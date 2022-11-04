<strong>Yorexperience: The Ghosts in the Gardens</strong>

York is known by many as the ‘city of 1000 ghosts’, and has even recently been named Europe’s most haunted city by Enjoytravel.com. Due to its gruesome history and gory past, it is no surprise that York has quite a few restless souls trapped in the afterlife.



As part of Ghost Week in York (23rd-30th of October), the York BID (Business Improvement District) partnered up with a York design agency called Unconventional Design to install a city-wide event in which various 3D translucent wire sculptures are placed in multiple gardens in York.

A Fisherman on the side of the River Ouse near the Merchant Adventurers Hall

There are 25 ghosts to find this year in the Museum Gardens, the Artists Garden, the Treasurer’s House, the Merchant Adventurers Hall, Middleton’s Hotel, St Anthony’s Garden, and Barley Hall.

These sculptures look eerily spectral as the background they are set in can be easily seen through each one because of the chicken wire type material in which they are constructed. It was so much fun to try and spot each one!

Hooded Monk found in the Museum Gardens

The ghosts are somehow related to each location’s creepy history or their own residential ghosts. For example, on the Treasurer’s House’s front lawn there is a gentleman in a top hat walking with a stick, which is suggested to represent Mr. Frank Green, the former owner. In the Museum Gardens, there are many figures, a Bishop, a Viking, and a Highwayman are just a few of the ones that you’ll find there.

A Highwayman and his Horse are found in the Museum Gardens

I would highly recommend visiting these temporary ghostly residents, either for spooky activity to take part in with your housemates, or to do with visiting family! It’s running from the 23rd of September until the 7th of November so get yourself into town for some sinister fun. It really got me in the mood for Halloween!

Written by Laura Wayman