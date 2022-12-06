The biology of fresher’s flu

It’s happened to all of us. Only Two weeks into university, you wake up with a burning
throat, a light cough and a faint memory of salvos’ repetitive pop songs looping through your
ear. In an attempt to stand up a faint wave of illness hits you. Your flat mates have been
falling like flies, but you were the strong one ready for one more night out during fresher’s
week, but now you too are out of the game, and have caught the infamous ‘Fresher’s flu’
Freshers’ week, the most anticlimactic or climactic week of your life, but however you
remember it to be, it was memorable and likely ended with an oncoming sense of loneliness
and an unwanted illness. Why does this illness hit so hard? Is it due to the lack of familial
comfort, or simply due to exposure to piles of 18-year old’s on too small of a dance floor in
Kuda?
Fresher’s flu has no mercy, it will ravage through flats of all year groups. To start, ‘Fresher’s
Flu’ is not actually a flu. Perhaps the invention of the term came from over-dramatic first
years who have never experienced illness with additional stresses of an empty bank account,
a lack of groceries, and social pressure closing in from all sides. Freshers flu is in fact just the
common cold and the best cure for the common cold is your immune system. You are likely
familiar with the common cold, a stuffy nose, sneezing, a painful throat as well as a bad
cough. The bad cough is perhaps the most memorable, due to its constant presence in every
single lecture you attend for the first 3 weeks. After the cold virus enters your body, it
replicates itself many times until it reaches a concentration where it can trigger cytokine
messengers in your body to start fighting the disease, thereby your innate immune system is
triggered. Firstly, your nose has mucous secreting cells to try to trap the pathogen,
symptomatically this leads to a stuffy nose. To fight the pathogen, white blood cells activate
immune reactions, including phagocytes and lymphocytes (Blaas & Fuchs, 2016). Upper
respiratory viruses such as the human rhinoviruses are commonly responsible for causing a
cold, it appears however that the ‘cold’ virus does not destroy bodily cells, but the body’s
immune reaction is what causes the disease symptoms (Kennedy et al., 2012). The exact
mechanism of cold virus pathology is still not fully understood. Common cold easily spreads
through populations, it is an airborne virus that spreads through droplets coughed or exhaled
out by a sick individual and inhaled by another. You can also contract it from simply
touching an object touched by an ill person. As you can imagine living in a flat with 10 other
people easily allows for this contraction. But arguably the close body to body shoving in a
night club for 5 days in a row may also do the trick. Additionally, the common cold spreads
easier in cold seasons due to increased indoor activity and the drying up of nasal passages
making the nose more vulnerable to virus contraction. Once contracted it tends to last for
about 4 days but depending on how much you take care of yourself this could prolong itself
(John Hopkins Medicine, 2022).
This winter, Fresher’s flu battles to exist alongside the regular flu and Covid-19.
Interestingly, there has been a decline in the incidence of common cold and seasonal flu in
2022, though this differs globally. It is unclear what causes this decline but likely it is due to
changed population behavior around disease. There has been a lot of questioning regarding
what the impact may be of other viruses such as Rhinoviruses re-appearing this winter and
whether the immune system is equipped to handle the upcoming flu and illness season. Since
we are in the midst of the seasonal flu and cold period little new research emerges.
As it starts getting dark at 4, and classes feel longer, the excitement of the first weeks of
university wear off, and you are sick. At the end of the day Fresher’s flu may be inevitable.
Additionally, since the method of contraction is person to person contact a lot of the social
elements would have to be cut out, which completely contradicts the point of Fresher’s week.
However, I do have some tips to avoid it getting worse, firstly cut out the ready meals and
cook something balanced and nutritious preferably something that gets your vitamins up.
Unfortunately for you, the NewScientist also suggests alcohol hugely impacts your immune
system (Coghlan, 2011), so cutting out alcohol would also help. Next, it may be time to stop
self-identifying as a drunk smoker and cut out smoking after catching Fresher’s flu (Griffin,
2021). But who are we kidding, Fresher’s flu is a huge rite of passage and whilst taking care
of yourself is an overall important factor both mentally and physically in order to survive
Fresher’s week, getting sick with all your new friends and flat mates together may just be part
of those first core university memories.
By Xanthia Woltjer
cover photo: alarmy
Bibliography
Blaas, D., & Fuchs, R. (2016). Mechanism of human rhinovirus infections. Molecular and
Cellular Pediatrics, 3(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40348-016-0049-3
Coghlan, A. (2011). Too much booze blunts your immune system. newscientist.com.
https://institutions.newscientist.com/article/dn20983-too-much-booze-blunts-your-
immune-system/
Common Cold. (2022). Johns Hopkins Medicine.
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/common-cold
Griffin, R. (2021, August 3). Are You Making Your Cold Worse? WebMD.
https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/what-makes-colds-worse
Kennedy, J. L., Turner, R. B., Braciale, T., Heymann, P. W., & Borish, L. (2012).
Pathogenesis of rhinovirus infection. Current Opinion in Virology, 2(3), 287–293.
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.coviro.2012.03.008