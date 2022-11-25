YorExperience: Ask Italian

As the evenings get darker and colder, the leaf dotted pavements of York are just inviting you to indulge in warming Italian comfort food. Only a 3-minute walk from the York Museum, nestled within the Grand Assembly Rooms, you will find the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings – AskItalian.

For a popular Italian chain, you would not expect such a striking building surrounding this quaint restaurant. Walking through the doors you get hit with an overwhelming aroma of fresh Italian cuisine. Their vast menu covers a range of different dietary requirements with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes appealing to all. Their extensive starter collection begins the night with a treat, tempting our appetites with only a snippet of what is yet to come. Pastas, pizzas, salads and their speciality section mean that none of your tastebuds will be missing out. I personally recommend the calzones’ – a neat packed pizza parcel. Especially look out for the truffle and mushroom variation if you are someone who fancies something rich to hit the spot. If there is still room at the end, finish your night off with one of their sumptuous desserts that experiment with both traditional Italian delicacies and true fan favourites.

If the food doesn’t tempt you enough, allow the Palladian architecture to entice you in. Built almost 300 years ago, the Corinthian columns bearing high ceilings strung by glistening chandeliers and grand open space, all create the perfect charming atmosphere for your evening. Whilst dining in Ask Italian, you can only imagine the ballroom dances that were previously hosted in the 1700s. Ladies in their refined gowns and gentlemen in their suits. The architect, the Earl of Burlington, was known for his impressive buildings. He has other buildings dotted around the UK, such as the charming Chiswick House and the commissioned Burlington House, now known as the Royal Academy of Arts. The Royal Academy is an exquisite building, truly living up to the Italian architectural influence that Burlington aspired to by hosting galleries and spreading its artistic history.

Prices for this restaurant are a bit on the expensive side, especially for a student on a budget. However, if you join the ‘Ask Perk’ scheme, you’ll get a monthly reward system, whether that be a free drink or starter with your meal. It is always worth checking UNiDAYS or Student Beans for discounts of up to 30% off your meal.

Perfect for a special occasion, or just to treat yourself to authentic Italian food, I would highly recommend AskItalian if you want to tick all your boxes.

Written by Emily Christie

(Featured Image Credits: VisitYork https://www.visityork.org/business-directory/ask-italian)