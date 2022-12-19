Inclusive Equal Rights UK 3.0: “Let’s Get To Work”

Last year, the City of York Council passed a unanimous motion to become an anti-racist city, and fund the ‘Inclusive Equal Rights UK 3.0’(IER UK 3.0) initiative led by Haddy Njie and Jake Furby. The IER UK 3.0 action plan will provide evidence-based initiatives designed to tackle casual and systemic racism in York. IER UK 3.0 have revealed a shocking 239% rise in race-related Hates Crimes in York and North Yorkshire since 2010, and seek to change this in partnership with the City of York Council.

What is anti-racism?

Conscious and deliberate efforts, and actions intended to equalise opportunities between races on both individual and systemic levels. It involves acknowledging racially-based privileges one might benefit from, confronting racial discrimination, and actively standing against racial discrimination.

Haddy Njie, the co-chair of IER UK 3.0, has a masters in corporate laws, works in risk management. Jake Furby, also co-chair, has a counselling studies degree, is currently completing a masters degree in equity and diversity in society and has a background in charity and communication work.

The launch event

The IER UK 3.0 launch event was held at York St John University in October of this year, to raise awareness and promote their mission to make York the first anti-racist and inclusive city in the North of England.

Upon entering the event, it was clear that this was an extremely positive environment filled with people keen to learn first hand about the experiences of racism within York. The majority of people in attendance were white representatives from either the York City Council, the Police and Fire and Crime Organisation, York Racial Equality Network or York City of Sanctuary. These people, all of which hold power within York, were ready to listen, learn about the barriers and inequalities facing ethnic minorities and help facilitate the production of a comprehensive, evidence based, anti racism and inclusion strategy within York.

Haddy began the event by contextualising the need for an anti-racist initiative within York and wider North Yorkshire, drawing upon the sharp increases in race-related hate crimes (239% increase between 2010-2021). Haddy discussed the lack of representation for marginalised ethnic groups within local governments, the council and within health care providers. As a result, says Haddy, marginalised communities are deprived of decision makers within the council that truly understand the social, economic and political situation ethnic people can find themselves trapped in and prevent helpful and direct change. Ultimately, people are left deserted to suffer in silence, without representation or acknowledgment. That’s why Haddy and Jake launched IER UK3.0, to explore the systemic oppression within York and wider North Yorkshire, and deconstruct it. As the event continued, Haddy shed light on her own personal experiences of being a woman of colour within York, she continues to experience racial harassment every day including being followed around in shops or people gripping their bags closer to them whilst walking past. Haddy also touched on the lack of spaces for black women in York: a lack of hair salons, and products. Haddy notes she has travelled as far as Leeds in order to access these products and services.

The symbolism behind the name IER UK ‘3.0’, Haddy explains, is a continuation of the fight the allies and ancestors have been involved in. The 1.0 represents the enslaved ancestors that lost their lives due to abhorrent treatment, 2.0 represents the civil rights movement within the 1960s and 3.0 represents the current intersectional approach to tackling racism and producing the comprehensive, evidence-based, anti racism inclusion strategy.

IER UK 3.0 Approach

The short term goals of the IER UK 3.0 are to upload surveys onto their website which will document the experiences of racism and discrimination within york that can then be submitted to York City Council and result in the development of an anti-racist and inclusion strategy and action plan to be divsied. The progress of this research will be monitored thoroughly, it began in September and will conclude within the summer 2023. The IER UK 3.0 plans to work with private organisations to implement solution focused initiatives that moves towards an active research strategy which solves the issues it uncovers rather than just talking about them. Haddy and Jake made it extremely clear that the IER UK 3.0 is not just a one year commitment but rather contains long term goals that will keep the research alive until we start to see the research implicated within York. This aims to be in the form of the distribution of strategic and impactful advice in tackling structural inequality and injustice for businesses or individuals within york, furthermore Haddy and Jake want to build platforms and services that support the experiences of racially motivated hate crimes that can’t be reported to the police. Finally, Haddy appealed to the organisations in the audience to award them some funding to make these long term goals sustainable and although the council granted them £25,000 last year, this hasn’t been enough to pay the actors involved for the time they are putting in.

