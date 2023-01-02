The U.S. Midterms: Student Perspectives

As we enter 2023 and reflect on the previous year, the 2022 US Midterm elections stand out as a significant moment for US politics.

What are midterm elections?

In midterm elections, the focus falls upon the two chambers of Congress: the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. Members of the House are elected for two-year terms, meaning that all 435 seats are determined during the midterm elections. Senators are elected to staggered six-year terms, battling for the third of the 100 seats that are up for grabs each election. Though state and local midterm races rarely feature in national headlines, the vast majority of legislation in the United States is passed at the state level, rather than the federal level.

Why were the 2022 midterms significant?

The US Midterm elections bucked expectations. With the hopes of a so-called Republican ‘Red Wave’ failing to materialise and a Democrat victory- achieved less by winning and more by not losing quite as badly as normal- one might look at these elections as banal. However, the issues that were in the minds of voters tell a different story. I sat down with student representatives here in Indiana from both the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) and the Ball State Republicans (BSR) to get their perspectives’ on the then-upcoming election.

US Student Perspectives

Ball State University is a public university in Muncie Indiana, a historically ‘Red State’ seen as the most Northern Southern state in the Midwest. Muncie itself is a relatively small city with around 60,000 residents, most of whom are employed by the university. Muncie is, statistically speaking, the most average town in America, and is used to get a snapshot of the American public by polling companies and reporters alike.

So, on to what our representatives had to say. Parker Abrell, Co-Chair of the YDSA chapter at Ball state, and Grant Wilson, the President of the Ball State Republicans, were eager to share the views of their respective groups.

I first asked the YDSA what they felt the key issues were going into the midterms. Parker had the following to say: “…the country as a whole I think is really going to be split between two topics, and that is going to be reproductive health care and the economy.” Parker noted that the economy would likely play a more significant role in the midterms than any other factor. Recalling Bill Clinton’s slogan, ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’ and recognising that, in a state such as Indiana, people’s wallets matter far more than diversity to many. However, Parker also brought up the internet meme of ‘Dark Brandon’’ – a caricature of President Biden following his more progressive policy announcements. Something that Parker celebrated, saying that one issue with the current administration was that Biden was elected because “he wasn’t Donald Trump.” He recognised that this isn’t exactly a solid base to lead from for four years. Summing up the view for many on the American left that Democrats represented “the option against far right-wing extremism.” That which had taken over the Republicans since Trump’s presidency. Perhaps ‘Dark Brandon’ can help win over progressive voters? Parker went on to talk about the YDSA’s work promoting Unions and other leftist groups that have seen a resurgence in recent years, which he sees as a sign of shifting attitudes towards progressive politics in the American “Rust Belt.”

In comparison, Grant had this to say: “What I’ve noticed is the economy is probably the biggest issue….. I think no matter what your political affiliations are, people don’t like high inflation.” Both sides identified stagnant wages and rising prices as key issues for voters going into the election. This was seen as an important subject for many blue-collar voters in this region, where Republicans have historically done a much better job appealing to voters who are most affected by economic turmoil. Grant summed up this feeling, “I would say that they’re [Democrats] a little more out of touch with what people feel like our priorities should be.” The Ball State Republicans saw social issues as a distraction from the more pressing economic issues facing their base of blue-collar voters. Noting, “Republicans have a better idea of what is more pressing.” Grant felt that many of the economic struggles facing American voters were “largely the result of policies set by the Democrat presidency.” A common feeling amongst those on the American right, who felt large spending bills, such as Biden’s infrastructure bill, were bloated and filled with unnecessary legislation that would have trouble “translating practically” while causing inflation in the American economy. Similarly to the Democrats, Grant argued that many Republicans viewed their candidates as simply “better than the alternative.”He said that many Republicans were unhappy with their state representatives for being “not conservative enough.”

Ultimately, exit polls have shown that the two key issues in voters’ minds were the economy and reproductive rights. It seems that both groups had a realistic understanding of voters’ concerns this November. However, the Republicans may well have underestimated the significance of reproductive rights, with a candidates stance on abortion rights seemingly playing a decisive role in many key races. This, combined with a record turnout among Young voters, upset Republican hopes for a ‘red wave’ that many had seen as guaranteed; with the only questions prior being if it would be a ‘red wave’ or a ‘red tsunami’.

Next, I asked each group to look forward to the 2024 Presidential elections and tell me both who they wanted to see as a candidate, and who they felt would realistically win the nomination. Grant from the Ball State Republicans had the following to say: “I’m a pretty diehard Trump guy, I can’t lie. But I think a lot of people are excited about DeSantis running.” DeSantis, the current Republican governor of Florida, has won national attention for his popularity amongst Republican voters, including much of Trump’s base. Many expect DeSantis to be the Republican’s alternative to Trump – though he very much occupies the same place in the political landscape. Explaining further, Grant said, “I try to look past the sort of rhetoric that might make certain people uncomfortable or things like that…I just try to think what kind of America we are currently building towards.” It’s clear from much of the conversation surrounding the Republican party that many Republicans view themselves as an almost revolutionary force in American politics: returning America to a former golden age, to, put simply, ‘Make America Great Again.’ Continuing to look forward, Grant said that “Trump appealed a lot to the Rust Belt” and that his rhetoric “resonates with people here still.” Grant made it clear that he, and many other Republicans, don’t see any reason why they should abandon the “branding” of Trump that won such a devoted base.

Parker, by comparison, saw a gap in the Democrats future line up, “as a progressive right now there is nobody with enough national attention.” Parker made it clear that many on the left of the Democratic party felt that Biden simply “does not reflect the people” – both in age and ideology. One potential candidate that seemed to be more appealing was Indiana native Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg, Parker believed, was moderate enough to bring Republicans who rejected Trump’s style of politics over to the Democrats. The Democrats seem to be prioritising candidates with well-established political careers who are still young enough to inject some vigour into the administration. When asked who he would pick to be President in an ideal world, Parker quickly turned to notable progressives within the party, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Ilhan Omar. Both notable members of ‘the Squad,’ AOC and Omar represent the young, progressive wing of the Democrats. As Parker recognised, both representatives are “very polarising” and, in reality, would be very hard candidates to sell to the broader American public. Parker, ultimately, said that he expects to see either Biden return for a second term, or see current Vice-President Kamala Harris win the nomination.

Finally, I asked each group to predict one another’s responses to the questions I had just asked. Surprisingly, both were able to correctly predict the other’s answers to every question. Despite an increasingly polarised public discourse, it seems that both groups are still able to understand each other. Even if they disagree on the legitimacy of recent elections. In spite of the Republican’s overestimation of their own appeal, they do seem to know what voters care about.