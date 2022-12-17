Rocket science brought down to Earth

Space Shuttle Discovery in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) – perhaps the most complex vehicle ever built by man. ( all artwork by the Author.)

Following on from the successful launch, orbit and reentry of NASA’s SLS (space launch system), one wonders how we, as a species, are able to get such things into orbit. The SLS seemed like a groundbreaking launch by today’s standards. But rockets are not new technology – their story dates as far back as the late 1800s, when horses pulling carts were still the most technologically advanced form of transportation.

There are two ways one can perceive ‘rocket science’ – a science or chemistry approach, or a mathematical approach. We’ll start with the latter.

Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

Konstantin Tsiolkovsky was supposedly the first aerospace engineer. It was in 1903 when he first devised the ‘ideal’ or modern rocket equation. Tsiolkovsky wanted to put together a mathematica expression that determined the maximum useful mass (called a payload) that could be lifted vertically upwards through the means of expelling explosive mass (fuel) in the opposite direction. This complies with Newton’s third law of motion: that for every force there is an equal and opposite force. So expelling propellant (another word for the fuel-oxygen mixture) downwards must exert an equal and opposite force upwards.

Now, the principles of momentum and acceleration come into play, as does Newton’s 2nd law of motion: F=MA, or Force = Rate of change in momentum.

Now for a brief derivation:

Using the law of conservation of momentum, (second equation) we get:

mv = dm(v-ve)+(m-dm)(v+dv)

mv = m1v1 + m2v2

Where:

dm is the fuel ejected out of the rocket,

m is the original mass of the rocket

v-ve is the current speed of the rocket take away the exhaust velocity (speed at which the vapour plume exits the exhaust). This is the velocity of the mass ejected out from the rocket.

m-dm is the new mass of the rocket once the fuel mass has started ejecting out of the rocket.

v+dv is the new velocity of the rocket as a result of becoming lighter with less mass in it.

Expanding the brackets and cancelling out gives mdV/Ve=dm

To make any use of this, we have to integrate the left hand taking in the limits of initial and final velocity, and the right hand with initial mass and final mass.

To save a few steps and take into account exponentials and logs, the final ideal rocket equation is as follows:

e Vf/Ve =Mf/Mi

Where:

vf/ve is final velocity divided by exhaust velocity

Mf/Mi is the final mass of the rocket divided by the initial mass of the rocket.

Now let’s put this to use with an example.

An effective exhaust velocity of a rocket is 3.14 kilometres per second. The final velocity is the orbital velocity we stated earlier – about 7.6 kilometres per second.

Plugging these values into the left hand side of the equation gives Mf/M i = 11.25 – so ideally 11.25% of the rocket’s mass can be a useful payload (either a spacecraft or satellite) if it reaches orbit. The rest is practically a bomb!

That last part fittingly leads onto our alternative approach to rocketry : chemistry.

Fundamentally, a rocket is not much more than a tank of oxygen and a tank of fuel (typically hydrogen peroxide) that is pumped into a combustion chamber near the end of the rocket. Of course there is an explosive reaction. The next thing is to point that energy downwards so, as we discussed with Newton’s third, we get a force upwards.

There’s a catch. Letting out this plume of ‘water’ is not just enough to produce any useful thrust. What is needed is a way of increasing the speed at which the gases are ejected out of the rocket – to about 3 kilometres per second as mentioned before. The way to do this uses an idea that mimics Bernoulli’s principle. Have you ever got a hose pipe and squeezed it at a point to increase the flow rate out of the end? The principle works the same for rockets. By decreasing the volume of the space the fluid has to pass through, to keep the same flow rate the fluid has to travel faster through this narrow space. Now imagine the diameter of a rocket booster (mostly taken up by the tanks) compressed to tiny pipes at the exhaust Nozzle. The end result is an enormous expelling of thrust. Therefore, exhaust shape is an important consideration in optimising all the power available through the means of rocket propulsion.

