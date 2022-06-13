Will the Google Watch Rival the Apple Watch?￼

This article is written by and in sponsorship with Ocere.

Image Credits: Pixabay

The highly anticipated launch of the Google watch is now mere months away, and the comparisons between this and that of Apple are already rolling-in in droves.

Despite Google’s unprecedented success, there are people out there who wonder whether or not their rendition of the smartwatch is going to be seen as a viable competitor to the Apple watch.

Well, this is the question we are going to be attempting to answer in this article. Let’s jump straight into it and talk about whether or not Google’s watch will be able to rival the Apple Watch.

How Are They Different?

The Google watch vs Apple watch debate is rife with controversy, and many people are wondering whether or not Google is doing enough to differentiate themselves enough from Apple.

The differences between the two watches are very limited in number. Apart from being twenty percent bigger and having a slightly longer battery life, both the Google watch and Apple watch are nearly identical, and it really wouldn’t make much of a difference having one over the other.

Of course, it goes without saying that they both use different operating systems, leading this to perhaps be the biggest discrepancy between them both. However, apart from a few apps that are exclusive to each platform or a few pieces of software, this doesn’t make too much of a difference in the grand scheme of things, and this just comes down to if you prefer Apple or Google.

Both have features like the heart rate monitor and the Fitbit, both have their own version of navigation, both can play games on entertainment hubs like NetBet – everything you can do on one, you can do on the other, and both watches are going to be almost indistinguishable from one another.

Apple Is Likely Going to Reign Supreme

Taking into consideration that any differences between the Google watch and Apple watch are almost negligible, it looks as though it is just going to come down to people going with their favourite brand.

Well, when it comes to this criteria, it is likely that Apple is going to reign supreme. Whilst both Apple and Google are successful beyond every measure, Apple seems to take the cake when it comes to the public’s perception, and Apple’s statistics often far surpass that of Google when it comes to releasing any new product.

So, do you think the Google watch has what it takes to stand up to the Apple watch? Whilst we can’t know for sure, it is definitely a fun subject to speculate.

Few people know just how successful Apple is; even if the Google watch experiences incredible success, it is still unlikely that they will be able to remove Apple from their throne.

Either way; it is going to be interesting to see how things turn out. The Google watch is set to release as early as 2023, so it’s not long until we will know the outcome for certain. Have fun.