). Just to name a few scores he created on his long list of masterful works are Edward Scissorhands (1990), Good Will Hunting (1997), Chicago (2002), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). It was clear to see that the show was in good hands from its early production. The show was not the first time that Atwood, Elfman and Zeta-Jones had all collaborated however as they all worked on Chicago (2002).

Image credit: Netflix

Wednesday is the Byronic protagonist that was bound to find kinship with many young adult viewers. Her sardonic wit and morose condescension of her peers and how that opposes Enid’s bright disposition and lines that seemed churned out of a tiktok infused Gen Z catchphrase meat grinder. Wednesday is by no means a perfect show. As stated before, it’s rare you find a show targeted at young adults that successfully manages to integrate colloquialisms and attitudes of said demographic without seeming cringey and slightly patronising. Although the technical aspects of the show are beautifully crafted to produce the moody, mysterious idiosyncratic atmosphere you would expect from an Addams family centred young adult fantasy show, there are some questionable CGI choices made in the show. The manifestation of Thing in the show is an incredible used of modern technology using a real actor as thing with his body painted out in VFX. The problem comes with the recurring monster responsible for the murders of Jericho, the Hyde. I can’t describe this monster that is meant to be menacing and fearsome as anything but goofy. In fact, the goofiness of the CG creature has been one of the biggest talking points around the show with watchers specifically the scene where we watch Tyler slowly morph into the Hyde with large, comical eyes bulging out of his head, the natural reaction anyone viewing would have is to laugh at what is obviously not meant to be a comedic moment. However, if a show of this calibre can only be criticised on a goofy looking CG monster and overly saturated tiktok-ified language (see Riverdale for the complete demolition of Gen Z by a Netflix show), I’d say the show rises into good stead despite these flaws.

Overall, I would recommend Wednesday to those that enjoyed shows such as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Umbrella Academy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. At the end of the day, this is a fantasy show about werewolves and vampires at a boarding school in Vermont, solving a murder mystery while battling relationship trials and errors. At its simplest form, I think it does a great job at incorporating these themes and aspects. It is highly enjoyable, and it is successful in appealing to its target demographic. I can’t wait to see what else is in store for our favourite dark heroine in season 2.

Written by Lilly Turley