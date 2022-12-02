YorRecipe: Quick and Easy Pasta Sauce

A quick and easy pasta sauce recipe that is perfect for student living and keeping you warm on cold days. It can easily be done on a budget and in bulk, meaning there is more for later. Happy cooking!

Ingredients (feeds 4)

Sauce

Ingredients Pictured

500g passata

100ml vegetable stock (cube dissolved in hot water)

2 tsp minced garlic or 2 cloves

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp basil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp black pepper

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

(Optional) Roasted vegetables

1 Aubergine

2 Courgettes

2 sweet peppers

1 large onion

2 tbsp olive oil

Method

Add the passata and stock to a medium saucepan, heat on a medium flame until simmering.

Chop the garlic if necessary.

Whilst the passata is heating, mix together the sugar, paprika, basil, salt, pepper, and cumin. Once the passata is simmering, add spice mix and garlic to the pan.

Cover for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. It should have thickened slightly.

Add Passata to the Saucepan

Prepare the pasta as instructed on the packet.

Prepare the Pasta

(Optional) Preheat your oven to 200 degrees celsius.

Chop the onion and peppers into bite-size pieces. Cover with 2 tbsp of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and stir to cover completely. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes.

In the meantime, chop the aubergine and courgette into bite sized chunks.

Once the 20 minutes are up, add the aubergine and courgette to the peppers and onions, stir together, and put it back in the oven for another 20 minutes.

(Optional) Roasted Vegetables

Once the sauce has simmered for 30 minutes, add nutritional yeast and stir until well combined.

Combine the roasted vegetables, pasta, and sauce and mix so that the sauce covers everything evenly. Serve with cheese if desired.

Written by Jessie Burchett