The penultimate occurrence of the night was the three speakers that have been closely involved within the work the IER UK 3.0 have been doing over the past year; Cintia Silvia Huxter, Violet Cannon and Pauline Stuchfield.

Cintia Silvia Huxter who is involved in the York Saint John university research team and is the universities Race Equality Charter Officer gave a quick synopsis of the research they plan to conduct. This research will begin within November and will include 10-15 in depth interviews with individuals within York to gain their first hand experiences of racism and their perspective. This active approach that IER UK 3.0 plans to take will give an extremely insightful and enlightening interpretation of the work needed to occur in order to change the systemic restraints that people of colour in york have become accustomed to. Cintia wanted to encourage everyone to participate and spread the word to help get the best results and best outcome.

Violet Cannon, the director and Chief Executive of the York Travellers Trust, gave an incredibly emotional speech that truly highlighted the imperative need for this research and the support it will bring for multiple communities within York that go unrepresented, unheard and abandoned in society. Violet delivered some heartbreaking statistics that sheds a light on the disparities that members of the Gyspy and Roma Traveller community are so accustomed to such as, the 1 in 2 gypsy students that face bullying within their academic life, or the 1 in 4 traveller men who will commit suicide or the fact that 1 in 5 famillies will bury their child before they reach the age of 5. Violet’s speech left the room emotional as we became aware of the structural issues that leave the community under represented and disregarded. Despite ‘anti-gypsyism’ being defined as a type of racism since the 1970s, the community are still left with the worst education chances, shockingly more likely to die young with a median age of 26 and a life expectancy of 52. These experiences have become ingrained within this community and Violet and other members of the York Travellers Trust are trying to change by actively working with those in the community, addressing their needs and helping them achieve a good standard of life. For Violet, this was fighting for running water for an elderly lady in a caravan, which was successful, however the rest of the caravan park are left without water.

Pauline Stuchfield, the director of Customers and Communities within York City Council, spoke of conversations had with her own two mixed race nieces. Reportedly, Pauline’s nieces offered completely contrasting experiences in their treatment due to the different amounts of melanin observable within their skin.

Pauline’s ‘white passing’ niece does not report suffering race-based discrimination, whilst her sister reports frequently receiving race-related discriminatory treatment and comments. Pauline emphasised that this discriminatory treatment creates “an internalised worthlessness” in those affected and highlights how this treatment has a particular impact on black women within the workplace. After this powerful recitation, Pauline thanked Haddy and Jake for the opportunity they have given her and they shared a teary hug in appreciation for each other’s hard work and contribution to IER UK 3.0. It was here that Haddy was brought to tears as she shared that she was expecting a baby and whilst many couples have the excitement and joy of planning for the new addition within their family, Haddy and her partner are consumed with the worry of raising their child in a safe city where they wont have be concerned with how they will be treated when they leave the safety of their home neighbourhood that will accept who they are.

The Q&A

The Yorker was given the opportunity to ask Haddy and Jake questions within the Q&A.

Q. Why is there such a significant increase in racial related hate crimes within York?

A . It is difficult to narrow down the reasoning behind this, however a possible explanation could be that previously these hate crimes went unreported and so more people have felt comfortable coming forward, however that’s not to say that there hasn’t been an increase or that all people feel comfortable with reporting their experiences.

Q. What would a desired response to the data look like to you?

A . After accessing the research we hope to see employers breaking down the observable barriers that people of colour face within the workplace, taking time to understand their situation and making any suitable adjustments.

Q. How can students or other individuals that aren’t part of the organisations here tonight able to participate within this research?

A . We have limited human resources available and are looking for all kinds of experiences, so students are more than welcome to reach out and get in touch. We are an independent body with no connection to any university so we offer an extremely safe space for students and their experiences.

Future of IER UK 3.0

Haddy and Jake closed the event with a pledge to actively solving the issues of race-related violence and discrimination uncovered within their research.

The pair’s emotional connection with the event really shone through and made the importance of this event even more visible, the emotional and personal stories shared throughout the evening left the room in pieces, so emotionally charged and motivated for the next required steps. Haddy left the audience with a quote “let’s get to work”, which encapsulated the aims behind the IER UK 3.0. As the IER UK 3.0 continues to grow as an organisation, York can look forward to witnessing the positive outcomes of their action plan strategy.