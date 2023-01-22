Forget “Bad Apples” The Met is Rotten

“Protect women and girls,” say the Metropolitan Police Service, after yet another male officer from their own ranks is exposed for heinous acts of violence against women.

Former Metropolitan Police armed officer, PC David Carrick, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday where he entered guilty pleas to crimes including false imprisonment, controlling and coercive behaviour, indecent assault, and rape. Carrick previously pleaded guilty to 43 offences including 20 counts of rape, and further counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and sexual assault at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 13 December 2022.

If the Met are to credibly publish an ‘action plan’ to tackle the disproportionate male violence against women and girls, the plan must call for radical systemic change within its own institution.

Carrick in Court

Evidence heard at Southwark Crown Court has uncovered how Carrick’s prolonged and heinous campaign of sexual violence and intimidation had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, spanning from 2000 to 2021. This prompted the Metropolitan Police Service to issue an apology to the public for its failure to properly address allegations against its force. Carrick is now among the worst sex offenders in modern history.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service stated outside Southwark Crown Court:

“Carrick held a role where he was trusted with the responsibility of protecting the public.

This is a man who relentlessly degraded, belittled and sexually assaulted and raped women.

As time went on, the severity of his offending intensified as he became emboldened, thinking he would get away with it.”

Jaswant Narwal stressed how the “scale of the degradation Carrick subjected his victims to is unlike anything I’ve encountered in my 34 years with the Crown Prosecution Service”.

Culture Concerns

Like Wayne Couzens, the former PC who raped and murdered Sarah Everard, Carrick was selected through the same recruitment process designed to screen for potential “bad apples” before they could join the police force. Both former PCs were screened and psychologically assessed before being authorised to carry firearms while on duty.

Within the force, Carrick was nicknamed “bastard Dave” and Couzens “the rapist” for years before any investigation into either officer took place. The use of such nicknames demonstrates a culture that exists within the Met Police, one that tolerates, and breeds, such behaviour.

This culture coincides with studies investigating police culture within the UK, that tightly link police misconduct to stereotypic, aggressive, masculinity that seeks to subordinate, in a celebration of legal and physical power. This was certainly true of Carrick, whose former partner has revealed how Carrick bragged that his position as an elite officer made him “untouchable”.

This culture prevails amongst the Met’s most senior officers who, despite being warned eight times about Carrick’s behaviour, did nothing. Carrick kept his badge and his gun. Carrick continued as a prolific sex offender. The Met made Carrick “untouchable”.

A culture of aggressive misogyny has been exposed within the Met time and time again. Met officers were jailed for sharing photographs of the dead bodies of two murdered sisters, calling them “dead birds”. A group of officers at Charing Cross police station in London sent WhatsApp messages to one another casually joking about rape as well as messages pertaining to committing acts of violence against women.

Government-funded researchers have discovered how this culture exists across UK policing forces. The research uncovered troubling evidence that rape myths- including the belief that a woman’s behaviour plays a role in her rape- are prevalent among police officers investigating allegations of the crime across the UK. Further evidence has found police failures to track repeat suspects, and officers have repeatedly botched investigations.

To make matters worse, the researchers also exposed the complete lack of training for UK specialist officers who handle rape cases, and that officers are not screened for rape myths before being permitted to join specialist sexual offences teams.

Making it into the Met

Given the appalling lack of training, screening and monitoring, it’s no surprise that the likes of Carrick and Couzens made it into the Met.

The current vetting process primarily relies on self-declaration, rather than a proactive examination of an individual’s actions, thought processes, or their private life. In other words, women’s safety from predatory police relies upon these predators to simply hand themselves in. It is no wonder that Carrick and Couzens enjoyed prolonged careers as serial offenders.

As the initial recruitment process serves as the first line of defence against criminals from joining law enforcement, you’d think it would be a fairly rigorous process. In reality, the applicant is only required to complete a form that includes details, such as family members, financial affairs, criminal convictions, previous addresses, and employment history. The recruiting department then conducts checks on various databases for any criminal convictions or police intelligence entries, such as arrests or allegations where no action was taken. It is worth noting that having minor convictions does not necessarily disqualify an individual from becoming a police officer.

The process lacks thorough background checks, such as interviews with friends, colleagues, and family, as well as home visits, monitoring, or social media screenings.

The most extensive level of vetting processes for police officers is reserved for senior officers or positions related to counter-terrorism operations. Given the scale of terror inflicted by Met’s own officers, it is time to confront the terror that British police are waging on women.

Once an individual has been accepted into the force, they can go through their entire career without undergoing any additional vetting. The lack of ongoing monitoring mechanisms to identify and manage any dangerous attitudes or behaviours puts women at high-risk.

In light of Carrick’s serial offending, all current Met officers and staff who have previously been accused of sexual offending, where the allegations could not be proven and were not subject to misconduct hearings, will now be under ongoing review. Why were these unresolved allegations not under ongoing review in the first place? And what of the officers who ignored the nine women that reported Carrick for rape between 2000 and 2021? Any genuine effort to root-out officers’ sexual offending must also involve officers who were complicit. The culture cannot continue.

On Tuesday, the Met Police also announced their plans to review 1,600 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving their officers and staff. However, London’s Metropolitan Police have refused to answer how many of its officers have been accused of sex offences or disclose any details of the allegations, claiming that this would reach their right to privacy.

Closing Comments

The time for excuses and inaction is over. The fact the Met failed to take claims of alleged sexual offences seriously indicates how they are part of the problem. The Met must take responsibility for the actions of their own officers and take real steps to end this epidemic of male violence against women in the UK.

In a society where a woman is murdered by a man every three days, it is unacceptable that those tasked with keeping us safe are themselves perpetuating the very violence they are meant to prevent.