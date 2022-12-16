YorRecipe: Three Warming Winter Soups

If you’re looking for a way to beat the December chill, look no further than these three, super easy, warming winter soups to get you through the dreary days. With the cost of living making life harder for all of us right now, I’ve written these with a student budget in mind and factored in some cheaper, vegan options too.

Firstly, I’ll walk you through my Smokey Tomato & Aubergine soup to banish the cold outside where it belongs, then I’ll follow this with my favourite thick and satisfying Potato & Broccoli soup. Finally, since there’s nothing better at beating end-of-term illnesses than an easy broth, I’ll challenge you to overcome our favourite habit of buying pre-cut chicken and show you how to make the most of a whole bird with a Chicken-Leftovers Broth – it works out cheaper (our chicken made a roast for three, two amazing leftover-sandwiches and this soup) and makes your broth a whole lot tastier.

Smokey Tomato & Aubergine Soup

After trying this easy, 30-minute recipe, I promise you’ll never want a can of boring old tomato soup again. It’s smokey, vegan and a delicious way of getting more vegetables into your diet. Just think, one can of shop-bought soup may get you through the day, but with this making 3-4 servings, you have lunch for a week.

Ingredients for Soup:

2 Aubergines

1 Large White Onion

3 Garlic Cloves

1 Can of Peeled Tomatoes

600ml Vegetable Stock

Smoked Paprika

Cayenne Pepper

1 tbsp Creme fraiche/Mascarpone – optional

Ingredients for Croutons:

2 Slices of White Bread, diced

Oregano

Garlic Granules

Instructions:

Slice both aubergines in half and score them in diagonal lines. Lay on a baking tray then massage olive oil, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper into the lines – season generously. Place in a fan oven 180C for 15 minutes, flesh facing up, then take out and flip your aubergines to the skin side. Leave for another 10 minutes or until the skin is charred and blistered for an extra smokey flavour. Meanwhile, gently fry one white onion, diced, with 3 diced garlic cloves in olive oil. Once the onion is translucent, add in 1 can of peeled plum tomatoes and mash them up, leaving to simmer gently. Add a healthy dose of smoked paprika and a little cayenne pepper to your tomatoes, before pouring in your stock and simmering again. By now, your aubergines should be charred and ready to come out. Place the halves on a chopping board and leave to cool. Once this is done, check the aubergines are cool and scrape the flesh from them. Discard the skin and add the flesh to your saucepan. Finally, blend this all together for a silky, creamy tomato soup with a subtle warming kick. If you’d like to make it even creamier, you could stir in some creme fraiche or mascarpone.

For an added bonus, you could make some croutons: Dice a slice of any bread and cover in olive oil, season generously with garlic granules, oregano, salt &pepper, and place in an oven on 180C for 15 minutes or until crispy and golden. Sprinkle these on top of your soup for a little added crunch!

Potato & Broccoli Soup

This is a favourite of mine; it’s simple, filling and I never get bored of it. To make it vegan (and cheaper), you can switch out the bacon on top for crispy chickpeas, or have both! Most of these ingredients are things you’ll have in your kitchen anyway, and it’s one of those easy roasted meals that you can leave in the oven for a while and come back and enjoy later. This recipe makes 3-4 servings.

Ingredients:

5 Medium-sized Potatoes

1 Large Broccoli

1 White Onion

3 Garlic Cloves

1L Vegetable Stock

2 Rashers of Unsmoked Bacon/ 1 Can of Chickpeas

Cayenne Pepper

Instructions:

First, wash your medium-sized potatoes and chop them into evenly sized pieces. Then season with olive oil, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper and roast in a fan oven at 180C for 40 minutes. After the potatoes have been in 20 minutes, remove the tray and add in broccoli chopped into florets and seasoned in the same way. Return to the oven for the last 20 minutes. Meanwhile, fry the white onion and sliced garlic cloves until soft. (At this point, you can fry either bacon slices or chickpeas until crispy for your topping. I sprinkled these with a little more cayenne pepper and kept them to the side for my soup topping.) Add the vegetable stock to the onions and heat until bubbling. Remove the potatoes and broccoli from the oven and blended them into the saucepan of stock – you could blend a little less to keep some chunks in your soup depending on how you like it. Put back on the heat and simmer until bubbling, then season your soup again to taste To serve, add on your crispy bacon or chickpeas.

Chicken-Leftovers Broth

Okay, I know what you’re thinking, but with Christmas around the corner and those flat celebration roast dinners, wouldn’t it be great to get the most out of the leftovers and boost your immune system with a healing, home remedy?! This 3-4 serving recipe starts from the morning after, with the pre-cooked chicken bones still with a good amount of meat still on them – make sure to save some back!

Chicken Leftovers Broth

Ingredients:

1 cooked chicken carcass

Shredded leftover chicken

4 celery sticks

2 onions (or 2 leeks)

3 carrots

½ bulb of garlic

200g Pearl Barley or Rice

Thyme /Bay leaf/Rosemary

Parsley

Instructions:

Take away as much of the cooked chicken from the bones as possible and put to one side on a plate, this will be added back into your soup at the end. Put the chicken carcass into a large pot Into your pot add 2 celery sticks, washed and roughly chopped, including leaves, then 1, halved carrot, finally take off the outer layer of 1 onion or 1 leek, half and throw in too – you can also add any left-over vegetables from dinner. Add in half a bulb of garlic sliced in the middle and any fresh or dried herbs – I used rosemary, thyme and a bay leaf. Then put in a teaspoon of peppercorns and a tablespoon of salt. Fill the pot with water to cover and bring this to a boil then reduce to a gentle simmer for about an hour. Meanwhile, blanche your pearl barley (or rice) by putting it in cold water and bringing this to a boil, then strain it and put it to one side. At this point, tear up your leftover chicken into pieces. Finely dice 2 more celery sticks, 2 carrots, 2 garlic cloves and a white onion. Once your stock has simmered, discard the old vegetables and bones from the pot, keeping the stock for the soup. You’ll then add the pearl barley or rice to the broth and cook steadily for 30 minutes. After the first 10 minutes, add the new, chopped vegetables and season to taste – I recommend a little more thyme here, but anything goes – then continue to simmer. Finally, after another 10 minutes, add in your chicken pieces. Serve with a sprinkling of parsley!

Written by Emily Wildish