Things to note:

As a rocket burns fuel (mass), it gets lighter. Therefore with negligible to zero air resistance, the rocket can freely accelerate to very high speeds required to sustain low earth orbit – approximately 7.7 kilometres per second.

Staging

Booster separation on the shuttle, 127 seconds into the launch. The Shuttle is now well clear of the sound barrier and the majority of the Earth’s atmosphere. Because of these two factors, the shuttle’s three main engines have sufficient power to carry it into low Earth orbit with fuel fed in from the main external tank it is attached to.

(above) staging on the Soyuz rocket – the ‘strap on’ boosters have been expended and discarded, from which the third stage begins its burn. The characteristic ‘cross’ shape of the booster’s paths is known as the ‘Korolev cross’, in honor of the former leader of the soviet space program. Retired astronaut Michael Foale told me that the Soyuz was a smoother ride into space than flying on the Shuttle – simply because you were strapped inside the rocket, whereas the Shuttle was supposedly a glider strapped onto a rocket. It is incredible that this design, practically unchanged since the Korolev era, has become the most successful launch vehicle ever. (below, photo roscosmos)

The first rockets that delivered their payload above Earth’s atmosphere were ICBM – or intercontinental ballistic missiles. These were typically 2 stage rockets, only being able to deliver their payload via the means of sub-orbital spaceflight. This is essentially a ‘hop’ above the atmosphere, giving a short period of weightlessness if an astronaut was aboard it. However, it has not travelled fast enough to be placed into low Earth orbit. Being partially still within the bounds of Earth’s atmosphere, there are still plenty of air particles to create a drag force strong enough to ensure that the rocket does not complete a full orbit.

What is needed is more power – a third stage. This does not have to be anywhere as powerful as the first stage of the booster, since the rocket is already travelling many times faster than the speed of sound at this point, with very little air resistance to slow it down. There is also less of a gravitational well to overcome. With this in mind, the third stage usually consists of a single rocket motor. Once this starts firing and the rocket picks up speed once more, it gains height. This is due to Newton’s universal law of gravitational attraction, which was devised hundreds of years ago:

Where V is the velocity of the circular orbit, G is the universal gravitational constant, and R is the radius of the orbit from the centre of the body the object is orbiting (in this case the Earth).

From this equation, we can see that for any object in orbit around the Earth, the velocity determines what height it is. In other words, there is a fixed velocity for a fixed height. Increasing the velocity through the means of thrust moves the object outwards to a greater radius of orbit until the thrust force subsides. Then, it slows down – since it does not need to travel as fast to maintain the circular orbit.

This extra ‘push’ is exactly what the second stage is there for. Once it has burned off and is discarded, the payload has reached orbit.

What happens next?

The outer casing of the rocket protecting the payload or spacecraft is discarded, and it starts the process of becoming functional – unfolding solar panels, antennas and so on. It is perhaps an anticlimactic end to the events that preceded this stage – it is in fact only the launch or reentry were fatalities occurred in space exploration. Once the spacecraft or satellite is in orbit, the only real risk to lives or equipment onboard is the possibility of striking space debris or micrometeorites. the former is arguably more dangerous. With instant access to rocketry material and placing objects into orbit, satellites and spacecraft routinely have to adjust their orbits to avoid potential collisions with space debris. The debris itself is mostly discarded rocket stages that do not fall to Earth. Given the speed that these objects move at, a collision with any spacecraft would almost certainly destroy it.

But the chances of a serious collision without warming are very unlikely – especially with organisations such as NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) tracking every object in orbit to the size of a tennis ball – each with its own special ID, and being tracked for the possibility of a collision.

Next time you have the chance to see the ISS or satellite fly over – take a moment to think of the science and technology that got us into space in the first place – a space faring species, thanks to equations devised by Tsiolkovsky over a century ago.

Yuri Gagarin, the first space man.