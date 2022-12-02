YorRecipe: Quick and Easy Pasta Sauce

A quick and easy pasta sauce recipe that is perfect for student living and keeping you warm on cold days. It can easily be done on a budget and in bulk, meaning there is more for later. Happy cooking!
Ingredients (feeds 4)
Sauce
- 500g passata
- 100ml vegetable stock (cube dissolved in hot water)
- 2 tsp minced garlic or 2 cloves
- 2 tsp granulated sugar
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp basil
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
(Optional) Roasted vegetables
- 1 Aubergine
- 2 Courgettes
- 2 sweet peppers
- 1 large onion
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Method
- Add the passata and stock to a medium saucepan, heat on a medium flame until simmering.
- Chop the garlic if necessary.
- Whilst the passata is heating, mix together the sugar, paprika, basil, salt, pepper, and cumin. Once the passata is simmering, add spice mix and garlic to the pan.
- Cover for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. It should have thickened slightly.
- Prepare the pasta as instructed on the packet.
- (Optional) Preheat your oven to 200 degrees celsius.
- Chop the onion and peppers into bite-size pieces. Cover with 2 tbsp of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and stir to cover completely. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes.
- In the meantime, chop the aubergine and courgette into bite sized chunks.
- Once the 20 minutes are up, add the aubergine and courgette to the peppers and onions, stir together, and put it back in the oven for another 20 minutes.
- Once the sauce has simmered for 30 minutes, add nutritional yeast and stir until well combined.
- Combine the roasted vegetables, pasta, and sauce and mix so that the sauce covers everything evenly. Serve with cheese if desired.
