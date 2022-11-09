Nightmare at Number 10: from Truss to Sunak, is there still hope for the Tories?

Following Boris Johnson’s disgraced departure in the summer of 2022, Liz Truss stepped in as PM after winning the Tory leadership race against Rishi Sunak. Truss presided over economic chaos during her tumultuous 44 days in office before Sunak won yet another Tory leadership race and became the third PM since the 2019 election. Labour party leader Keir Starmer warns that the country can’t afford ‘another experiment at the top of the Tory party’, but can Sunak really transform the tarnished reputation of the Tory party and deliver necessary change? While the Conservatives retain the legal right to govern without a general election, does this mean they should?

Firstly, let’s reflect back upon Truss’ time in office.

Truss’ Government

Despite Truss’ efforts during 40 hours of hustings to deliver a 149 policy pledge manifesto, the outcome of her staunchly neoliberal economic policies did little to challenge criticisms of Conservative party policy prioritising profit over people.

So where did it all go wrong? During her campaign, Truss made appealing promises such as national insurance tax cuts, and an energy price freeze against the backdrop of the ongoing cost of living crisis in Britain. However, the controversy began when Truss pledged £45bn worth of unfunded tax cuts for the rich. With inflation already on the rise, the high-risk of recession (that is now underway), Truss’ proposals were ill-timed to say the least. Consequently, the pound fell to its lowest level on record against the dollar. This was largely a result of Truss’ refusal to cap banker’s bonuses, despite the country’s budget deficit black hole being £70bn. In turn, markets crashed and the pound devalued to its lowest rates since records began in the 1990s.

The blame was not solely on Truss’ account, however. Truss appointed her ally Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, a believer in trickle down economics. Despite this, Kwarteng was asked to step down by Truss after just 38 days, making him the second shortest serving Chancellor since the Second World War. Kwarteng defended the disastrous ‘mini- budget’, which included the £45bn tax cut alongside the abolition of tax for the highest earners of over £145,000 per annum. Consequently, with rife market turbulence, the Bank of England swooped in to intervene.

Even after firing Kwarteng and making endless U-Turns, Truss’ popularity plummeted. Truss’ ratings were the lowest ever recorded for a British Prime Minister, with 80% of those surveyed having an unfavourable view of her.

Labour’s Response

Starmer’s speech in the Commons on the 19th October put into perspective the extent to which Truss sought to benefit top-earners. Starmer claimed: “Corporation tax cut gone, 45p tax cut gone, 20p tax cut gone, two year energy freeze gone, tax free shopping gone, economic credibility gone.” National debt was also at the same levels as in the 1960s, and our borrowing costs increased by £2.5 billion in September alone.

Truss’ disastrous government was mocked when the Daily Star announced that a head of Tesco lettuce, nicknamed ‘Lizzy’, was able to last longer than Truss as Prime Minister. The post has since gone viral.

This leads to the question of firstly why Sunak was ‘trusted’ to take over, and whether he will be able to save the ongoing shambles of the Tories.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Leon Neal/Getty Images and Hannah Docter-Loeb

The Rise of Rishi

Rishi Sunak is the UK’s first British-Asian prime minister. Sunak is a Hindu and, in perfect timing, became PM during Diwali, the five-day festival of lights. Sunak promises to reunite the Conservative party and end the political and economic uncertainty. While Sunak seems a more promising option than Boris Johnson, the last elected PM since 2019, many are critical that Sunak was not elected by the British people and are urging for Sunak to call a general election.

There was speculation that Johnson was going to run again, against Sunak. However, Johnson announced this would not be the case as he instead plans to run in the next general election.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, at Gatwick Airport, near London, Britain October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Several senior Conservatitve party members have been critical of this announcement, following the Parliamentary enquiry into the Partygate Scandal. Senior Conservative MP and Foreign Office Minister Jesse Norman said a return to Johnson, the “Clown King”, would be “an absolutely catastrophic decision”, noting Johnson is the only Prime Minister to ever be sanctioned by police. William Hague (former Conservative Prime Minister) said to The Times it was the “worst idea he had heard in his 46 years as a Conservative Party member”, and it would cause a “death spiral.”

Sunak, in contrast to Johnson’s rambunctious manner, appears the measured politician. His main message is one of sound economics and a ‘realist’ approach during his promises to the restless public. Sunak has promised to serve with “integrity and humility,” often accompanied by the phrase “you saw me during covid, doing everything I could to protect the people and businesses with schemes like furlough”. Sunak enjoys the support of 195 Tory MPs, 55% of the Conservative party MPs, but is this enough to convince the public we can trust another Tory PM?

Sunak himself warned his MPs that the party must “unite or die” quickly amid predictions that the Tories would soon be wiped out if a general election took place. This is certainly possible, with Tory support crashing from 33% on September 23rd to 21% on October 21st in the polls. Labour’s seven-day average poll on October 21st stood at 54%, a rapid increase from 41% on September 23rd 2022.

Some have questioned whether Sunak’s wealth impacts his ability to be ‘in-touch’ with the electorate amid a cost of living crisis which continues to affect the majority of the general public in Britain, himself having never faced economic hardship.

Tatler, 2022

Sunak is the richest MP in the Commons, largely thanks to his wife, Akshata Murty, who has an estimated net worth of £500 million. The joint fortune of the couple is an estimated £700 million, making Sunak the first occupant of number 10 Downing Street to be richer than the Monarch at Buckingham Palace – by almost twice as much.

I will unite our country not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. Rishi Sunak

General Election?

The Conservative Party has reached its lowest poll score of 14% in the last 50 years, meaning if a general election were to take place, these figures would likely translate into a landslide victory for Labour. As well as Starmer calling for an election himself, a petition on Friday October 21st 2022, calling for a general election, reached 800,000 signatures.

Questions regarding whether the voice of democracy has been ignored have also been raised by members of the public. Brett, 37, from London, says he “feels like it is not democratic to select a second Prime Minister without the public having a say” (Guardian, 2022).

Whether our new Prime Minister, the third in two months, will deliver effective aid to the nation during this economic chaos is unknown. Whether the Conservative Party can recover from such embarrassment under Johnson and Truss is also unknown.

All we can do is hope that Sunak can deliver effective policies, and outlive a head of lettuce by a long shot.