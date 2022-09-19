￼In Memory of Queen Elizabeth II: Procession, Proclamation & Protest

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96, marks the end of the era.

Elizabeth II, who died in Balmoral Castle on the 8th of September, was the longest-reigning British monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realm, and served from 1952 until her death.

Procession

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted a global outpour of emotion with millions of people attending ceremonies, tributes, and mourning events worldwide. In the United Kingdom, hundreds of thousands of mourners have paid their respects at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle, and other royal sites. Members of the public paid their respects to the Queen, who was lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall for 24 hours-a-day until 6:30BST this morning, before doors closed to the public. The queue of mourners extended five miles along the banks of the River Thames and many queued overnight.

The Queen’s funeral, which took place today at 11:00BST, was held at Westminster Abbey. Around 2,000 invitees, including invited heads of State and foreign dignitaries, attended. It is the first funeral ceremony for a British monarch that has allowed cameras inside, and the ceremony will be televised live for millions to watch around the world.

The global scale of mourning and outpour of emotion following the death of Queen Elizabeth II demonstrates the intensity of the parasocial relationship that existed between the Queen and her millions of enthusiasts. The Queen, as the previous Head of State, embodied the ultimate public figure in the United Kingdom. As such, the scale of parasocial grief felt after her death surpassed cultural and historical loss and, to many, became personal.

Proclamation & Protest

However, while most took to the streets in mourning, others came in protest. Anti-royalists and republicans assembled across the UK to criticise the institution of monarchy as antidemocratic and condemn the role of British monarchy in establishing, expanding, and conserving the British Empire and the transatlantic slave trade.

In Oxford, activist Symon Hill protested the proclamation of the new King shouting “Who elected him?” at Charles III while the proclamation was read aloud. Hill was arrested for allegedly behaving in a manner that could cause “harassment, alarm or distress” under the Public Order Act 1986. Hill claims the officers “took hold” of him before handcuffing him and escorting him into a police van. Local police confirmed that Mr Hill voluntarily aided their investigation into a potential Public Order offence. Hill was later driven home by police, although he may still face questioning.

Amongst protestors in Edinburgh, one woman was charged with a breach of the peace under the Public Order Act 1986 for holding a sign which read “F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy”.

Another protester was arrested for allegedly heckling “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” at the disgraced prince Andrew regarding accusations against the prince of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. Police Scotland confirmed the 22-year-old man, who heckled at prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, was subsequently arrested for a breach of the peace.

In London, a woman was removed from the gates of Parliament by police for carrying a sign that read “Not my King”. In response, barrister and activist Paul Powlesland joined demonstrators in Parliament Square to witness first-hand the policing of peaceful protestors. Powlesland filmed the moment a police officer confronted him for holding a blank piece of paper. In the video, Powlesland responds to police questioning by asking whether he would be arrested if he were to write ‘not my king’ on his blank piece of paper. The officer responds by confirming that Powlesland would indeed be arrested under the Public Order Act 1986 if he were to write ‘not my king’ on his blank piece of paper.

Powlesland called the policing of peaceful protestors “outrageous” and added “having respectful, dissenting voices is important”.

‘#NotMyKing’ has since gone viral on Twitter.

In light of these policing incidents, civil liberties campaigners, including Liberty and Global Majority Vs Campaign, have accused the police of suppressing peaceful protest and free speech. Jodie Beck, policy and campaigns officer at civil rights campaign group Liberty, expressed her concern stating, “protest […] is a fundamental right”.

Politicians have also condemned the policing of anti-royalist and republican protestors. “No one should be arrested for just expressing republican views. Extraordinary – and shocking – that this needs saying” said Labour MP Zarah Sultana. Royalist Conservative MP David Davis, in a letter to the chief constable of Police Scotland, demanded officers “respect the right to free speech”. Following the backlash, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), which coordinates forces across the UK, have issued additional guidance to ensure “a consistency of approach” from officers policing events mourning the Queen’s death across the UK. London’s Metropolitan Police force later assured the nation that, in London, “the overwhelming majority of interactions between officers and public at this time have been positive.”

Royalists have expressed their support online for police and shamed protesters for staging their demonstrations during the period of national mourning. Multiple online newspaper polls, including the Daily Express, asked their readers to vote on whether anti-royalists and republicans should be allowed to protest during the period of national mourning. The Daily Express revealed, in a poll of several thousand, that the majority of participants did not believe anti-royalists and republicans should be able to protest during the period of national mourning. Many participants deemed the protests in “bad taste” saying “a funeral procession is not the right place” for protest and urged a “show of respect for the late Queen”. Others expressed stronger sentiments, supporting the arrest of “trouble-making” or “anti-British” protestors.

Although, demanding for republicans to respect an event honouring the life of a monarch and, more broadly, the institution of monarchy itself is ironic. For republicans, the death of Queen Elizabeth II presented the perfect opportunity to protest the continuation of British monarchy, ahead of a new king ascending to the throne. Similarly, it is counterintuitive to expect anti-royalists, who view the British monarchy as an institution built upon imperialism and beneficiaries of profits from chartering the transatlantic slave trade, to mourn a member of the royal family. As republicans and anti-royalists would delegitimise their very cause by respecting a royal event while in protest of the institution of monarchy, it is redundant for royalists to accuse protestors of “wrong time, wrong place”. Instead, the question seems to be: do republicans and anti-royalists have the right to protest the monarchy?

The right to protest vs. police powers

The Human Rights Act 1998, enshrining the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), provides everyone with the right to protest in the UK. Article 10 of the Act upholds the right to freedom of expression and Article 11 upholds the right to freedom of assembly and association. These rights, however, are not unqualified and can be lawfully restricted by the state or police for reasons such as: public health and safety, the prevention of crime and disorder, or national security. These freedoms are also curtailed through legislation such as the Public Order Act 1986 and the recent Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Act 2022, both specifically introduced to guide police in managing different types of protests and demonstrations.

Thus far, to supress anti-monarch protests and arrest protesters, police have exercised their discretionary powers under the Public Order Act 1986. Police are empowered under the Act to arrest individuals engaging in “threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, or displaying any writing, sign or other visible representation which is threatening or abusive within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress”. Similarly, police may also detain or arrest individuals for ‘breach of the peace’ or if the police deem an individual is likely to cause a ‘breach of the peace’. A breach of the peace is “an act done or threatened to be done which either actually harms a person, or in his presence, his property, or is likely to cause such harm being done.”

Under the Public Order Act 1986, police are provided discretion to interpret and apply the legislation surrounding the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association to guide their policing of protests or other forms of potentially offensive behaviour that could cause alarm to the public. Thus, while republicans and anti-royalists, by law, do have the right to peacefully protest the monarchy, the police also possess the power to curtail them.

Whether one believes the policing of peaceful anti-royalist and republican protestors thus far has been proportional or overzealous, the broad discretionary powers of the police certainly risk the potential for punitive policing. With this in mind, it is important to note that, while the British state and police are able to lawfully curtail protest, it is not their gift to the British public. Protest is a fundamental right in Britain and therefore scrutinising police efforts to curtail this right plays an essential role in ensuring proportional and accountable policing. If police appear to be silencing peaceful anti-royalist and republican protestors, and thereby state-sanctioning a pro-monarch public response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it raises questions about the legitimacy of policing and perhaps the status of the British monarchy as politically immune.

Written by Harrie Green