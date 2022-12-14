Life Inside: Prison Reform

Ambitions to rehabilitate those within UK prison systems and transform their lives is a significant challenge in light of the high reoffending rates. Unlocked Graduates is an organisation that exists to break cycles of reoffending, with a particular focus on breaking the link between disadvantage and reoffending. The Unlocked Graduates Leadership and Development Programme seeks to recruit, train and challenge outstanding graduates to lead on prisoner rehabilitation and make an impact on the frontline.

The latest statistics from The Prison Reform Trust show that 45% of all adults reoffend after serving their sentences. This statistic rises to 61% when considering individuals who serve short-sentences (sentences less than 6 months). The cost of this each year is estimated to be £18.1 billion. Many prisoners do not receive the support they need during their time in prison to ensure that they can improve upon their lives post-release. Reoffending rates are likely impacted by the challenging prison environment that the individuals are subject to going in and out of the system. If the UK prisons system’s aim is to rehabilitate, these statistics signal that the UK prison system needs a change. Research has consistently shown that without education, employability skills and housing, life after prison can be extremely challenging for ex-prisoners. Due to a lack of structure and guidance, many prisoners revert back into a cycle of crime, rather than reforming themselves as contributing members of society.

In September, I had the opportunity to visit HMP Wandsworth. This trip was facilitated through the organisation, Unlocked Graduates. At first, it was the prison building itself that caught my attention. The Victorian architecture and cold metal cast an atmosphere which felt intimidating, and hostile. I felt that this atmosphere hardly seemed conducive to fostering hope or transformation for those inside.

Unlocked Graduates, is working to provide a solution to the £18.1 billion dilemma of reoffending rates within the UK by “enacting change from the inside”. They stress the importance of establishing good relationships between prison officers and prisoners. Hence, developing supportive relationships is an integral aspect of the leadership programme that Unlocked Graduates offers to their participants. By developing pastoral relationships within UK prisons, Unlocked Graduates’ participants are able to provide valuable support and encourage life-skill development for prisoners during their sentences.

The Unlocked Graduates Leadership and Development Programme supports participants throughout a two-year graduate scheme, by financing a Masters in Custodial Leadership and also funding personal projects led directly by Unlocked participants. One notable example of the opportunities provided by the project funding is the work of Niyi, a recently graduated Unlocked Graduates participant. In 2020, Niyi advocated for anti-racism nationwide across prisons.

To start the necessary conversation on race and racism occurring in prisons, Niyi launched “Together Against Racism” epaulettes on prison officers’ uniforms across twenty-seven UK prisons. Two effects subsequently took place. The first being a surge of awareness of the changes needed within UK prisons. Secondly, an ignition of conversations on the challenges faced by Black, Asian and minority ethnic individuals within the prison system. In just two years, Niyi was able to start to make a lasting impact within UK prisons nationally.

If we are to curb reoffending rates within the UK prison system, it is necessary to implement change from within the system. The work of organisations such as Unlocked Graduates can play an important role in implementing lasting change within prisons. By working to support individuals working in the prison system by helping them grow their quality leadership, mentorship, and employability skills to provide the necessary support for prisoners to transform their lives. People like Niyi, by utilising behavioural focused approaches, can spark conversation around important issues within the UK prison system to enact change. Unlocked Graduates aim to provide graduates and career changers the opportunity to embark upon a similar journey to make a lasting positive impact in UK prisons.

