The biology of fresher’s flu

It’s happened to all of us. Only Two weeks into university, you wake up with a burning

throat, a light cough and a faint memory of salvos’ repetitive pop songs looping through your

ear. In an attempt to stand up a faint wave of illness hits you. Your flat mates have been

falling like flies, but you were the strong one ready for one more night out during fresher’s

week, but now you too are out of the game, and have caught the infamous ‘Fresher’s flu’

Freshers’ week, the most anticlimactic or climactic week of your life, but however you

remember it to be, it was memorable and likely ended with an oncoming sense of loneliness

and an unwanted illness. Why does this illness hit so hard? Is it due to the lack of familial

comfort, or simply due to exposure to piles of 18-year old’s on too small of a dance floor in

Kuda?



Fresher’s flu has no mercy, it will ravage through flats of all year groups. To start, ‘Fresher’s

Flu’ is not actually a flu. Perhaps the invention of the term came from over-dramatic first

years who have never experienced illness with additional stresses of an empty bank account,

a lack of groceries, and social pressure closing in from all sides. Freshers flu is in fact just the

common cold and the best cure for the common cold is your immune system. You are likely

familiar with the common cold, a stuffy nose, sneezing, a painful throat as well as a bad

cough. The bad cough is perhaps the most memorable, due to its constant presence in every

single lecture you attend for the first 3 weeks. After the cold virus enters your body, it

replicates itself many times until it reaches a concentration where it can trigger cytokine

messengers in your body to start fighting the disease, thereby your innate immune system is

triggered. Firstly, your nose has mucous secreting cells to try to trap the pathogen,

symptomatically this leads to a stuffy nose. To fight the pathogen, white blood cells activate

immune reactions, including phagocytes and lymphocytes (Blaas & Fuchs, 2016). Upper

respiratory viruses such as the human rhinoviruses are commonly responsible for causing a

cold, it appears however that the ‘cold’ virus does not destroy bodily cells, but the body’s

immune reaction is what causes the disease symptoms (Kennedy et al., 2012). The exact

mechanism of cold virus pathology is still not fully understood. Common cold easily spreads

through populations, it is an airborne virus that spreads through droplets coughed or exhaled

out by a sick individual and inhaled by another. You can also contract it from simply

touching an object touched by an ill person. As you can imagine living in a flat with 10 other

people easily allows for this contraction. But arguably the close body to body shoving in a

night club for 5 days in a row may also do the trick. Additionally, the common cold spreads

easier in cold seasons due to increased indoor activity and the drying up of nasal passages

making the nose more vulnerable to virus contraction. Once contracted it tends to last for

about 4 days but depending on how much you take care of yourself this could prolong itself

(John Hopkins Medicine, 2022).



This winter, Fresher’s flu battles to exist alongside the regular flu and Covid-19.

Interestingly, there has been a decline in the incidence of common cold and seasonal flu in

2022, though this differs globally. It is unclear what causes this decline but likely it is due to

changed population behavior around disease. There has been a lot of questioning regarding

what the impact may be of other viruses such as Rhinoviruses re-appearing this winter and

whether the immune system is equipped to handle the upcoming flu and illness season. Since

we are in the midst of the seasonal flu and cold period little new research emerges.

As it starts getting dark at 4, and classes feel longer, the excitement of the first weeks of

university wear off, and you are sick. At the end of the day Fresher’s flu may be inevitable.

Additionally, since the method of contraction is person to person contact a lot of the social

elements would have to be cut out, which completely contradicts the point of Fresher’s week.

However, I do have some tips to avoid it getting worse, firstly cut out the ready meals and

cook something balanced and nutritious preferably something that gets your vitamins up.

Unfortunately for you, the NewScientist also suggests alcohol hugely impacts your immune

system (Coghlan, 2011), so cutting out alcohol would also help. Next, it may be time to stop

self-identifying as a drunk smoker and cut out smoking after catching Fresher’s flu (Griffin,

2021). But who are we kidding, Fresher’s flu is a huge rite of passage and whilst taking care

of yourself is an overall important factor both mentally and physically in order to survive

Fresher’s week, getting sick with all your new friends and flat mates together may just be part

of those first core university memories.

By Xanthia Woltjer

cover photo: alarmy

